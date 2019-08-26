Mike Scott Tells 76ers Fans to 'Boo the S--t out of Jimmy Butler' Upon Return

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler should expect a harsh atmosphere when he faces the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Philadelphia forward Mike Scott called for fans to give Butler hell after the All-Star signed a four-year, $142 million deal with the Miami Heat this offseason:

"When he does come to Philly, y'all better boo the s--t out of him," Scott said (h/t Andrew Porter of 94 WIP). "Believe that, you have to. You have to do that and I'm gonna boo with y'all."

He also said he's going to get a hard foul on Butler when he gets a chance.

The Heat travel to Philly on Nov. 23 for the first of four games in this Eastern Conference battle.

Butler didn't even spend a full season with the 76ers, coming over in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November. He averaged 18.2 points across 55 games, although he couldn't help the squad get beyond the second round of the playoffs.

He is now set to play for his fourth team in four years, likely getting some boos at several arenas this season.

Meanwhile, Scott was also a free agent this summer after a midseason trade but he re-signed with the team on a two-year, $9.8 million contract.

"Philly was the place I wanted to be," he said last week, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times.

These types of quotes and his new rivalry with Butler are great ways to endear himself to the fanbase going into the eighth year of his NBA career.