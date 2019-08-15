Predicting When Brock Lesnar Will Return to WWE After SummerSlam Loss

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam made a lot of fans happy, but The Beast Incarnate is always waiting in the wings for his chance to regain the title.

Paul Heyman's position as executive director on Raw means he is going to be around more often moving forward, but we have no idea how long it will be before Lesnar shows up again.

Let's take a look at when The Beast might make his return to WWE programming.

Crown Jewel

If Lesnar wants to take a few months off between now and his eventual return, WWE will probably still want to use him for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

So far, The Beast has appeared at every show WWE has held in Saudi Arabia. He is a proven draw all around the world, and management knows even casual fans will be excited to see him.

It would be too soon for him to get another shot at a title, so the best way to use him would be in a grudge match against someone like Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns.

The paychecks for these Saudi Arabia shows are big, and Lesnar has always been open about how he wants to make as much money as possible, so the odds of him missing one of these events are slim.

Royal Rumble

Rollins needs a better run with the universal title than he had the first time around, so WWE needs to give him at least a few months to build more momentum.

The 2020 Royal Rumble will take place on January 26, 2020, which gives The Beastslayer over four months to defend the title against any of WWE's top talents.

When the first pay-per-view of the year finally rolls around, Lesnar can show up as a surprise 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble match and become the No. 1 contender.

The last time he won the 30-man Battle Royal was in 2003. Winning it again next year would set a record for the longest gap between wins out of the handful of Superstars to claim victory more than once.

The result might anger hardcore fans, but the casual fanbase would love to see a surprise like this, especially if WWE doesn't mention him at all leading up to the PPV so people don't get suspicious.

Once The Beast has a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 36, it would be up to WWE to decide if we see yet another encounter with Rollins or a fresh combination with someone like Kofi Kingston.

Elimination Chamber

If WWE wants to give Lesnar an extended break to make his return more anticipated, bringing him back at the PPV before WrestleMania 36 is the latest he would return.

The company has not officially announced when the event will take place, but it has been firmly placed between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania for the past several years.

Since The Beast does not get an automatic rematch under WWE's current rules, having him attack someone to take their place in the Elimination Chamber match seems like the best way to put him back into the hunt for gold.

We saw him do something similar at Money in the Bank and it got a loud response. Believe it or not, Lesnar has never appeared in a Chamber match and picking up a win inside the hellish structure would be one more feather in his already stuffed cap of accomplishments.

There you have it. Other than possibly appearing on an episode of Raw leading up to one of these events, Crown Jewel, Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber are the three most likely dates when he might show up again.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying The Beast's star-power and international appear. He puts on good matches with the right opponents, and as long as he wants to continue making millions of dollars every year, he will never be too far away from a WWE ring.