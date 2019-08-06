Julio Jones and the NFL Players Next in Line to Get the Bag

0 of 7

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We're finally nearing the end of the NFL offseason. For fans, the wait for real, meaningful football action is nearly over. For many players, it's time to get paid—or at least to try getting paid.

Contract extensions are often given out just before the start of the regular season. When possible, franchises want to provide stable financial situations to players they know they want to keep in order to avoid potential in-season distractions.

The New England Patriots, for example, gave quarterback Tom Brady a new extension over the weekend. This both ensures Brady won't be answering questions about his status throughout the season and nets the Patriots an additional $5.5 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sometimes, teams dish out extensions during training camp to get players to report. The New Orleans Saints recently did this with wideout Michael Thomas, putting an end to his holdout.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon III are both currently holding out, trying to leverage new deals from the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively. Will they be among the next players to get that proverbial fat stack? Which other players could secure new deals?

Let's take a look.