Power Ranking the 8 Most Important People in AEW Ahead of All out PPV

0 of 8

Credit: Jeffrey Jones / AEW

The biggest moment in the history of All Elite Wrestling is just on the horizon. August 31 will be the date of All Out, a night where the company will crown its first world champion and put on one final great show before debuting on TNT.

Many have worked hard to help get AEW to this moment. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho came together to create a new movement that hoped to challenge the biggest wrestling company in the world.

They brought in some of the greatest stars in the world including Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. The company has built impressive divisions of talent, ready to prove their worth, and All Out will showcase them all.

Some have been more important than others in the creation of a wrestling rival, and it is important to recognize which stars are most important to making sure that AEW does not become an afterthought.

As All Out approaches, these are the eight most important performers to All Out, the most vital competitors that have helped make this next event feel special.