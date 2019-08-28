College Football Picks: Week 1 Predictions for Every Game

1 of 10

Florida A&M at No. 17 UCF, 7:30 p.m. ET

UCF hasn't lost a regular-season game in the past 33 months. Florida A&M has lost each of its last nine games against FBS opponents by a margin of at least 34 points. Its average margin of defeat is 52.6 points. Don't overthink this one.

Prediction: UCF 56, Florida A&M 7

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson, 8 p.m. ET

Two of Clemson's stiffest tests of the entire season will take place in the first three weeks. Unfortunately for both Georgia Tech and all college football fans desperate to watch a fun game on Thursday, this isn't one of those challenges. Clemson has won the last four games in this series, each by a margin of at least two touchdowns. This might be the biggest beatdown of the bunch, though.

Prediction: Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 13

Texas State at No. 12 Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m. ET

In last year's season opener, Texas A&M rushed for more than 500 yards in a 59-7 shellacking of Northwestern State. This one probably won't get that out of hand, but the Aggies will be using it as an opportunity to figure out what they have in the backfield sans Trayveon Williams.

With only one game to prepare for the colossal showdown with Clemson, keeping quarterback Kellen Mond from suffering any bumps or bruises will also be the goal here.

Prediction: Texas A&M 42, Texas State 10

No. 14 Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET

Three of Thursday's four games involving ranked teams are going to be slaughters, but this one just might produce a big upset. BYU led Utah 27-7 late in the third quarter last November before the Utes scored 28 unanswered for a comeback victory.

Then again, Utah was without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley and starting running back Zack Moss for that tilt and should be better equipped to win with those now-senior leaders back in the mix.

Prediction: Utah 30, BYU 20

UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET

The Chip Kelly era at UCLA began with quite the whimper, featuring a loss at home to a Cincinnati team that went 4-8 the previous year. The Bearcats ended up being one of the most improved teams in the country, but it was still an early red flag in what would become a 3-9 mess for the Bruins.

Will quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Co. flip the script, or will the Bearcats run the ball all over UCLA, marking the beginning of the end for Kelly? We're anticipating the latter.

Prediction: Cincinnati 34, UCLA 26

Wagner at Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

As dreadful as Connecticut has been lately, at least the Huskies have been able to consistently scrape out wins over FCS foes. They have won five straight against that level of competition, but all five games were decided by seven points or fewer. After losing dual-threat quarterback David Pindell, expecting anything more than another nail-biting win might be too optimistic.

Prediction: Connecticut 23, Wagner 20

Albany at Central Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

In terms of yards per play, Central Michigan had the worst offense in the nation last season, averaging 3.78 YPP—the lowest mark by any FBS team in the past four years. And it's not like new head coach Jim McElwain was anything close to an offensive mastermind during his two-plus seasons at Florida.

The Chippewas should be able to beat Albany, but they are still a far cry from reanimating that six-year streak of six or more wins from 2012-17.

Prediction: Central Michigan 21, Albany 14

Morgan State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET

Bowling Green allowed at least 35 points in 10 of 12 games last season, but Morgan State only once scored more than 28 points while facing decidedly less impressive competition. The Falcons defense should win that "battle," but don't expect many more victories this season for the likely Mid-American Conference basement dweller.

Prediction: Bowling Green 35, Morgan State 17

Robert Morris at Buffalo, 7 p.m. ET

Do you remember when the Robert Morris men's basketball team upset Kentucky in the 2013 NIT? An upset here would be even more improbable. The Colonials have had three consecutive 2-9 seasons and have not faced an FBS opponent in at least a decade, if ever. This will get ugly, even though Buffalo is maybe a .500 team this season.

Prediction: Buffalo 56, Robert Morris 3

Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. ET

Last year was not pretty for Western Kentucky, as the Hilltoppers even lost to an FCS opponent (Maine) during their 3-9 campaign. But that was an exceptionally young roster—especially on offense—and the back-to-back wins to close out the regular season might have been a sign of things to come. They should be able to win this directional battle with Central Arkansas.

Prediction: Western Kentucky 38, Central Arkansas 24

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. ET

Remember the name Benny LeMay. Charlotte's senior running back had five games last season with at least 120 yards rushing and has averaged at least five yards per carry in each of his three years with the 49ers. And in Gardner-Webb's lone FBS game last year, it allowed Appalachian State to rush for 432 yards and six scores. LeMay just might enter Week 2 as the nation's leading rusher.

Prediction: Charlotte 45, Gardner-Webb 10

Florida International at Tulane, 8 p.m. ET

It's hardly the first game that jumps off the page, but this ought to be the best contest of the night.

FIU brings back key veterans from a nine-win team in senior quarterback James Morgan and linebacker Sage Lewis, who's the potential C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. But Tulane—fresh off its first bowl victory since 2002—also has some serious Group of Five stars in running back Darius Bradwell, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and defensive end Patrick Johnson.

There aren't many Week 1 matchups in which both teams are projected for bowl eligibility, but this is one of them. The slight edge goes to Tulane just because of the home-field factor.

Prediction: Tulane 27, FIU 24

Alabama State at UAB, 8 p.m. ET

A lot of folks are excited about UAB's redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Johnston III, but who is he going to be throwing to after the Blazers lost all four of their top receivers from last season? Against Alabama State, it shouldn't matter. Johnston and running back Spencer Brown will be enough to blow this one wide open.

Prediction: UAB 49, Alabama State 9

South Dakota State at Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET

South Dakota State made it to last year's FCS national semifinal and has generally been one of the best teams playing at that level. The Jackrabbits are nowhere near the pushover some of these buy-game opponents are.

But head coach P.J. Fleck might have something special brewing with these Golden Gophers if sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan can build on what was a decent 2018 season. If he's adequate, Minnesota could secure this one by halftime and go on to win 10 games.

Prediction: Minnesota 42, South Dakota State 17

Kent State at Arizona State, 10 p.m. ET

True freshman Jayden Daniels is getting the start at quarterback for Arizona State, and he couldn't ask for a more favorable introduction to college football than consecutive home games against Kent State, which has lost at least nine games in five straight seasons, and FCS opponent Sacramento State. Factor in last year's 1,642-yard rusher Eno Benjamin and the Sun Devils should cruise to victory.

Prediction: Arizona State 38, Kent State 13

Northern Colorado at San Jose State, 10 p.m. ET

It has been a long few years for San Jose State, including a season-opening home loss to FCS school UC Davis in 2018. But at least UC Davis went on to win 10 games behind a great offense, making that result a little more understandable. Northern Colorado hasn't been anywhere close to that good lately and should be the one opponent the Spartans can actually defeat this season.

Prediction: San Jose State 31, Northern Colorado 19