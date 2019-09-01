AEW All Out 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

One year after All In proved an alternative to WWE was a viable thing, All Elite Wrestling took another step forward with All Out 2019.

This event needed to be great to show fans that AEW is on the right track ahead of its upcoming TV debut set for October 2.

The card had great potential, but did everyone live up to the hype or was this more of a failure than a success?

Now that the show is over, let's assess the damage—for better or worse—and pinpoint some of the standout pros and cons of the night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of All Out 2019.