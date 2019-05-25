Promising NBA Youngsters Who Could Be Traded for a Star

1 of 3

Since roughly a week after Anthony Davis' trade request in late January, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been a constant presence in trade rumors.

Though it may seem like he's no longer among the league's brightest young stars, that's far from the truth. Sure, Tatum's second full season failed to meet the expectations he set with a brilliant 2018 playoff run, but that bar was always artificially high. His second year, despite the shroud cast over it by a Celtics team struggling with chemistry throughout, featured several signs of growth.

Tatum shot more threes than he did as a rookie and upped his rebound, assist and usage rates while cutting his turnovers.

Until the Duke product did so last year, no player's age-20 season had ever featured per-36-minute averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals with a 37.3 percent conversion rate from deep. So if you're still of the mind that Tatum disappointed as a sophomore, it might be time to recalibrate—especially since he also progressed defensively.

Stardom isn't just realistic. It still feels likely.

As a bonus, Tatum seems comfortable assuming a star's mantle. Back in February, Brian Windhorst said on ESPN Radio (h/t HoopsHype), the "gossip" was that Boston's promising wing was open to a trade because it would give him a chance to be the face of a franchise. Of course, if a deal eventually sends Tatum to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis, it would probably also pair him with Zion Williamson, who might have a better claim to that title.

Still, any deal sending AD to Boston almost has to be centered around Tatum, a developing star whose shine remains undimmed.