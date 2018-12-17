Tyronn Lue Brought in by Doc Rivers, Clippers for 'Informal Role' with Team

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers and head coach Doc Rivers have brought former NBA player and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue into the organization in an advisory role, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:

Lue, 41, was fired by the Cavs in late October after a 0-6 start to the season. He went 128-83 as Cleveland's head coach over parts of four seasons, leading the team to three NBA Finals trips and a title in the 2015-16 season.

He also has served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics from 2011-12 to 2012-13) and Clippers (2013-14) and was the associate head coach in Cleveland starting in the 2014-15 campaign under David Blatt.

With LeBron James departing for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer, however, the Cavaliers chose to give some of their younger players more on-court experience. Lue seemed more inclined to roll with his veterans, perhaps a factor in his quick firing this season.

While his exact role on the Clippers remains unclear, Lue brings championship experience as both a player and coach to the table. He also worked as an assistant under Rivers in both Boston and Los Angeles.

And Rivers thinks very highly of Lue, as he revealed to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in November:

"Ty Lue, honestly, I literally cried when he won a championship as coach of the Cavs in 2016. I literally coached him for 10 games in Orlando. And I told him, 'Call me literally the day after you're cut from the NBA, and that won't be long from now.' I actually told him that because he was older. Ty called me and we didn't have a job open in Boston. I walked into Danny's office and told him we were hiring Ty Lue. He said, 'Where?' I said, 'I don't know. We are just going to make room for him because he had whatever "It" is.' You could just see it.

"He followed me to Boston, then followed me to the Clippers. Then to go to Cleveland and win a title ... for me, that was as cool as it was for me to win a title. I was in Monaco. The night before I was writing plays on a napkin and sending it to Ty. That stuff from a coaching standpoint is really, really cool. Ty is a great coach with or without me."

Now, he'll be with Rivers once more.