Knicks News: Rookie RJ Barrett Signs Endorsement Contract with Puma

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2019

MADISON, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 11: RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett has signed an endorsement deal with Puma, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

DePaula reported Aug. 5 that Barrett had narrowed his choices to Adidas, Nike and Puma.

SLAM Kicks noted the former Duke star was wearing a pair of Pumas for the 2019 Panini NBA Rookie Photo Shoot earlier this month:

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Mark Cuban on NBA vs. NFL: 'NBA Markets Its Players'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mark Cuban on NBA vs. NFL: 'NBA Markets Its Players'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Behind the Scenes with NBA's Favorite Halftime Performer, Red Panda

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Behind the Scenes with NBA's Favorite Halftime Performer, Red Panda

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Kuzma Signs with CAA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kuzma Signs with CAA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ray Allen Says He Never Felt Safe on an NBA Roster

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ray Allen Says He Never Felt Safe on an NBA Roster

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report