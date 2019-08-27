Jose Ramirez Underwent Surgery on Fractured Hand, Out 5-7 Weeks with Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians star Jose Ramirez's timetable to return from his hand injury has been set.

The team announced Tuesday the two-time All-Star will return to game activity in five to seven weeks following surgery to repair a hamate fracture.

Based on the timetable, Ramirez won't be back before the regular season ends Sept. 29. If he returns within five weeks, that could put him back in Cleveland's lineup for a potential American League Wild Card Game on Oct. 2.

The injury occurred when Ramirez fouled a ball off Kansas City Royals starter Glenn Sparkman in the first inning of Saturday's game.

The Indians' post-All-Star break surge has come in conjunction with Ramirez's return to form. The 26-year-old was hitting .327/.363/.705 in the second half before breaking his hand.

Cleveland has weathered injuries to some of its key players this season, particularly in the starting rotation. Pitchers Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco have combined to make 19 starts. Mike Clevinger missed two months earlier this year due to a back injury.

As the Indians continue to chase a wild-card spot and the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, Carlos Santana, Yasiel Puig, Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes will be tasked with picking up the slack for the time being.