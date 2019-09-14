Braves Clinch Berth in 2019 MLB Playoffs with Win vs. Nationals

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will once again be part of Major League Baseball's postseason following their 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Last year's Braves took many by surprise when they won the National League East for the first time since 2013. It was well-known they had a lot of young talent making its way to Atlanta, but few expected it to turn things around so quickly.

Even with raised expectations in 2019, the Braves proved they are going to be a force in the NL for years to come. They haven't looked back in the division since taking sole possession of first place on June 12, currently holding a 10.5-game lead over the Nationals.

The Braves can extend that lead even more on Sunday, as they round out their final series of the regular season against the Nationals.

Following up his NL Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018, Ronald Acuna Jr. has become a bona fide superstar and MVP candidate at the age of 21.

Fittingly, it was Acuna who hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh that broke the 1-1 tie with Washington and sparked the eventual blowout.

Acuna's ascent, combined with the usual steady presence of Freddie Freeman and offseason signing of Josh Donaldson, has given the Braves a lineup that ranks second in the NL in runs scored (796) and OPS (.795).

The starting rotation has been hit-and-miss overall, but there have been some positives for that unit to take into the postseason. Rookie Mike Soroka has emerged as the team's ace with a 2.57 ERA and making the NL All-Star team.

Dallas Keuchel turned out to be one of the best midseason acquisitions by any team. The 2015 American League Cy Young winner has posted a 0.97 ERA and 5-0 record in six starts since Aug. 14.

Atlanta went four years without making the postseason from 2014 to 2017, tied for the franchise's longest drought since 1991.

With another playoff berth on the horizon, the Braves' next step will be trying to win a series for the first time since 2001. They have lost seven consecutive times in the NL Division Series and in the 2012 NL Wild Card Game to the St. Louis Cardinals.