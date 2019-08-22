Braves Fan Arrested Attempting to Bring Cocaine in Cowboy Boot to SunTrust Park

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

SunTrust Park is seen during an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Dustin Luther Wilkes was arrested at SunTrust Park in Georgia last Wednesday after allegedly trying to bring cocaine into the stadium inside a cowboy-style boot for an MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

Rosie Manins of the Marietta Daily Journal reported Thursday that Wilkes set off the metal detector while attempting to enter SunTrust Park. A subsequent search reportedly led stadium security staff to discover a "clear plastic baggie with a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine" which Wilkes twice attempted to conceal during the search.

Cobb County police arrested the 39-year-old and he's been charged with a single count of felony cocaine possession, per Manins.

He was released from custody on $3,000 bond.

The Braves scored a 6-4 victory over the Mets on the strength of a five-run seventh inning.

