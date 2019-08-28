AEW All Out: Full Match Card Preview and Every Feud Explained

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's All Out, its second major pay-per-view event, is Saturday in Chicago and features a stacked card. Expectations are high for the inaugural AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Adam Page, a ladder match between the Lucha Brothers and Young Bucks for the AAA world tag team titles and Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears to settle their deeply personal feud.

Seven other bouts fill out the mid-card with intriguing stakes and storylines. It's also the last major event before AEW's weekly show begins Oct. 2 on TNT.

Here's the breakdown of every announced match at AEW's All Out.

Where and How to Watch

All Out will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at Sears Centre in Chicago.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a two-match pre-show called the Buy-In at 7 p.m.

The full card currently stands as follows:

Main Card

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page (inaugural AEW World Championship)

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Young Bucks (ladder match for AAA world tag team championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

Kenny Omega vs. Pac

Best Friends vs. Dark Order (winner earns a first-round bye in the AEW world tag team championship tournament)

Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Buy-In

21-woman Casino Battle Royale (winner earns a match for the inaugural AEW women's world championship)

Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans



Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

This should be a good one to warm up the Chicago crowd before All Out's main card begins. Both tag teams are athletic and charismatic and that should translate to a fun match.

Private Party's Buy-In match at Fyter Fest against Best Friends and SoCal Uncensored gave many fans their first glimpse at Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen as a tag team. It was a good AEW debut and especially impressed executive vice presidents Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, who offered the duo full-time contracts backstage after the match. Private Party and the Young Bucks face off in the first-round of the AEW world tag team championship tournament on Oct. 9.

At All Out, Private Party goes up against Angelico and Jack Evans who lost their two previous matches at Double or Nothing and Fight for the Fallen. It'll be interesting to see if they play a role in the tag team tournament.

21-Woman Casino Battle Royale

You might remember the men's version of the Casino Battle Royale from Double or Nothing. It was the first match in AEW history and Adam Page won to clinch his spot in the inaugural AEW world championship bout.

The women's version of the battle royale will also have similar stakes with the winner earning a shot at the AEW women's world championship Oct. 2 at the weekly show's first event in Washington D.C.

Britt Baker, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose and Brandi Rhodes are just a few of the announced participants, but there's still roughly half the field to fill out. It's not a reach to expect a couple surprises in this one.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Fans will be relatively familiar with Riho, the only women that competed in all three of AEW's previous events. She faced off against Hikaru Shida on opposite teams during their six-woman tag match at Double or Nothing. Although not officially signed to AEW full-time, Riho comes highly praised by executive vice president Kenny Omega who worked with the now 22-year-old in Japan since she was 14.

Shida meanwhile is a 15-time world champion during her work for various Japanese promotions. She'll be eager to continue showcasing the Japanese women's wrestling style of Joshi with her compatriot to a North American audience.

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

A matchup between one of the fastest-growing acts in AEW against a veteran three-man tag team that rarely underperforms was added earlier this week to the All Out card.

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, charmingly known as "A Boy and His Dinosaur", quickly won fans over at Fight for the Fallen as a babyface tandem during their three-way match against the Dark Order and Angelico and Jack Evans. Their chemistry is already there and the fighting spirit of Jungle Boy as an undersized high-flyer balances well with the physically imposing Luchasaurus.

They added Marko Stunt to their team, another diminutive high-flyer who made a name for himself at Fight for the Fallen by delivering a hurricanrana off the top turnbuckle to an opponent of his two newest comrades. Let's see how he fits into the already over tag team.

SCU's short-handed team of Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky lost their previous two matches, but their win at Double or Nothing came with Christopher Daniels completing the three-man stable. What effect will he have on the team this time, and how could this match factor into AEW's tag team tournament?

Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela

All three of these men pulled off an array of extreme spots so far in their early AEW tenure. Although this match doesn't technically have any hardcore stipulation, it would be surprising if we didn't see a couple of heart-pounding moments from it.

After the trio competed in a tag team together at Fight for the Fallen and lost, they took their frustrations out on each other by brawling backstage. None of them have won a match at AEW yet. It'll be interesting to see which direction this match goes.



Best Friends vs. Dark Order

Both teams are coming off good performances after Best Friends defeated Private Party and SoCal Uncensored at Fyter Fest and Dark Order outlasted A Boy and His Dinosaur and Angelico and Jack Evans at Fight for the Fallen. Both matches were fast-paced, but that won't necessarily translate to this one as neither team is known for high-flying.

Instead, expect more of an old-school tag team match that's grounded and tries to tell a story more so through in-ring psychology than jaw-dropping spots. The winner earns a first-round bye in the AEW world tag team championship tournament. Although the rest of the bracket hasn't been announced, the Dark Order are likely favorites in this one considering how they've been pushed as top tag heels to this point.

Pac vs. Kenny Omega

This isn't the match we originally expected, but it'll certainly do. With Jon Moxley being forced to pull out of his match with Omega due to a staph infection, Pac (formerly known as Neville in WWE), got the call as a replacement. Although he was one of the first signings in AEW's history, the former WWE cruiserweight champion makes his debut for the promotion after creative differences kept him off the previous events.

It begs the question: Was the plan for Pac to always make an appearance at All Out in some fashion? It likely wasn't going to be as an announced competitor so as to keep his debut a surprise, but it seems rather coincidental that he happened to be available to take part in a match after having creative differences at past shows. Regardless, another well-known name on the roster is a good thing for AEW. Let's see how this match affects his early trajectory with the company.

As for Omega, he still seems to have his attention on Moxley. Rather than just forget about his original match, AEW capitalized on the moment for when their highly-anticipated bout does eventually come and added another layer to their budding rivalry with this promo from Omega.

Cody vs. Shawn Spears

All Out is stacked with intriguing matches. The feuds developed over the first three shows in company history laid the foundation for Saturday's event.

None, however, have gotten as deeply personal as Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears. The feud began with no obvious backstory as to why Spears plastered Cody on the head with a chair at Fyter Fest. It's blossomed because of the intricate storytelling AEW fans hoped to see from the young promotion.



After Spears laid Rhodes out with a chair shot, he brought in wrestling legend Tully Blanchard for psychological insight into what he can expect from Cody at All Out. Blanchard and Spears added a clause in the match contract stating that only one person would be allowed in the corner of each competitor during the match. It was obvious who would accompany Spears, but who accompanies Rhodes has yet to be announced.

Could it be Brandi or MJF? Could we see someone from Blanchard's past who can match wits with the Horseman? There are plenty of options, most of whom already have their own stake in the feud. The surprise addition will add another layer to this bout.

This is the promotion's first real test in building a storyline that stretched for months, and so far it's worked. AEW's four events before its weekly show begins have given the promotion the opportunity to get its feet wet creatively. This feud has yet to feel far-fetched or disingenuous.

The match itself is what fans will really remember. If both wrestlers—and everyone else involved in the match—can deliver a satisfying finish, it would be a strong bridge to the start of AEW's weekly television.

Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks (Ladder match - AAA World Tag Team Championship)

This rivalry between two of the top tag teams in the world reaches new heights in what's being referred to as an "Escalera de la Muerte", the Lucha Brothers' version of a ladder match. It's unknown just how different this will be from a typical ladder match, but the Young Bucks did hint at this playing into the Lucha Brothers' style as well as the potential addition of tables.

It seems these tag teams are destined to put on great match after great match at this point, and adding ladders to their rivalry keeps things fresh. The Young Bucks defeated the Lucha Brothers at Double or Nothing before they teamed with Kenny Omega to hand Ray Fenix and Pentagon Jr. another loss in a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest.

It's already known that the Young Bucks will face Private Party in the first-round of the AEW tag team tournament, so it's unlikely they strip the Lucha Brothers of the AAA titles. However, this match could be further proof that AEW is serious about being an industry leader with their tag team division rather than just an afterthought. The Young Bucks are leading that charge as executive vice presidents of the company and hope to continue backing up their words with a good display.

Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho (AEW World Championship)

The All Out card ends with a bit of history as AEW crowns their first World Champion. Adam Page, who won the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing to earn his spot in the title match, comes into All Out undefeated after additional wins over Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy and MJF in a four-way match at Fyter Fest and most recently a victory over Kip Sabian at Fight for the Fallen.

After his last match, Chris Jericho ambushed Page and left "Hangman" with a battered eye. Later that night, Page returned the favor and assaulted Jericho before both men were pulled off each other by a plethora of officials, referees and wrestlers.

Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing for a shot at the inaugural AEW World Championship. Since then, the former WWE world champion has demanded a thank you from fans for putting AEW on the map. Will we see him add another major title to his long list of accolades or will Adam Page actually ride a horse out of the Sears Centre?