Forgotten Names Who Would've Starred in Today's NBA

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Timing is an underrated aspect of NBA success.

Interior-only centers once ruled the game of basketball, but now they seem like dinosaurs from a different time. Meanwhile, in the not-so-distant past, things like 'tweeners and jump-shooting teams were used as pejorative terms.

Not all players land in the right time, which forever warps their perception. Imagine, for instance, Jahlil Okafor surfaced two decades back. With his size and post skills, he might be writing his own paychecks and not surviving off partially guaranteed, minimum pacts.

But we're looking in a different direction and finding players from the past who would've better fit the modern game.

These players—all from the three-point era, since nearly everyone in today's NBA has an outside shot—displayed ahead-of-their-time skill sets and abilities that would've been much better featured in this environment.

In keeping with the theme of forgotten names, we're only considering players who made no more than one All-Star appearance.