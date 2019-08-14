Clippers Rumors: Ex-Cavs HC Tyronn Lue Close to Joining LA as 'Top Assistant'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Lakers-Clippers rivalry is reportedly about to add another wrinkle.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Tyronn Lue is set to join the Clippers as an assistant under coach Doc Rivers. Lue was the Lakers' (and LeBron James') top choice to replace Luke Walton, but talks broke down over contractual structure and the team's desire for Lue to hire Jason Kidd as an assistant coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin.

After making the Finals in each of his first three years as an NBA head coach, including winning the 2016 championship, Lue was fired after an 0-6 start with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He previously served as an assistant under Rivers from 2011 to 2014 with the Boston Celtics and Clippers.

