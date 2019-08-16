Report: Rockets' PJ Tucker Withdraws from Team USA After Suffering Ankle Injury

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker has withdrawn from Team USA in advance of the FIBA World Cup with an ankle injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that Tucker has a "minor left ankle sprain" and will head back to Houston to recover.

Tucker, 34, averaged 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rockets last season. The versatile 6'6" forward started all 82 regular-season games and 11 more in the playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.