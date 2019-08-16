1 Player Every NBA Team Should Already Be Targeting at the Trade Deadline

30 of 30

The Washington Wizards don't want to trade Bradley Beal. Who would? He's a 26-year-old All-Star who's stringing one breakout season after the other. Most recently, he was one of six players to average 25 points, five assists and five rebounds per game in 2018-19. Giannis, LeBron, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden were the others.

"[Trading Beal has] never crossed our mind," general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Athletic's Ben Standig. "Bradley is somebody we're building around."

Washington's commitment is more than words. The Wizards have a three-year, $111 million max extension on the table for Beal, per The Athletic's David Aldridge.

But it's in Beal's best interest to leave that unsigned. Once he does, it's in Washington's best interest to field trade offers for him. While it's possible he'd be open to a longer, richer agreement to stay next summer, it's also possible he might be fed up by then. The Wizards might not have John Wall (ruptured Achilles) all season and could miss the playoffs for the third time in five years. Is that really how Beal wants to spend his prime?

Washington shouldn't wait and see. If he's unwilling to commit, the Wizards must get rolling on an overdue rebuild facilitated by his departure. That's a tough pill to swallow, making it all the more critical for them to ace the exchange.

Boston swingman Jaylen Brown should be their primary focus. He's a 22-year-old who projects as a three-and-D ace on the low end and an elite two-way talent on the high side. Move him to the center of a youth movement featuring the likes of Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner, and Washington could be in a better place down the line.

