Preseason College Football Rankings 2019: Twitter Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 Poll

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The unveiling of the preseason AP Top 25 means the 2019 season has almost officially arrived, and the college football world could hardly be more excited.

Yes, the initial poll has about as much significance as your dramatic uncle's opinion on Alabama's dynasty. Still, some programs appeared higher than expected, and several notable teams merely had a place in the "others receiving votes" section.

For your viewing pleasure, we watched a flurry of Tweets roll through and picked out some of the most noteworthy takeaways.

Preseason AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

After winning the national championship last season, Clemson retained its spot atop the AP Top 25 as expected. The Tigers return one of the most potent offenses in the country with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, All-American running back Travis Etienne and the dynamic receiving duo of Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.

One recent trend isn't on the Tigers' side, though. Lately, preseason No. 1 teams typically haven't stayed there.

Since the ACC isn't a particularly strong league, however, Clemson has a terrific opportunity to continue its dominance and earn a fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance.

Conversely, the depth of the Big Ten is impressive.

Ohio State and Michigan both landed top-10 spots, while a quintet of programs also received a top-25 position. Offseason darling Nebraska debuted at No. 24, helping the Big Ten sneak in a seventh team for the most representatives in the initial poll.

Nevertheless, the SEC has the strongest collection of top-ranked teams. Alabama and Georgia checked in at second and third, while LSU and Florida went sixth and eighth. Texas A&M (12th) and Auburn (16th) rounded out the SEC's group.

The poll offered a reminder of just how difficult one schedule is.

Texas A&M takes on Clemson and Auburn in September, Alabama in October and travels to Georgia and LSU in the final two weeks of the regular season. If the Aggies can navigate that nightmare of a slate, they'll deserve constant praise in December.

Meanwhile, the state of Iowa merits some attention right now.

Neither team is considered a national title contender, but both programs should be a factor in their respective conference races.

The Pac-12 hopes to rejoin that championship conversation, though. And at least heading into the season, the league has demanded some eyeballs. Led by Oregon at No. 11, the Pac-12 has five programs featured in the Top 25—just not the famous one.

Coming off a 5-7 season, USC actually received one point—which means one voter pegged the Trojans at No. 25.

The schools that received the most votes outside of the Top 25 were Missouri, Army, Mississippi State, Miami and Northwestern. Further down that list is Memphis, which has the potential to emerge from the Group of Five to play in a New Year's Six bowl.

As the above post noted, this Top 25 weren't many glaring omissions or inclusions. Perhaps Utah should've been higher, and maybe Nebraska didn't deserve a No. 24 ranking after a 4-8 year.

But once the season begins, the AP poll will simply be what determines if scorebugs add a little number next to a certain team. The rest is up to the coaches and players.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.