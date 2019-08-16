Bryce Harper Told Heckler 'Shut the F--k Up, Stupid' on Video Before Grand Slam

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 15: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on August 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 7-5. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Prior to hitting a walk-off grand slam Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper put a heckler in their place.

As seen in the following video (Warning: Some language NSFW), a fan said, "$330 million, 0-for-3," to which Harper responded, "Shut the f--k up, stupid."

Then, in the bottom of the ninth with the Phillies trailing 5-3, Harper crushed a walk-off grand slam to give Philadelphia a 7-5 win and a three-game sweep of the visiting Cubs:

Harper has had something of an up-and-down first season with the Phillies, as he is slashing .253/.374//.490 with 25 home runs and 87 RBI in 120 games. His bat has come to life recently, though, with three home runs over the past two games and six homers over his past eight outings.

While Harper still may not quite be living up to the 13-year, $330 million deal he signed with the Phillies, he has them firmly in the playoff hunt.

Following Thursday's win, the Phils are just one game out of the final wild-card spot in the National League at 63-58.  

