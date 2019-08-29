Ranking the Top 50 College Football Players for the 2019 Season

1 of 18

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

50. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

The Big Ten produces talented, stat-padding linebackers unlike any other conference. Paddy Fisher quickly established himself as a freshman in 2017, racking up 111 total tackles. He bested that mark in 2018 with 116 and now reigns as an elite run-stuffer with enough coverage range to persuade offenses to avoid the middle of the field.

49. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

The only player within 2018's top 23 rushers to have fewer than 200 carries was Ke'Shawn Vaughn. He finished with 1,244 yards on 157 carries, almost 50 fewer attempts than his nearest peer in that elite group. His average of 7.9 yards per rush speaks for itself considering the competition and lack of surrounding cast on the Commodores.

48. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

Especially compared to recent years, the country is deep with quality offensive tackles, and Alaric Jackson is one of the most brutal downhill blockers of them all. The 6'7", 320-pounder was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2018 after anchoring the Hawkeyes line. He has impressive agility in the open field and foot speed while pass-blocking, which makes him an impactful lineman.

47. Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

Evan Weaver was one of 2018's biggest breakout performers. As a junior, he notched an incredible 155 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He ranked first in the Pac-12 with just 8 percent of his tackle attempts resulting in a miss, per Pro Football Focus. He's an elite linebacker for a defense that has desperately needed such a presence.

46. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

A hybrid defender who perfectly encapsulates how football has spread out, Isaiah Simmons brings rare value to the Clemson Tigers. The 6'4", 225-pound safety/linebacker is often tasked with defending the slot despite carrying a frame that would indicate weakness in coverage. That's not a weakness, as Pro Football Focus had him earning a Power Five-leading nine incompletions forced when he was targeted.

His importance will grow after the Tigers lost significant talent to the NFL.