Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Hopes European Super League 'Will Never Happen'

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is opposed to the idea of a European Super League.

Europe's elite clubs have long been linked with a proposed breakaway from their domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp told Kicker (h/t Goal) he would be firmly against such an idea:

"I hope this Super League will never happen.

"With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is economically important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?"

The German added that UEFA and FIFA's expansion of their tournaments shows they "fear a day without football," but he predicted audiences will eventually grow tired of the volume of football available.

He is not the only elite manager to take issue with a proposed Super League:

Football writer Colin Millar believes the increasing disparity in resources between the top sides and their domestic rivals makes a Super League unavoidable:

In November, a report from German outlet Der Spiegel based on Football Leaks documents said Liverpool attended a 2016 meeting to discuss a Super League with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Further, it was said the five Premier League sides would sign a document to become founding members of such a league alongside Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

That would have secured their places in the Super League, making them immune from relegation, while five "initial guests"—Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, Inter Milan and Roma—would have taken the number up to 16 teams.

The Times' Henry Winter and BBC Sport's John Bennett were among those who voiced their opposition to the idea following the report:

While the primary appeal of the Champions League lies in the clashes between Europe's biggest sides, the relative rarity of those meetings is arguably what makes them so special.

Even within that competition, the financial disparity means it's often the same small group of clubs who tend to reach the business end each year, though Monaco, Roma and Ajax have all been surprise inclusions in the semi-finals in recent seasons.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have returned to elite status, having reached the Champions League final in each of the last two seasons.

The Reds lost the 2018 edition 3-1 to Real Madrid, but this year they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win a sixth European Cup.