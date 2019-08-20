Report: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Spent Most on Recruiting in 2018

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 20, 2019

In this Sept. 5, 2015, photo, Georgia fans watch the season opening game against Louisiana Monroe at Sanford Stadium during an NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga. Some University of Georgia fans will be able to buy beer during football games - but only donors who have agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars will be allowed to drink. UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, that beer and wine will be sold in Sanford Stadium’s premium seating area during the 2019 football season. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee each spent over $2 million recruiting football players during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier Journal

Per Estes, figures from 52 Power Five public universities were "reported to the NCAA and obtained by the Courier Journal and USA Today Network in partnership with Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications."

Georgia led the way at $2,626,622, or a 351.7 percent increase over a five-year period. Alabama was second with $2,344,057, followed by Tennessee ($2,002,871) and Texas ($1,823,307).

Per Estes, "from fiscal years 2016 through 2018, Georgia's football recruiting expenditures totaled just over $1.5 million more than any other of the nation's 52 public Power Five universities."

Furthermore, Georgia's five-year percentage increase is larger than any of the universities listed, just ahead of Texas A&M at 326.3 percent.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lawrence Headlines Preseason AP All-America 1st Team

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Lawrence Headlines Preseason AP All-America 1st Team

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Sam Ehlinger Bringing Texas Back

    📈 Numbers like Newton and Tebow 🏠 Man of the house at 14 after tragedy 🤘 Heisman hopeful born to be a Longhorn

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sam Ehlinger Bringing Texas Back

    📈 Numbers like Newton and Tebow 🏠 Man of the house at 14 after tragedy 🤘 Heisman hopeful born to be a Longhorn

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Bo Nix Named Auburn's Starting QB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bo Nix Named Auburn's Starting QB

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Says Apology for OSU Flag Plant 'Absolutely' Wasn't Heartfelt

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Baker Says Apology for OSU Flag Plant 'Absolutely' Wasn't Heartfelt

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report