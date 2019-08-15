Nets CEO Brett Yormark Reportedly Steps Down Following Ownership Change

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Brett Yormark is stepping down as the CEO of BSE Global, the parent company of the Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets.

Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, ESPN's Tim Bontemps and others reported the news.

Per Bontemps, Yormark is leaving following principal owner Mikhail Prokhorov's intention to sell a 51-percent stake in the team as well as the Barclays Center to Joe Tsai.

Per Soshnick, Yormark will announce the decision Friday morning. BSE Global has not made the reported move public, but "BSE Global has sent an email to employees informing them of a town-hall meeting on Friday," per a source. BSE Global declined comment.

Yormark worked under ex-team owner Bruce Ratner before serving during Prokhorov's nine-year ownership tenure. Per Bontemps, he was instrumental in moving the team from its New Jersey homes in East Rutherford and Newark to Brooklyn in 2012.

According to Nets Daily, the 52-year-old worked with NASCAR for eight years before joining the Nets.

Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Tsai, who currently owns a 49 percent stake in the team, will purchase the remaining 51 percent for $1.35 billion. By the time the deal comes through, Tsai will have paid $2.35 billion for full ownership. Per Kosman and Lewis, that will mark the most expensive purchase paid for a sports franchise.

The Nets are undergoing seismic changes on and off the court.

During this offseason, the team inked 2013-14 NBA MVP Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving, who have made a combined 16 All-Star games.

Durant, also a two-time NBA Finals MVP, averaged 26.0 points per game for the Golden State Warriors last season. Irving led the Boston Celtics with 23.8 points and 6.9 assists.

Durant is out for next season with a ruptured Achilles, but the team should be strong in 2020-21 barring any setbacks.

Ultimately, Tsai is going all in at the right time with the Nets looking like strong NBA title contenders heading into the 2020s.