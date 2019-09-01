AEW All Out 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

AEW All Out 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsSeptember 1, 2019
One year after All In proved an alternative to WWE was a viable thing, All Elite Wrestling took another step forward with All Out 2019.
This event needed to be great to show fans that AEW is on the right track ahead of its upcoming TV debut set for October 2.
The card had great potential, but did everyone live up to the hype or was this more of a failure than a success?
Now that the show is over, let's assess the damage—for better or worse—and pinpoint some of the standout pros and cons of the night.
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of All Out 2019.
Full Match Results
- Nyla Rose won the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale.
- Private Party defeated Angélico and Jack Evans by pinfall.
- SoCal Uncensored defeated Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt by pinfall.
- Pac defeated Kenny Omega by submission.
- Jimmy Havoc defeated Darby Allin and Joey Janela in the Cracker Barrel Clash.
- The Dark Order defeated Best Friends by pinfall.
- Riho defeated Hikaru Shida by pinfall.
- Cody defeated Shawn Spears by pinfall.
- Escalera De La Muerte: The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championship.
- Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page by pinfall to win the AEW World Championship.
Highlight: The Buy In
The Buy In's two matches were a good way to start the night and let potentially new audiences know what they were in store for.
The 21-woman Casino Battle Royale featured several fun surprises in ODB, Tenille Dashwood, Mercedes Martinez and more. This more than served its purpose in setting up Nyla Rose as a contender for the women's championship with her dominant performance.
Having Bea Priestley cost Britt Baker the win was a proper way to further their feud, too.
The tag team match between Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans was energetic. Both teams looked on par with each other, so giving the win to Private Party put them in a good spot for the tournament, while firmly establishing Evans and Angelico as heels should keep them from getting lost in the shuffle.
Of course, the pre-show wasn't perfect. Teal Piper was a waste, both matches had some sloppy maneuvers and the last 10 minutes of the Buy In was just a series of crowd shots, but the grand scheme of the hour was solid, especially for being free.
Highlight: SoCal Uncensored vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt
After his performances at Fight for the Fallen and here, Luchasaurus has to be considered one of the best assets on the AEW roster.
With size and agility, he's the total package, even if it's all wrapped in a shell that could be considered ridiculous from a first glance. He held down the fort every time he stepped between the ropes in this match and was a big highlight of the whole show.
Jungle Boy continues to impress as well, while SoCal Uncensored have proven themselves over the years as always reliable to put on a good show.
The jury is still out on whether Marko Stunt can be more than a gimmick, but even if there ends up being no longevity to his character, he was in a good position in this match, particularly to take the fall.
Highlight: Pac vs. Kenny Omega
If you're tuning in to AEW, you're probably looking to see people like Kenny Omega quickly sprint to the ropes and hit a V-Trigger on someone like Pac, who will eat that hit and do some kind of flip a few seconds later.
It will be hard to find anyone who disliked this match, as it came through on its promise to be that type of fight.
Both Pac and Omega had more than enough time to showcase their athleticism and look strong by toughing out everything their opponent could dish out.
It was important for the in-ring action to be impressive, as they were working without the foundation of a storyline to sell the drama. Thankfully, despite Pac being a late replacement for Jon Moxley, they gave off enough of a passionate vibe to make this feel like it was more than just two random people wrestling.
For the first match between the two in what will likely be revisited many times in the future, this was a great outing for both.
Highlight: Cracker Barrel Clash
The idea of the Cracker Barrel Clash sounded silly, but this turned out to be the most brutal match of the night and arguably the most fun segment of the entire show.
If hardcore matches aren't your thing, this wasn't for you. But if you're okay with wincing at the painful things Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela did to each other, this was a nonstop ride.
This featured a staple gun, gaffer tape, a steel chair, tables, a skateboard with tacks in it and more, including arguably the stars of the match, which were the barrels.
As much as it's hard to support such dangerous wrestling out of fear something bad will happen, when nothing goes wrong, it's a ton of fun to see people beat the living hell out of each other like this.
Havoc's win here will do wonders in boosting his credibility, as he was starting to look like a crash test dummy or a punching bag meant to lose. Now, he's proven he has what it takes to take punishment and come out with a victory.
Low Point: The Dark Order vs. Best Friends
Following the Cracker Barrel Clash was a tough task and Best Friends vs. The Dark Order weren't up to the challenge.
Nothing in this match was noteworthy. It just basically happened, with no standout spots, no exciting near-falls and nothing memorable.
Outside of the stipulation having an effect on the tag title tournament, if this were taken off the card, it wouldn't have mattered. It was far outclassed by the other tag team matches and stuck between two fights that were more engaging.
There was also an eye-rolling botched spot where Evil Uno didn't interrupt Trent Beretta's pinfall in time, causing the referee to stop for no reason.
The highlight of this segment was Orange Cassidy popping up after everything was said to do one move, which outshined everything that The Dark Order and Best Friends did.
Highlight: Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
Riho is the only woman to have competed at all four AEW events so far, making her the de facto standard-bearer for the division.
Her small frame at only 98 pounds could have pigeonholed her into being an oversight, but she's shown a plucky tenacity to put up a fight against all her opponents and now boasts a 3-1 record.
She'll need that when she faces Nyla Rose for the title and is far outclassed in the size department.
As far as Hikaru Shida, even in a loss, she took a step forward. Her previous match at Double or Nothing was a six-woman tag, so she didn't get much of a chance to shine.
Here, with more time to show off, she exhibited skills that will inevitably lead to a title win in the future, so this loss is just a bump in the road.
This was a step up from The Dark Order vs. Best Friends and helped get the event back on track.
Highlight: Cody vs. Shawn Spears
The drama of a good storyline is often missing in most AEW matches, so Cody vs. Shawn Spears was a refreshing change in scenery.
It was clear with every strike that Cody and Spears were telling a story of former friends who were now exceedingly bitter toward each other, rather than just two guys who happened to be opponents, like most other matches before them.
There was palpable tension with MJF and Tully Blanchard as their interference altered the flow of the match, which came to a head with Arn Anderson's surprise spinebuster onto Spears.
To round things out, using a chair with a Beautiful Disaster kick to set up the finish was a great way for Cody to get his revenge.
Highlight: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros
The Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros have faced each other so many times this year, so this wasn't anything outside the norm, but it thankfully avoided being an exact carbon copy of their previous matches.
This is largely due to the addition of the ladder match gimmick. Those matches are rarely boring as they're built around spots that wow the crowd every minute.
Given how talented these two teams are, this was a recipe for success that was measured and executed perfectly.
Among the best maneuvers of the entire card was Pentagon's Canadian Destroyer through the table onto Matt Jackson.
All of this was accomplished despite Fenix coming into this match injured—something The Young Bucks seemed determined to do to themselves based off their scary falls.
The Lucha Bros winning was also the right call, as it helps to counterbalance their previous losses to The Young Bucks and put them on a more even level.
Finally, the surprise of LAX's attack following the match was the cherry on top of one of the best segments of the night.
Middle of the Road: Hangman Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
For a main event to crown the first-ever AEW world champion, this failed to live up to the hype and was a disservice to its importance.
Chris Jericho and Hangman Adam Page had a responsibility to put on the best match of the night to set a standard going forward for the top of the company, but fell short compared to what preceded them.
That's not to say that this was bad, as it wasn't. By no means was this a low point. But rather than being amazing, it was just fine.
When the cornerstone match is a B+, it doesn't feel like as much of a success. As such, it's hard to say it's on par with the other highlights that matched or exceeded their expectations.
In theory, this was the one match that had to be fantastic, yet it was overshadowed by Luchasaurus, to put things into perspective.
Without a surprise or anything to end this with a bang, All Out's conclusion was one of the weaker moments of the show, even if it was still not bad and in need of being chastised.
