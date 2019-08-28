Knicks News: Rookie RJ Barrett Signs Endorsement Contract with Puma

Knicks News: Rookie RJ Barrett Signs Endorsement Contract with PumaAugust 28, 2019
Elsa/Getty Images
New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett has signed an endorsement deal with Puma, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: RJ Barrett has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PUMA. More to come live from New York on 31st Street at 4:30 PM... https://t.co/0INe0BPolV
DePaula reported Aug. 5 that Barrett had narrowed his choices to Adidas, Nike and Puma.
SLAM Kicks noted the former Duke star was wearing a pair of Pumas for the 2019 Panini NBA Rookie Photo Shoot earlier this month:
