Report: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Spent Most on Recruiting in 2018

John Amis/Associated Press

Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee each spent over $2 million recruiting football players during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Per Estes, figures from 52 Power Five public universities were "reported to the NCAA and obtained by the Courier Journal and USA Today Network in partnership with Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications."

Georgia led the way at $2,626,622, or a 351.7 percent increase over a five-year period. Alabama was second with $2,344,057, followed by Tennessee ($2,002,871) and Texas ($1,823,307).

Per Estes, "from fiscal years 2016 through 2018, Georgia's football recruiting expenditures totaled just over $1.5 million more than any other of the nation's 52 public Power Five universities."

Furthermore, Georgia's five-year percentage increase is larger than any of the universities listed, just ahead of Texas A&M at 326.3 percent.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.