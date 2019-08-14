Giants' Golden Tate Says Doctor Gave Him Banned Meds, Considering Legal Action

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate makes a catch during an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers turned down. The decision by an independent arbiter was announced Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, and means the 10-year-veteran will miss the first four games of the regular season, starting with Dallas on Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is unhappy with the doctor who prescribed him a fertility medication that led to his four-game suspension.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Tate acknowledged he's "responsible for what is put in my body" but said the doctor told him he had prescribed the medication to other NFL players:

"I think ultimately just because the doctor had said, 'No, it's not a banned substance and I have prescribed it to other NFL guys.' If the doctor said I'm not sure, I 100 percent would have looked into it. If the doctor had never said he had given it to any other NFL players, I 1000 percent would have looked into it. I have gone through the TUE process for a couple medicines and I completely understand it."

Tate also noted his camp is "examining all of our options," including legal action, against the doctor, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

