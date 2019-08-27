Report: Royals Owner David Glass in Talks to Sell Team to Indians Vice Chairman

Travis Heying/Associated Press

David Glass' tenure as owner of the Kansas City Royals could be coming to an end in the near future.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark, Glass has discussed selling the franchise to a group that includes Cleveland Indians minority investor and vice chairman John Sherman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

