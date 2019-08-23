Report: Eric Reid's Hit on Ben Watson to Be Evaluated for Fine, Not Suspension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 16: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid's hit on New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson during Thursday night's preseason game will be reviewed by the NFL for a possible fine, not suspension, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Reid delivered a late hit to Watson's upper body after the tight end had been brought to the ground by a pair of Panthers defenders. Watson was placed into the concussion protocol as a result of the hit, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Of note, Watson had called out Reid on Twitter on Sunday in regards to the movement against social injustice:

After the game, Reid denied the tweet had anything to do with the hit.

"I didn't even know he tweeted me," Reid said, according to NESN's Doug Kyed. "That's not even something you process in a game. I'm not analyzing who has the ball in their hand and what they tweeted at me while I'm playing the game."

He added: "Just trying to stop him from getting a first down. I looked at the replay. Yeah, he was down. We'll see what the league decides to do with it. I anticipate myself getting a fine. But I'm just playing the game."

The defensive back made it clear that "you hate to see somebody get hurt."

Reid was fined on multiple occasions last season for hits the league deemed illegal, including a $20,054 fine on a play that did not draw a flag during the game. He had a $10,000 fine for a hit on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz rescinded.

Reid is entering his second season with Carolina after re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $22 million deal back in February.

