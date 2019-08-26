Look: Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce Birth of Son Krew

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts to his grand slam following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 7-5. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Bryce Harper is a six-time All-Star, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2015 NL MVP. Now, he can add another title to his resume, the most important one yet: Dad.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are the proud parents of Krew Aron Harper, who was born Aug. 22. 

It's been a big year for the 26-year-old Harper, who signed one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history over the offseason after agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He's posted solid numbers in his maiden voyage with the Phillies, hitting .254 with 27 homers, 92 RBI and 77 runs. 

