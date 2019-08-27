NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Prefers Trade to Eagles, Seahawks; Dolphins Linked

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As the Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors continue, the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly has two NFC playoff contenders on his preferred list of destinations.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks are among teams Clowney would like to play for.

Wilson added the Miami Dolphins are "very interested" in Clowney.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clowney has had an in-person meeting with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and other top brass with the organization.

Clowney has been away from the Houston Texans throughout training camp and the preseason. The 26-year-old has yet to sign his one-year $15.97 million franchise tender, which he would have to do in order to be traded.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Clowney recently fired his agent, Bus Cook, because he was "unhappy with the state of talks about his future."

Rapaport reported Aug. 5 that Clowney's "tentative plan" was to report following Houston's third preseason contest against the Dallas Cowboys. That game was played Saturday.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday he didn't know if Clowney would have to report this week in order to play in Week 1: "I think that's a better question for him."

Houston put the franchise tag on Clowney in March. The two sides were unable to agree on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline passed.

The Seahawks would be a natural fit for Clowney because they have playoff aspirations. They traded Frank Clark, who led the team with 13 sacks last season, to the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

Philadelphia's defensive line is already loaded with Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Derek Barnett projected to start.

The Dolphins are in the early stages of a rebuild, so the possibility of adding a young impactful edge-rusher could help expedite their process.

Clowney has recorded 59 quarterback hits over the past three seasons and has 18.5 sacks since the start of 2017.