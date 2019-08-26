Look: Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce Birth of Son Krew

Look: Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce Birth of Son KrewAugust 26, 2019
Chris Szagola/Associated Press
Bryce Harper is a six-time All-Star, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2015 NL MVP. Now, he can add another title to his resume, the most important one yet: Dad.
Harper and his wife, Kayla, are the proud parents of Krew Aron Harper, who was born Aug. 22.
Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies
Congratulations to the Harpers on the birth of their son, Krew! 💙 (via @bryceharper3) https://t.co/hCv50DaozC
It's been a big year for the 26-year-old Harper, who signed one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history over the offseason after agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He's posted solid numbers in his maiden voyage with the Phillies, hitting .254 with 27 homers, 92 RBI and 77 runs.
Our Story That Verlander Was Asked About
'How Kate Upton Saved Verlander’s Career'