Falcons' Arthur Blank: Goal Is for Julio Jones Contract to Be Done by Week 1

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 08: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are aiming to have a contract extension for Julio Jones finalized before the 2019 regular season.

"I would hope so, but I don't know that," team owner Arthur Blank said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "We'll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations. It's our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season."

Jones has two years remaining on his current deal, which will pay out a little over $26.3 million.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Allowing Players to Wear Lightly Tinted Helmet Visors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Allowing Players to Wear Lightly Tinted Helmet Visors

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Falcons’ Goal Is to Complete Deal with Julio by Start of Season

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Falcons’ Goal Is to Complete Deal with Julio by Start of Season

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Kelly Rip Fans Booing Luck for Retiring

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Kelly Rip Fans Booing Luck for Retiring

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What If Matt Ryan Quit on the Falcons?

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    What If Matt Ryan Quit on the Falcons?

    Blogging Dirty
    via Blogging Dirty