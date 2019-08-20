Trevor Lawrence Headlines Preseason AP All-America 1st Team; Tua 2nd Team

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young led the Associated Press' preseason All-America First Team released Tuesday.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Julian Okwara were among the second-team selections.

