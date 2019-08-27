Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton Rematch Announced for WWE Clash of Champions 2019

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton will face off Sept. 15 in a WWE Championship rematch at the 2019 Clash of Champions pay-per-view at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WWE announced the latest addition to the card Tuesday. Kingston previously defended his WWE title against Orton at SummerSlam 2019 in a match that ended in a double count-out.

The rivalry between the longtime wrestlers extends beyond the boundaries of the current storyline.

In August, Kingston told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful before his encounter with Orton at SummerSlam that rumors of behind-the-scenes drama a decade ago were true:

"On a very legitimate level, those who have been watching the videos about our history, it's very legitimate in the fact that he did not want me to be here to the point where he would tell people who made decisions that I shouldn't be in the position that I was at.

"A lot of people asked me over the years, 'What happened in 2009? You put Randy Orton through the table at Madison Square Garden. I thought you were going to be going up here.' That's where I was supposed to go. You come to find out that because of him, it didn't go that way, not right away. It took a little awhile. Ups and downs. And now here we are 11 years later, through a stroke of luck, a touch of fate, hard work, and taking advantage of some opportunities."

The seeds of a rematch were planted after the double count-out at SummerSlam as Kingston attacked the nine-time WWE champion with a Kendo stick, and now another meeting is official.

Kingston captured the title with a victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April. It marked the first time in his career he held a top-tier championship after several previous mid-card championship reigns, including four Intercontinental Championship title runs.

Along with Orton, he's also survived feuds with Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe to remain the face of the SmackDown brand.

Orton, one of the most decorated wrestlers of the current generation, last held the WWE title in 2017.