Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah Linked to LAL After Cousins' Injury

Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah Linked to LAL After Cousins' InjuryAugust 18, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in veteran center Dwight Howard in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' offseason ACL tear, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers have been patient in approach since Cousins' injury, and another accomplished veteran center on the market is Joakim Noah. Howard is expected to be eventually released by Memphis. https://t.co/mvLx2jsS8Q
Charania also mentioned Joakim Noah as a possibility.
With Cousins likely to miss the entire 2019-20 season, the Lakers currently have just JaVale McGee at center, though superstar Anthony Davis is also capable of playing the position.
