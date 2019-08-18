Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah Linked to LAL After Cousins' Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in veteran center Dwight Howard in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' offseason ACL tear, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

Charania also mentioned Joakim Noah as a possibility.

With Cousins likely to miss the entire 2019-20 season, the Lakers currently have just JaVale McGee at center, though superstar Anthony Davis is also capable of playing the position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.