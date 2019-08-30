Power Ranking USA Men's Basketball Roster Ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup

0 of 7

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Australia ended a 78-game winning streak for the USA Basketball men's senior team in the lead-up to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup that starts Saturday in China.

The hosts won 98-94 in front of 52,079 fans in Melbourne. After all the high-profile departures for the U.S. prior to and during its minicamp, the result feels like it could be a sign of things to come.

Australia was without Ben Simmons and Dante Exum. Patty Mills went off for 30 points. Joe Ingles had 15 points and seven assists. Andrew Bogut had 16 points, nine rebounds and four dimes.

Those are three NBA-level players, but tougher tests in the field include Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Rudy Gobert (France).

The Americans will have to be much better to win this tournament, as coach Gregg Popovich explained, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic:

"The loss means that we need to play better. It's a measure of who you are. Nobody wins forever. This is a group of guys who's worked very hard to get to know each other and get to know a system. And whatever comes, we can handle. Our job is to try to get better every day.

"We looked discombobulated at times, made some poor decisions. Some of it is expected with a new group that's trying to learn about each other and learn a system. So, it's not surprising, but the Aussies gave us a great lesson as far as where we have to be and how we have to play in this kind of competition.

"So we'll get used to that and hopefully learn."

The USA may not have the best individual player in some of its upcoming games, but this should still be the deepest team in the competition. All 12 members of the roster are at least NBA rotation players. A few are stars (or near-stars). A few more have the potential to be.

On the eve of the tournament, we'll break down the entire group, using 2018-19 real plus-minus (RPM) and box plus/minus (BPM) as well as 2019-20 wins above replacement (WAR) projections from FiveThirtyEight.

But think of those numbers as guideposts, rather than some sort of nonmalleable criteria. All three are derived from playing in the NBA. The international game is different.

Fewer timeouts, a shorter three-point line and loads of zone defense can lead to a more free-flowing style than some NBA players are used to. In the loss to Australia, the U.S. had half as many assists (11) as its opponents (22). Ingles and Bogut combined for 11 just between themselves.

In addition to the numbers already cited, the potential to fit into the international game will be factored into these rankings as well.

But before we get to the roster, let's see when the team will be in action and where you can watch.