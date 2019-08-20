Trevor Lawrence Headlines Preseason AP All-America 1st Team; Tua 2nd Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young led the Associated Press' preseason All-America First Team released Tuesday.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Julian Okwara were among the second-team selections.

                 

