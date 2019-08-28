Knicks News: Rookie RJ Barrett Signs Endorsement Contract with Puma

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett has signed an endorsement deal with Puma, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

DePaula reported Aug. 5 that Barrett had narrowed his choices to Adidas, Nike and Puma.

SLAM Kicks noted the former Duke star was wearing a pair of Pumas for the 2019 Panini NBA Rookie Photo Shoot earlier this month:

