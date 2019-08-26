Falcons' Arthur Blank: Goal Is for Julio Jones Contract to Be Done by Week 1

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are aiming to have a contract extension for Julio Jones finalized before the 2019 regular season.

"I would hope so, but I don't know that," team owner Arthur Blank said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "We'll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations. It's our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season."

Jones has two years remaining on his current deal, which will pay out a little over $26.3 million.

