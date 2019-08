Future Power Rankings: Where Every MLB Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now

0 of 30

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Anyone who has sat through an HGTV marathon is familiar with the term "good bones" in the context of a house. It's used in regards to a fixer-upper that needs some work but has a good foundation to build around.

That's the basic concept behind our future power rankings.

Ahead, we've put together projected lineups and pitching staffs for all 30 MLB teams based on how their rosters would look three years from now if they were unable to retain any of their upcoming free agents.

Included is a look at where each team fell in our latest farm system rankings, a rundown of the notable free agents each team stands to lose between now and 2022 and a few key notes to consider.

Here's how the projected rosters were assembled: