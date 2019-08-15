NBA Rumors: Latest Updates on Carmelo Anthony Free Agency, Tyronn Lue

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

While the upcoming FIBA World Cup will swiftly become the largest news around the basketball community, NBA teams are always trying to bulk up their benches.

And one likely future Hall of Famer is still looking for work.

Ten-time All-Star and veteran bucket-getter Carmelo Anthony hasn't given up on a return to the NBA. Given how quickly the latest update went from notable to forgettable pretty quick, it's understandable if you might have missed it.

Elsewhere, the once-leading candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers coaching job is reportedly headed to Hollywood—just not to the franchise many expected.

Carmelo Practicing with Nets Players

As recently as 2017, Anthony posted his 14th consecutive year of scoring at least 20 points per game. Since then, though, he's tumbled from stardom in unceremonious fashion and only made 10 appearances with the Houston Rockets in 2018-19.

Melo's NBA story might not be finished, but the setting is unknown.

According to Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio of SNY, the 35-year-old recently participated in informal team workouts and scrimmages with Brooklyn Nets players in Los Angeles.

Begley and Puccio added the respective interest levels between Carmelo and the Nets are unknown, noting the team already has the maximum of 15 players on guaranteed contracts. Still, that didn't stop the rumor mill from spinning.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post slowed the excitement, citing a friend of Anthony's who said there is "nothing to it."

Previously, Anthony said his representatives have contacted both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. His friendship with Lakers star LeBron James will keep that connection alive until Melo has a basketball home.

No matter where he goes, Anthony must be ready to accept a low-minute role wherein he's used as a complementary scorer. Otherwise, he will be unlikely to stick in that rotation.

Clippers Set to Hire Tyronn Lue

When the Lakers fired Luke Walton, one of the top candidates to replace him wasn't a surprise. What LeBron wants, LeBron usually gets—and LeBron previously got Tyronn Lue.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers boss couldn't agree to a deal, and the Lakers moved in a different direction.

As it turns out, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Lue is still going to Los Angeles anyway:

The 42-year-old spent portions of four seasons as the Cavs coach, overseeing the 2016 championship-winning team. They fired him following an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign, after which he held an informal role as an adviser to Clippers boss Doc Rivers.

This is the second time Lue will be an assistant for Rivers, who hired the former NBA guard while with the Boston Celtics in 2011. They spent two years together on the Boston bench before Rivers headed to Los Angeles and Lue joined the Cavs.

After leading LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland, Lue will add Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to his list of All-Star players he's coached.

