Report: Rockets' PJ Tucker Withdraws from Team USA After Suffering Ankle Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: P.J. Tucker #44 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team brings the ball up the court during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker has withdrawn from Team USA in advance of the FIBA World Cup with an ankle injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that Tucker has a "minor left ankle sprain" and will head back to Houston to recover.

Tucker, 34, averaged 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rockets last season. The versatile 6'6" forward started all 82 regular-season games and 11 more in the playoffs.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

