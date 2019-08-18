Video: Watch Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Workout Highlights After Ankle Injury Recovery

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Lonzo Ball looks on at his first annual basketball camp on August 11, 2019 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball is on the road to recovery.

The New Orleans Pelicans posted a video of their new guard practicing as he works his way back from an ankle injury that sidelined him last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His last regular-season game came against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 19.

Ball is just 21 years old and a key part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Part of a talented young core that also features Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, he is one reason the Pelicans' future looks bright. Even with an eye toward the future, they could be competitive in 2019-20 if the talent jells alongside veterans JJ Redick, Jrue Holiday and Derrick Favors.

Keeping Ball healthy will be integral to that potential competitiveness after he appeared in just 52 games as a rookie in 2017-18 and 47 games last season. Even if it's a small step, his return to the practice court is a welcome sign for New Orleans fans.

