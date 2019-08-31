Final Picks and Predictions for Entire AEW All Out 2019 Match Card

Final Picks and Predictions for Entire AEW All Out 2019 Match CardAugust 31, 2019
AEW All Out will stream on B/R Live on Saturday night, starting 7 p.m. ET, and promises to be a monumental event.
This pay-per-view will be the biggest source of momentum for setting up the fledgling promotion's TNT television debut on October 2, so all those involved will have to knock it out of the park. Thankfully, the card is packed with potential.
The first AEW world champion will be crowned, several bouts will further establish the road to the future women's and tag team champions and Pac vs. Kenny Omega could be a Match of the Year candidate.
But who will walk away the winners of these and other matches?
Let's run down the card and toss out some final predictions on who will be victorious at All Out in Chicago.
21-Woman Casino Battle Royale
The Casino Battle Royale from Double or Nothing is returning, but this time, the 21 competitors will be fighting for a women's championship title shot.
Not all of the participants have been announced, leaving the field open to surprises and big-time players who would be favorites if we knew they were in the match.
Out of the crop that has been confirmed, though, Britt Baker and Awesome Kong stand out as the top options.
Kong is the most physically imposing threat and a multi-time world champion, while Baker was the first woman signed to AEW and has probably been in the works as a major player from the start.
That gives her the slightest of advantages over Kong, but it's only a minuscule edge.
Prediction: Britt Baker wins.
Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans
There is something about the way Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have presented themselves as stars in the making that makes it hard to not pick them to win.
That's not to say Angelico and Jack Evans are pushovers. They are clearly talented and will be a major asset to the tag team division for All Elite Wrestling.
For The Buy In pre-show, this should be a fast-paced match that tells the free-to-air viewers what type of action they are in store for if they purchase the PPV. It's more enticing for the babyface team to win, and while neither team comprises true heels, Private Party are easier to cheer for.
A win here would give them an early stamp of approval and put them on a great career path.
Prediction: Private Party win.
Cody vs. Shawn Spears
Traditional booking says to always go with the babyface getting his revenge in a storyline wherein a friend has turned on his buddy. If that is the case, Cody is an easy pick to beat Shawn Spears.
However, AEW may be looking to actively go against the rules in order to set an anything-can-happen tone.
Cody doesn't have to win this to be a big deal in the company, but if Spears comes out on top, it will shoot him up the hierarchy as a top heel. That could be particularly beneficial if "Hangman" Adam Page wins the AEW World Championship.
A win for Spears would also validate his claims to be more than just "a good hand," as Cody proclaimed him to be. But a loss would make that true and damage his credibility.
Sometimes, going against the grain and defying history's trends in order to establish a talent is more beneficial than rounding out a story with a happy ending.
Prediction: Spears wins.
Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
This may be the hardest match on the card to predict, with both stars on a relatively equal footing.
Riho is the only woman to compete at all three previous AEW events and heads into All Out with a 2-1 record. Meanwhile, Hikaru Shida is undefeated, but she has only wrestled one match—at Double or Nothing in May.
Because Riho has proved to be beatable, though, she may be gearing up for another loss.
A 2-0 record would be better for Shida to have for the upcoming women's title match, and as long as Riho puts up a good fight, she won't come out of this looking weak, either.
Both women would make great options to fight for the championship, so it's a win-win.
Prediction: Shida wins.
3-Way Match: Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin
The three-way match between Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela—dubbed the "Cracker Barrel Clash" for sponsorship—will probably be a demolition derby filled with painful spots.
In that kind of environment, Janela has seemingly made it his mission to take the brunt of the damage, so he's an easy person to write off. If he takes the biggest bump, it's doubtful he will win.
Likewise, Havoc hasn't been booked as one of the strongest members of the roster. He's only been in multi-man matches and has never been given much of the spotlight. This may be the match to turn that around, but picking him to win is a leap of faith.
Allin, on the other hand, fought Cody to a time-limit draw at Fyter Fest, which is a big sign that he is looked at as a star AEW wants to protect.
It may not be easy, but he should walk away from this match victorious.
Prediction: Allin wins.
AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks defeated the Lucha Brothers at Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest, but there is no need to do that a third time.
If Nick and Matt Jackson were to beat Pentagon and Fenix again, nothing would be accomplished other than patting The Young Bucks on the back.
Instead, All Out has to showcase the Lucha Brothers as being on the same level with a win to their name.
This is especially true with the AAA tag titles on the line because The Young Bucks aren't as likely to wrestle outside of AEW as their opponents in the coming months. They will be needed to hold down the fort and focus on their own company.
All signs point to the Lucha Brothers standing tall atop the ladders with the titles and a lot of mutual respect going around.
Prediction: The Lucha Brothers win.
SoCal Uncensored vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
As fun as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have been—they were standouts at Fight for the Fallen—they are still a comedy team. Having Marko Stunt by their side reiterates that point even further.
SoCal Uncensored, though, are one of the premier tag teams in AEW and have a greater reputation to live up to. They must win this match to put them on the right track for the upcoming tag team title tournament.
This should be one of the more entertaining bouts of the night, and the more serious team must come out on top.
Prediction: SoCal Uncensored wins.
The Dark Order vs. Best Friends
The winning team here will receive a bye in the tag title tournament. As a shortcut that undermines the idea of progressing through tough competition, it's easier for a heel team to play off that than two babyfaces.
Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta, could still win. But it would also go against The Dark Order's decree that Best Friends would be the first victims on their path of destruction.
To fulfill that prophecy, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno must be victorious and present a major hurdle for their second-round opponents to overcome.
Prediction: The Dark Order wins.
Pac vs. Kenny Omega
Which is more important to AEW: Making sure Kenny Omega looks as strong as he can be for whenever he and Jon Moxley are able to fight or kickstarting Pac's run in the company with a win?
The answer to that will be the determining factor in picking the winner of this match.
While Moxley will not be competing as originally planned because of an injury, there's still a chance he can interfere to further the feud. If he costs Omega the win, that will add more fuel to the fire and excuse his loss while giving Pac a 1-0 record.
In that scenario, everybody wins. Omega even has grounds to challenge Pac in the future by saying it was a tainted victory.
Prediction: Pac wins.
AEW World Championship Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho
The biggest driving point in the story behind the AEW World Championship revolves around Chris Jericho's proclamation that he must win the title or the legend of his career ends.
In the most recent Being the Elite, Y2J declared "Hangman" Adam Page is a top talent with a bright future but that now isn't his time.
Winning the title might be a feather in Page's cap, but he is nowhere near as strong of a champion in the public perception as Jericho, who is in a different echelon in terms of notoriety, credibility, popularity and mainstream awareness.
AEW needs its best foot forward for its television debut, and having a champion Jericho be able to say that he is the reason the show exists is a better direction to go in than putting all the eggs in the basket of an unproven commodity like Page, no matter how talented he may be.
Prediction: Jericho wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.