Pac-12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2019 Season

Will This Conference Matter?

Not only has the Pac-12 been left out of the College Football Playoff each of the past two seasons, but it wasn't even close to the top four either year.

Two-loss USC was the league's top team in 2017's final rankings at No. 8. Three-loss Washington was No. 9 at the end of last year. And both seasons, it was all but a foregone conclusion by the end of October that the Pac-12 wouldn't get a shot to play for the national championship.

To be fair, the Big Ten hasn't sent a team to the playoff either of the past two years, nor has that conference scored a point in the playoff since 2015. But there's a difference between not quite making it and not even being relevant, and the Pac-12 needs to at least get from the latter to the former.

Even if it falls short of this year's national semifinals, it would be a big step in the right direction if Halloween comes and goes and we're at least entertaining the possibility of a Pac-12 team (or two?) receiving an invitation.

Can Chip Kelly Turn UCLA Around?

UCLA had a solid run in Jim Mora's first four seasons (2012-15), going 37-16 overall and comfortably qualifying for a bowl game each year. The last three campaigns have been a much different story, bottoming out to the tune of a 3-9 record in Chip Kelly's first year at the helm.

But that should have been expected, right? UCLA lost more than half its starters from a 6-7 squad, including first-round quarterback Josh Rosen. The Bruins were transitioning to a new system with a ton of inexperience, and it never came together thanks in large part to a brutal nonconference schedule and one of the worst defenses in the country.

Kelly gets a mulligan for that one.

But after losing a staggering 19 players as transfers this offseason, the Bruins need to at least start showing signs of life in Year 2 of the Kelly regime. If not, this could turn into an unsalvageable mess.

Will We See a Healthy Khalil Tate?

Two years ago, Khalil Tate was the biggest midseason breakout star I can ever remember. He replaced an injured Brandon Dawkins in the first quarter of Arizona's fifth game and set the college football world ablaze for the next six weeks.

While he wasn't the preseason favorite for the 2018 Heisman, it was feasible that he would have a Lamar Jackson type of season, leading Arizona to the Pac-12 South title and perhaps the program's best season in two decades.

Instead, the dual-threat superstar suffered an early ankle injury and became much less dominant as a one-trick pony.

Early returns from Week 0 action indicate Tate is up to his old tricks, though. He threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 108 yards, more than doubling his 2018 season high of 46 rushing yards.

If he can maintain a clean bill of health, Arizona is going to score a ton of points. As exhibited in the 45-38 loss to Hawaii, however, porous defense will likely keep the Wildcats from vying for the Pac-12 South title.