Browns' Baker Mayfield Denies Daniel Jones Comments: 'This Is Not What I Said'

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield clarified a statement attributed to him about New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday.

In an article for GQ, Clay Skipper wrote that Mayfield said, "I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. Blows my mind."

Skipper wrote that Mayfield added: "Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

In a response on Instagram, Mayfield denied the quotes were an accurate representation of what he said and wished Jones well:

New York selected Jones out of Duke with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft as the heir apparent to longtime signal-caller Eli Manning.

The selection of Jones was widely criticized by fans analysts alike. The former Blue Devil went just 17-19 in college and didn't put up big numbers (59.9 percent completion rate, 8,201 passing yards over three years). The Giants also passed on Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who went to the NFC East rival Washington Redskins at No. 15.

Regardless of Mayfield's reported comments, Jones offered praise when asked about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft:

Jones did question Mayfield's methods to some degree, though:

While there are question marks surrounding Jones and his ability to be a franchise quarterback, Mayfield is being heralded as one of the league's next big things.

The Browns signal-caller went 6-7 as a starter and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a rookie. Despite having not reached the playoffs since 2002, the Browns are a trendy pick to win the AFC North in 2019 due largely to Mayfield's progression.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is surrounded by big-time talent on offense with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and tight end David Njoku.

Meanwhile, Jones is set to begin 2019 as Manning's backup, and he may not play as a rookie barring injury. When Jones does take the reins, however, he will have the luxury of arguably the NFL's best running back in Saquon Barkley.

The Browns and Giants don't meet this season, but if Mayfield ventures into NYC in his down time, he could hear it from some Giants fans in Week 2 when Cleveland travels to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets.