Future Power Rankings: Where Every MLB Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Anyone who has sat through an HGTV marathon is familiar with the term "good bones" in the context of a house. It's used in regards to a fixer-upper that needs some work but has a good foundation to build around.

That's the basic concept behind our future power rankings.

Ahead, we've put together projected lineups and pitching staffs for all 30 MLB teams based on how their rosters would look three years from now if they were unable to retain any of their upcoming free agents.

Included is a look at where each team fell in our latest farm system rankings, a rundown of the notable free agents each team stands to lose between now and 2022 and a few key notes to consider.

Here's how the projected rosters were assembled:

Players Under Contract: The obvious starting point was to pencil in the players who are under contract through the 2022 season.

Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who will have not yet reached free agency when 2022 rolls around but have already established themselves as everyday big leaguers.

Top Prospects: From there, the rest of the roster was filled in with top prospects from the farm system. These players are the toughest to project, as they have yet to prove anything at the big league level, but homegrown talent is key to building a winner.

Free Agents: Free agency plays a major role in reshaping the MLB landscape, but for the sake of this exercise, we made no assumptions as to where players would sign once they hit the open market.

Player/Club/Vesting Options: While no assumptions were made when it came to free agents, we did take the liberty of predicting whether contract options would be exercised or not. Since those players are technically under team control, it made sense to include them as part of the projected roster when applicable.

Financial Flexibility: While free-agent signing predictions were not made, a team's expected financial flexibility did ultimately factor into its spot in our rankings.

With all of that in mind, a combination of each team's projected roster, overall quality of young talent and financial freedom factored into its final ranking.

Let's get started.