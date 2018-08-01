Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2018 Trade Deadline

Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2018 Trade DeadlineAugust 1, 2018
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often a better indication of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big league level, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors at the MLB level. These are the prospects who can be found in the second half of leaguewide top 100 lists or just on the periphery.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are still capable of climbing up to the next tier.
Now that we've digested the events of the non-waiver trade deadline, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent, and it's been overhauled since the last update as follows:
A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be included in these rankings.
30. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Lewis
|AA
|2
|2. OF Julio Rodriguez
|ROK
|2
|3. RHP Logan Gilbert
|A-
|3
|4. 1B Evan White
|A+
|3
|5. OF Braden Bishop
|INJ
|3
|6. OF Josh Stowers
|A-
|3
|7. RHP Wyatt Mills
|A+
|3
|8. RHP Sam Carlson
|INJ
|3
|9. OF Noelvi Marte
|-
|3
|10. SS Juan Querecuto
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Slugger Kyle Lewis remains the headliner in a thin Seattle Mariners system that parted with a pair of prospects on the rise in reliever Seth Elledge and middle infielder Bryson Brigman at the deadline.
Teenager Julio Rodriguez is off to an excellent start in rookie ball after signing for $1.75 million last July, and it might be long before he takes over the No. 1 spot.
As far as short-term help, right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills (35 G, 11 SV, 1.91 ERA, 10.4 K/9 at High-A) looks ready for a promotion and he could be ready to make an MLB impact by September.
29. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Miguel Amaya
|A
|2
|2. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|INJ
|2
|3. RHP Alex Lange
|A+
|3
|4. SS Aramis Ademan
|A+
|3
|5. SS Nico Hoerner
|A
|3
|6. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|A-
|3
|7. RHP Keegan Thompson
|AA
|3
|8. LHP Brendon Little
|A
|3
|9. OF Cole Roederer
|ROK
|3
|10. RHP Richard Gallardo
|-
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Chicago Cubs system has a new consensus No. 1 prospect in catcher Miguel Amaya, who is enjoying a breakout season at Single-A with a .268/.346/.443 line that includes 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI. The 19-year-old is also throwing out base-stealers at a 35 percent clip.
A season-ending injury to Adbert Alzolay (lat strain) ruled out a potential second-half promotion, though the right-hander remains a promising young arm in a system full of low-level pitching.
The pop-up prospect here is left-hander Brailyn Marquez, who signed for $600,000 in 2015 and then spent his first two seasons in rookie ball. The 19-year-old has a projectable 6'4" frame and he's posted a 3.77 ERA with a 34-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 innings at Low-A Eugene.
28. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Michael Chavis
|AA
|2
|2. LHP Jay Groome
|INJ
|2
|3. RHP Bryan Mata
|A+
|2
|4. 1B Triston Casas
|INJ
|3
|5. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|AA
|3
|7. RHP Tanner Houck
|A+
|3
|8. SS C.J. Chatham
|A+
|3
|9. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|A+
|3
|10. 1B Josh Ockimey
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: LHP Jalen Beeks (3)
Farm System Snapshot
It's been a disappointing season for an already thin Boston Red Sox system.
Michael Chavis is still shaking off the rust of an 80-game PED suspension, Jay Groome underwent Tommy John surgery in May and 2018 first-round pick Triston Casas tore a ligament in his right thumb in his second pro game.
Bryan Mata now looks like the most promising arm in a deep crop of talented but underperforming pitching prospects that also includes Tanner Houck and Darwinzon Hernandez. High-floor lefty Jalen Beeks was traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for Nathan Eovaldi.
Keep an eye on Bobby Dalbec (412 PA, 25 HR, 130 K) who might just be able to overcome the significant swing-and-miss in his game. He's quietly raised his walk rate from 11.4 to 14.3 percent this year.
27. Cleveland Indians (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Triston McKenzie
|AA
|1
|2. 3B Nolan Jones
|A
|2
|3. 1B Bobby Bradley
|AA
|3
|4. C Noah Naylor
|ROK
|3
|5. LHP Sam Hentges
|A+
|3
|6. OF George Valera
|ROK
|3
|7. RHP Ethan Hankins
|-
|3
|8. SS Yu-Cheng Chang
|AAA
|3
|9. RHP Luis Oviedo
|A-
|3
|10. RHP Aaron Civale
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: C/OF Francisco Mejia (1), RHP Shane Bieber (3), SS Willi Castro (10)
Farm System Snapshot
Trading Francisco Mejia and graduating Shane Bieber cost the Cleveland Indians farm system a pair of Tier 1 prospects and sends them tumbling down the rankings as a result.
Triston McKenzie is now the clear No. 1 prospect in the system and he could soon be joined at the Tier 1 level by Nolan Jones, who is hitting .273/.390/.442 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI at Single-A.
Behind those two, there's a fairly significant drop-off, although rising lefty Sam Hentges, 17-year-old slugger George Valera and 2018 first-round picks Noah Naylor and Ethan Hankins are all capable of moving up a notch.
26. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|A-
|1
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|A
|2
|3. RHP Shaun Anderson
|AAA
|2
|4. OF Marco Luciano
|-
|3
|5. OF Steven Duggar
|MLB
|3
|6. 1B/OF Chris Shaw
|AAA
|3
|7. RHP Sean Hjelle
|A-
|3
|9. RHP Gregory Santos
|A-
|3
|8. OF Heath Quinn
|A+
|3
|10. OF Alexander Canario
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: LHP Andrew Suarez (10)
Farm System Snapshot
No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart has wasted little time getting acquainted to the pro game, hitting .318/.367/.673 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI in 115 plate appearances between rookie ball and Low-A. He could conceivably be in San Francisco by this time next year if they want to push things.
Heliot Ramos has struggled in his first full pro season with a .679 OPS and 25.6 percent strikeout rate at Single-A, but his raw tools are still tantalizing.
Right-hander Shaun Anderson has earned a bump up to Tier 2 with a breakout season. Towering 6'11" right-hander Sean Hjelle and international signing Marco Luciano ($2.6 million bonus) are two newcomers to the system worth watching.
25. Miami Marlins (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|AAA
|2
|2. RHP Nick Neidert
|AA
|2
|3. OF Monte Harrison
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Jorge Guzman
|A+
|2
|5. OF Connor Scott
|ROK
|3
|6. LHP Trevor Rogers
|A
|3
|7. LHP Braxton Garrett
|INJ
|3
|8. OF Brian Miller
|AA
|3
|9. 2B Isan Diaz
|AAA
|3
|10. RHP Edward Cabrera
|A
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Of all the prospects the Miami Marlins added during their offseason firesale, Sandy Alcantara and Nick Neidert have had the most promising starts to their time with the team. Neidert, who came over in the deal that sent Dee Gordon to Seattle, has gone 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 117 innings at Double-A.
Infielder Bryson Brigman doesn't quite crack the Top 10 after coming over from Seattle at the deadline in exchange for Cameron Maybin. However, the 2016 third-round pick is one to watch as he's hitting .304/.373/.391 with 22 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases at High-A.
Injuries to Tyler Kolek (No. 2 overall in 2014) and Braxton Garrett (No. 7 overall in 2016) have been a major blow to this system.
24. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Brady Singer
|-
|2
|2. OF Seuly Matias
|A
|2
|3. OF Khalil Lee
|AA
|2
|4. C M.J. Melendez
|A
|2
|5. SS Nicky Lopez
|AAA
|3
|6. RHP Jackson Kowar
|A
|3
|7. 1B Nick Pratto
|A
|3
|8. OF Brett Phillips
|MLB
|3
|9. LHP Daniel Lynch
|A
|3
|10. RHP Josh Staumont
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Kansas City Royals have quietly built a system full of high-ceiling position-player talent and they filled in some of the gaps with an impressive haul of college pitching in this year's draft.
Seuly Matias has as much upside as any offensive prospect in the minors with 31 home runs in 86 games as a 19-year-old in Single-A. However, he's also striking out at a dizzying 34.8 percent clip, so there's work to be done.
The front office opted for more MLB-ready talent in trading Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee, including outfielder Brett Phillips who jumped right to the MLB roster. Time will tell if that's the right approach for a team that appears headed for a lengthy rebuild.
23. New York Mets (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Andres Gimenez
|AA
|2
|2. 1B Peter Alonso
|AAA
|2
|3. OF Jarred Kelenic
|ROK
|2
|4. RHP Justin Dunn
|AA
|2
|5. SS Ronny Mauricio
|ROK
|3
|6. LHP David Peterson
|A+
|3
|7. LHP Anthony Kay
|A+
|3
|8. 3B Mark Vientos
|ROK
|3
|9. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|AA
|3
|10. SS Shervyen Newton
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: SS Luis Guillorme (8)
Farm System Snapshot
Andres Gimenez is right on the fringe of Tier 1 status. He's reached Double-A as a 19-year-old, he has the glove to be a standout defender at shortstop and he's hitting .281/.349/.421 with 32 extra-base hits and 31 stolen bases on the year.
Slugger Peter Alonso and right-hander Justin Dunn could both be ready to make an impact in the majors by next season, while 2018 first-round pick Jarred Kelenic is off to a nice start with an .802 OPS and 10 extra-base hits in 132 plate appearances in rookie ball.
Hard-throwing Franklyn Kilome was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera, and he has the fastball/curveball combination to be a late-inning weapon if he doesn't make it as a starter.
Keep an eye on Ronny Mauricio, who is hitting .333/.345/.529 with 18 extra-base hits in 148 plate appearances as a 17-year-old in the Gulf Coast League after signing for $2.1 million as part of last year's international crop.
22. Washington Nationals (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Carter Kieboom
|AA
|1
|3. SS Luis Garcia
|A+
|1
|4. RHP Wil Crowe
|A+
|3
|5. RHP Erick Fedde
|AAA
|3
|6. RHP Mason Denaburg
|ROK
|3
|7. LHP Seth Romero
|A
|3
|8. OF Daniel Johnson
|AA
|3
|9. SS Yasel Antuna
|A
|3
|10. RHP Sterling Sharp
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Juan Soto (2)
Farm System Snapshot
There's no farm system that's more top-heavy than the Washington Nationals.
Victor Robles remains one of the game's most exciting young talents and he has resumed his development after missing time with a hyperextended left elbow.
Carter Kieboom just continues to rake with a .291/.364/.455 line that includes 24 doubles and 13 home runs between High-A and Double-A. There's question whether the 20-year-old will be able to stick at shortstop, but with Trea Turner entrenched at the MLB level, a move to third base may be inevitable regardless.
The up-and-comer here is Luis Garcia, who nabbed a $1.3 million bonus in 2016. He's hitting .295/.330/.409 and showing a stellar glove at shortstop as a 19-year-old playing at High-A Potomac.
The drop-off beyond those three is precipitous, to say the least.
21. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Jon Duplantier
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Taylor Widener
|AA
|2
|3. SS Jasrado Chisholm
|A+
|2
|4. C Daulton Varsho
|INJ
|2
|5. 1B Pavin Smith
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Taylor Clarke
|AAA
|3
|7. RHP Emilio Vargas
|A+
|3
|8. OF Alek Thomas
|ROK
|3
|9. 3B Drew Ellis
|A+
|3
|10. OF Marcus Wilson
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Slowly but surely, the Arizona Diamondbacks are building up a respectable farm system.
Hitting on Jon Duplantier as a third-round pick in 2016 has given them a Tier 1 prospect and he could be ready to make an MLB impact by next season. Taylor Widener could join him as he's pitched to a 2.79 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 106.1 innings at Double-A after coming over from the Yankees in the Brandon Drury trade.
Shortstop Jazz Chisholm might have the highest ceiling in the system and No. 63 overall pick Alek Thomas is off to a promising start in rookie ball and could quickly climb the organizational ranks.
One to watch here is Emilio Vargas, an unheralded 6'3" right-hander who has struck out 140 batters in 108 innings at High-A.
20. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Yusniel Diaz
|AA
|1
|2. 3B Ryan Mountcastle
|AA
|2
|3. LHP D.L. Hall
|A
|2
|4. OF Austin Hays
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|ROK
|3
|6. LHP Keegan Akin
|AA
|3
|7. RHP Dillon Tate
|AA
|3
|8. OF Cedric Mullins
|AAA
|3
|9. RHP Luis Ortiz
|AA
|3
|10. RHP Hunter Harvey
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: LHP Tanner Scott (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The Baltimore Orioles appear to have taken a quantity over quality approach with their trade deadline haul, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for a team that had a few notable prospects but a farm system that was thin overall on potential impact talent.
Dillon Tate and Luis Ortiz join Tier 1 outfielder Yusniel Diaz in cracking the updated Top 10, but there was plenty of other intriguing talent added as they shipped out the likes of Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day.
A few other names to know are shortstop Jean Carmona (via MIL), third baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion (via ATL), starter Dean Kremer (via LAD) and reliever Cody Carroll (via NYY). All four would have made the cut if this were expanded to a Top 20 list.
It's also worth noting that they now have a reported $8.25 million in international bonus money, per Emily Waldon of The Athletic, as they finally plan on participating in that market after the head-scratching decision to avoid it entirely in recent seasons.
19. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 2B Keston Hiura
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Freddy Peralta
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Corbin Burnes
|MLB
|2
|4. OF Corey Ray
|AA
|2
|5. 3B Lucas Erceg
|AA
|3
|6. SS Brice Turang
|ROK
|3
|7. IF Mauricio Dubon
|INJ
|3
|8. OF Tristen Lutz
|A
|3
|9. RHP Zack Brown
|AA
|3
|10. OF Carlos Rodriguez
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Luis Ortiz (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The Milwaukee Brewers did well to add Jonathan Schoop, Mike Moustakas and Joakim Soria without surrendering any top-tier talent.
Right-hander Luis Ortiz, outfielder Brett Phillips, shortstop Jean Carmona and left-hander Kodi Medeiros were the notable prospects shipped out in those deals, and the system still has plenty of high-ceiling talent.
That said, Freddy Peralta is 2.2 innings away from exhausting his prospect status, so expect this group to slide a few spots next time these rankings are updated.
Carlos Rodriguez is a rookie ball prospect to know. After signing for a $1.355 million bonus last summer, he's hitting .335/.364/.432 with 12 extra-base hits and nine steals in 43 games in his pro debut.
18. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|AAA
|1
|2. 3B Colton Welker
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Peter Lambert
|AAA
|2
|4. 2B/SS Garrett Hampson
|MLB
|2
|5. LHP Ryan Rolison
|ROK
|3
|6. 3B Tyler Nevin
|A+
|3
|7. 1B Grant Lavigne
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Riley Pint
|A-
|3
|9. 3B Ryan Vilade
|A
|3
|10. RHP Ryan Castellani
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Colorado Rockies have one of the top prospects in all of baseball in shortstop Brendan Rodgers and he just continues to hit. He was recently promoted to Triple-A after posting an .835 OPS with 23 doubles and 17 home runs at Double-A.
Colton Welker joins him as a Tier 1 prospect thanks to a .316/.369/.471 line that includes 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 63 RBI at High-A. The 20-year-old is also a strong defender at the hot corner after playing shortstop in high school.
Peter Lambert is knocking on the door of Tier 1 status as the top arm in the system, while No. 42 overall pick Grant Lavigne is absolutely raking in rookie ball with a .371/.458/.581 line and 14 extra-base hits in 139 plate appearances.
17. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Tyler O'Neill
|MLB
|1
|2. C Andrew Knizner
|AA
|2
|3. RHP Dakota Hudson
|MLB
|2
|4. 3B Nolan Gorman
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Ryan Helsley
|AAA
|2
|6. OF Randy Arozarena
|AA
|3
|7. 3B Elehuris Montero
|A
|3
|8. RHP Daniel Poncedeleon
|MLB
|3
|9. OF Justin Williams
|AAA
|3
|10. 2B Max Schrock
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: IF Yairo Munoz (6), OF Oscar Mercado (7)
Farm System Snapshot
The St. Louis Cardinals added some quality prospect talent while shipping out Tommy Pham, Sam Tuivailala and Luke Voit in a trio of deadline trades.
Justin Williams was the headliner of the Pham deal, while left-hander Genesis Cabrera is also now a Top 20 prospect in the system. The also added outfield prospect Connor Capel in a rare prospect swap that sent Triple-A outfielder Oscar Mercado to the Cleveland Indians.
Trading Pham should open the door for Tyler O'Neill to see his first regular action at the MLB level. He has little left to prove in the minors after hitting .311/.388/.711 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI at Triple-A this season.
Elehuris Montero has put himself on the prospect map this season with a .327/.386/.536 line that includes 27 doubles and 14 home runs at Single-A Peoria. The 20-year-old signed for a modest $300,000 bonus back in 2014 and just made his stateside debut last year.
16. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|AAA
|1
|2. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|AA
|2
|3. OF Travis Swaggerty
|A-
|2
|4. SS Oneil Cruz
|A
|2
|5. RHP Shane Baz
|ROK
|2
|6. IF Kevin Newman
|AAA
|3
|7. IF Kevin Kramer
|AAA
|3
|8. OF Bryan Reynolds
|AA
|3
|9. OF Calvin Mitchell
|A
|3
|10. SS Cole Tucker
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Austin Meadows (2), LHP Taylor Hearn (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The Pittsburgh Pirates managed to add Chris Archer and Keone Kela without trading away any of their top minor league talents.
However, it did cost them outfielder Austin Meadows and right-hander Tyler Glasnow—two players who were Tier 1 prospects just last year—as well as hard-throwing lefty Taylor Hearn.
The team will also part with a third player to be named in the Archer deal, and according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, it will be a "significant" player.
What remains, for now, is a strong system, led by one of the game's top pitching prospects in Mitch Keller. He's as safe a bet as any arm in the minors to spend a decade-plus as part of a big league rotation, though it remains to be seen if he's a future ace or more of a middle-of-the-rotation arm.
It will be interesting to see who emerges from the middle infield trio of Kevin Newman, Kevin Kramer and Cole Tucker, as all three have everyday upside and are close to MLB ready.
15. Texas Rangers (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Leody Taveras
|A+
|1
|2. OF Willie Calhoun
|MLB
|1
|3. OF Julio Pablo Martinez
|A-
|2
|4. LHP Taylor Hearn
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Cole Winn
|-
|2
|6. RHP Jonathan Hernandez
|AA
|3
|7. IF Anderson Tejeda
|A+
|3
|8. RHP Hans Crouse
|A-
|3
|9. OF Bubba Thompson
|A
|3
|10. RHP Owen White
|-
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
A strong early showing from Jonathan Hernandez, two high-ceiling draft picks in Cole Winn and Owen White and deadline-addition Taylor Hearn has given the Texas Rangers system a much-needed infusion of pitching talent.
That said, toolsy outfielder Leody Taveras and slugger Willie Calhoun remain the top two prospects in the system, with Calhoun likely to exhaust his prospect eligibility before the 2018 season comes to a close.
There's a lot of intriguing low-level talent in the Texas system, so they should be able to hang around the middle of the pack in these rankings, even after Calhoun graduates.
14. New York Yankees (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AAA
|1
|2. OF Estevan Florial
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Albert Abreu
|A+
|2
|4. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Chance Adams
|AAA
|2
|6. RHP Domingo Acevedo
|AA
|3
|7. C Anthony Seigler
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Matt Sauer
|A-
|3
|9. OF Everson Pereira
|ROK
|3
|10. RHP Luis Medina
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Dillon Tate (8)
Farm System Snapshot
With Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar graduating to the majors and several other notable prospects traded over the past two seasons, the New York Yankees no longer boast one of the game's top farm systems.
However, they still have a pair of Tier 1 guys in left-hander Justus Sheffield and toolsy outfielder Estevan Florial. Sheffield has little left to prove in the minors and could be called upon down the stretch, even after J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn were added at the deadline.
Flame-thrower Luis Medina has more walks (24) than strikeouts (22) in rookie ball, but he still has some of the best pure stuff of any pitching prospect. Outfielder Everson Pereira is also one to watch from the rookie ball ranks, as he's emerged as one of the better position-player prospects in a pitching-heavy system.
13. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|AA
|1
|2. C Sean Murphy
|INJ
|1
|3. LHP A.J. Puk
|INJ
|1
|4. OF Lazaro Armenteros
|A
|2
|5. OF Austin Beck
|A
|2
|6. OF Kyler Murray
|-
|3
|7. SS/OF Jorge Mateo
|AAA
|3
|8. OF Jameson Hannah
|A-
|3
|9. 3B Sheldon Neuse
|AAA
|3
|10. RHP Logan Shore
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: IF Franklin Barreto (3), OF Dustin Fowler (6)
Farm System Snapshot
Injuries to Sean Murphy (broken hamate bone) and A.J. Puk (Tommy John surgery) leaves two of the Oakland Athletics top prospects watching from the sidelines, while two others in Franklin Barreto and Dustin Fowler graduated to the MLB ranks.
That cost Oakland a few spots in these rankings, but it's still a strong system with some potential help on the way for a surprise contender at the big league level.
Jesus Luzardo is also now the consensus top prospect in the system and one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. He's gone 9-4 with a 2.12 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 93.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.
The deal that sent Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to Washington for Blake Treinen, Luzardo and fellow Top 10 prospect Sheldon Neuse could wind up looking awfully lopsided a few years from now, even with that veteran duo showing well for the Nationals.
12. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|AA
|1
|2. 2B Jahmai Jones
|AA
|2
|3. RHP Griffin Canning
|AAA
|2
|4. OF Brandon Marsh
|A+
|2
|5. 1B Matt Thaiss
|AAA
|2
|6. 3B Taylor Ward
|AAA
|2
|7. OF Jordyn Adams
|ROK
|3
|8. LHP Jose Suarez
|AAA
|3
|9. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|INJ
|3
|10. SS Kevin Maitan
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Jaime Barria (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The rapid ascent of Jo Adell is not the only reason for the Los Angeles Angels steady climb up these rankings, but it is a factor.
The No. 10 overall pick in 2017 has already reached Double-A as a 19-year-old and he's hitting a robust .303/.364/.573 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 73 RBI and 13 stolen bases over three minor league levels this season.
He's not the only notable prospect posting big numbers.
Griffin Canning (19 GS, 2-2, 3.57 ERA, 95 K, 85.2 IP), Matt Thaiss (.288/.342/.501, 29 2B, 15 HR), Taylor Ward (.352/.450/.543, 22 2B, 14 HR) and Jose Suarez (20 GS, 2-5, 4.34 ERA, 110 K, 87.0 IP) are also lighting it up this season.
It will be interesting to see if Ward gets a look in the majors down the stretch following the trades of Ian Kinsler. They could move rookie David Fletcher to second base and give him the everyday third base job for the final two months to see if he's ready for the role in 2018.
11. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Alex Verdugo
|AAA
|1
|2. C Keibert Ruiz
|AA
|1
|3. C Will Smith
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Dustin May
|AA
|2
|5. SS Gavin Lux
|A+
|2
|6. RHP Yadier Alvarez
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Mitchell White
|AA
|3
|8. OF DJ Peters
|AA
|3
|9. OF Jeren Kendall
|A+
|3
|10. RHP Dennis Santana
|INJ
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Yusniel Diaz (3)
Farm System Snapshot
The Los Angeles Dodgers only coughed up with one top-tier prospect—outfielder Yusniel Diaz—en route to acquiring Manny Machado, Brian Dozier and John Axford for the stretch run.
Alex Verdugo and Keibert Ruiz are still the headliners of the system, but they've been joined by the likes of Will Smith, Dustin May and Gavin Lux this season.
Smith is crushing Double-A pitching to the tune of an .890 OPS with 19 home runs and 53 RBI. May is now the unquestioned top arm in the system and he was recently promoted to Double-A after pitching to a 3.29 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 98.1 innings at High-A. Lux, the No. 20 overall pick in 2016, is hitting .324/.396/.520 with 23 doubles and 11 home runs at High-A.
So while guys like Yadier Alvarez, Mitchell White and Jeren Kendall have disappointed this season, there's still more than enough talent in this system for a spot just outside the Top 10 in these rankings.
10. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Matt Manning
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Casey Mize
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Franklin Perez
|INJ
|1
|4. RHP Beau Burrows
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Alex Faedo
|AA
|2
|6. OF Christin Stewart
|AAA
|2
|7. SS Isaac Paredes
|AA
|3
|8. OF Daz Cameron
|AA
|3
|9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser
|INJ
|3
|10. OF Parker Meadows
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Detroit Tigers managed to turn bargain-bin free-agent signing Leonys Martin into a solid shortstop prospect in Willi Castro at the deadline, and those are exactly the kind of moves that rebuilding team should be making.
That said, it's still the pitching talent that makes this a farm system on the rise.
No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize is already pitching at High-A and he looks to be on the fast track to the majors. The top prospect slot still belongs to Matt Manning, though, as the projectable 6'6" right-hander has a 3.22 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 78.1 innings on the year.
It will be interesting to see if the front office gets more serious about trading guys like Nicholas Castellanos, Shane Greene and Mike Fiers during the upcoming offseason, as that would add even more quality talent to the system.
9. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nick Senzel
|INJ
|1
|2. RHP Hunter Greene
|A
|1
|3. OF Taylor Trammell
|A+
|1
|4. RHP Tony Santillan
|AA
|2
|5. 3B Jonathan India
|A
|2
|6. C Tyler Stephenson
|A+
|2
|7. SS Jeter Downs
|A
|3
|8. 2B Shed Long
|AA
|3
|9. OF Mike Siani
|ROK
|3
|10. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Cincinnati Reds have a prospect trio that stacks up to any in baseball with polished infielder Nick Senzel, potential generational talent in Hunter Greene and five-tool standout Taylor Trammell.
Just behind that trio, hard-throwing Tony Santillan and No. 5 overall pick Jonathan India also boast Tier 1 upside.
The Reds have been better than expected this season and that caused them to balk at the idea of moving guys like Raisel Iglesias, Scooter Gennett and other controllable talent at the trade deadline.
There's still a chance they move Matt Harvey in August, which could bring back a solid prospect return if he keeps pitching well, but either way this looks like a team on the rise with a farm system to match.
8. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|A+
|1
|2. OF Alex Kirilloff
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|A+
|1
|4. SS Nick Gordon
|AAA
|2
|5. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|AAA
|2
|6. OF Brent Rooker
|AA
|2
|7. OF Trevor Larnach
|ROK
|3
|8. SS Wander Javier
|INJ
|3
|9. RHP Jorge Alcala
|AA
|3
|10. LHP Lewis Thorpe
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Fernando Romero (2)
Farm System Snapshot
Breakout seasons from Alex Kirilloff and Brusdar Graterol have helped place the Minnesota Twins system comfortably inside the Top 10.
Kirilloff is hitting .349/.395/.593 with 34 doubles, 16 home runs and 85 RBI between Single-A and High-A, while Graterol has gone 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 67.1 innings and flashed frontline stuff over the same two levels.
Neither has eclipsed Royce Lewis as the No. 1 prospect in the system, but all three are easy choices for Tier 1 status.
A busy trade deadline netted the Twins one new Top 10 prospect in hard-throwing Jorge Alcala, and they also added some other intriguing talent in the form of outfielder Gilberto Celestino (via HOU), outfielder Gabriel Maciel (via ARI), first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley (via LAD) and right-hander Jhoan Duran (via ARI).
7. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|INJ
|1
|2. RHP Adonis Medina
|A+
|1
|3. 3B Alec Bohm
|A-
|1
|4. OF Jhailyn Ortiz
|A
|2
|5. OF Adam Haseley
|AA
|2
|6. LHP JoJo Romero
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|AAA
|2
|8. SS Luis Garcia
|ROK
|3
|9. LHP Ranger Suarez
|AAA
|3
|10. SS Arquimedes Gamboa
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Seranthony Dominguez (7), RHP Franklyn Kilome (8)
Farm System Snapshot
Sixto Sanchez and Adonis Medina remain the top prospects in a Philadelphia Phillies system that graduated J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery to the majors at the start of the year.
The only notable prospect lost at the trade deadline was Franklyn Kilome, despite adding catcher Wilson Ramos, infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and reliever Aaron Loup were all added for the stretch run, so the front office did well to improve in the short-term without mortgaging the future.
Shortstop Luis Garcia—not to be confused with the Nationals prospect of the same name and position—is one to watch thanks to a .356/.409/.465 line in 25 rookie ball games. And don't sleep on last year's first-round pick Adam Haseley, who is hitting .306/.364/.434 at Double-A after a disappointing pro debut.
6. Houston Astros (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|AA
|1
|2. OF Kyle Tucker
|MLB
|1
|3. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|AAA
|1
|4. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|A+
|2
|5. RHP Corbin Martin
|AA
|2
|6. SS Freudis Nova
|ROK
|2
|7. LHP Cionel Perez
|AAA
|2
|8. RHP Josh James
|AAA
|2
|9. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|A+
|3
|10. RHP Rogelio Armenteros
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Jorge Alcala (7), RHP David Paulino (10)
Farm System Snapshot
The Houston Astros entered the season with two of the top prospects in baseball—Forrest Whitley and Kyle Tucker—headlining the farm system, and those two have been joined as upper-echelon young talents by Yordan Alvarez.
Alvarez, 21, is hitting .297/.373/.569 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 54 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A, and he's just beginning to tap into the tremendous raw power in his 6'5", 225-pound frame.
Meanwhile, Josh James has been one of the breakout prospects of 2018. A 34th-round pick in 2014, the 6'3" right-hander has gone 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 93 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.
Also on the rise is No. 28 overall pick Seth Beer, who has already reached Double-A and is hitting .325/.430/.522 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI in his first 41 pro games.
That all adds up to a system on the rise, despite losing the likes of Jorge Alcala, David Paulino and Hector Perez in deadline trades.
5. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jesus Sanchez
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Brent Honeywell
|INJ
|1
|3. SS Willy Adames
|MLB
|1
|4. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|A+
|1
|5. SS Wander Franco
|ROK
|2
|6. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|ROK
|2
|7. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|A
|2
|8. 2B/OF Brandon Lowe
|AAA
|2
|9. 2B Nick Solak
|AA
|3
|10. LHP Shane McClanahan
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: 1B Jake Bauers (5)
Farm System Snapshot
The Tampa Bay Rays did an interesting mix of buying and selling at the trade deadline, shipping out a trio of prospects to acquire Tommy Pham, before finally pulling the trigger on dealing ace Chris Archer.
While the Archer deal didn't net any notable prospects—at least not yet—the Rays did add controllable young talent in the form of Austin Meadows (23) and Tyler Glasnow (24).
Meanwhile, the remaining crop of minor league talent is still one of the best in baseball, even after graduating Jake Bauer to the majors.
Beyond the household names, shortstop Wander Franco (.355/.405/.616, 17 XBH) is having an excellent season in rookie ball and Single-A catcher Ronaldo Hernandez (.294/.342/.514, 19 2B, 16 HR) has quickly established himself as one of the top prospects at his position.
However, the biggest breakout has come from 2015 third-round pick Brandon Lowe, who is hitting .298/.392/.561 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 76 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A.
4. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Eloy Jimenez
|AAA
|1
|2. RHP Michael Kopech
|AAA
|1
|3. OF Luis Robert
|INJ
|1
|4. RHP Dylan Cease
|AA
|1
|5. RHP Dane Dunning
|INJ
|2
|6. SS Nick Madrigal
|A
|2
|7. OF Blake Rutherford
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Alec Hansen
|AA
|2
|9. OF Micker Adolfo
|INJ
|3
|10. OF Luis Alexander Basabe
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Chicago White Sox went all-in on rebuilding a few years ago and the result is one of the best farm systems in baseball and a team with an extremely bright future.
To that point, Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease, Dane Dunning, Blake Rutherford and Luis Alexander Basabe were all acquired in trades.
The team could further bolster the farm system by shopping Jose Abreu this coming offseason, while others like Avisail Garcia and Nate Jones could also bring a decent return.
Fans might not get the late-season call-ups of Jimenez and Kopech that they're hoping for, but expect both elite-level prospects to make an impact during the 2019 season. They're both potential cornerstone piece of the next contending White Sox team.
3. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|INJ
|1
|2. SS Bo Bichette
|AA
|1
|3. C Danny Jansen
|AAA
|2
|4. RHP Eric Pardinho
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Nate Pearson
|INJ
|2
|6. SS Kevin Smith
|A+
|2
|7. 2B Cavan Biggio
|AA
|2
|8. OF Anthony Alford
|AAA
|2
|9. SS Jordan Groshans
|ROK
|2
|10. LHP Ryan Borucki
|MLB
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
While the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to turn Josh Donaldson into the massive prospect haul they were no doubt expecting when the season began, the front office did well to turn J.A. Happ, Seunghwan Oh, Roberto Osuna, John Axford and Aaron Loup into controllable talent at the deadline.
Osuna brought back ousted Astros closer Ken Giles, as well as pitching prospects David Paulino and Hector Perez who just miss cracking the Top 10 in a deep system.
Everyone knows about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at this point, but there's plenty of other notable talent making its way toward Toronto.
Danny Jansen looks like the catcher of the future with strong two-way skills, shortstop Kevin Smith is hitting .311/.367/.557 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 76 RBI between Single-A and High-A and 17-year-old Eric Pardinho is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 28 innings in rookie ball.
First-round pick Jordan Groshans is also off to a fantastic start to his pro career, hitting .380/.439/.593 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 38 RBI in 118 plate appearances in rookie ball.
2. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Austin Riley
|AAA
|1
|2. RHP Mike Soroka
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Ian Anderson
|A+
|1
|4. RHP Kyle Wright
|AAA
|1
|5. LHP Kolby Allard
|MLB
|2
|6. OF Cristian Pache
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Touki Toussaint
|AAA
|2
|8. LHP Luiz Gohara
|AAA
|2
|9. OF Drew Waters
|A
|2
|10. C William Contreras
|A
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (1)
Farm System Snapshot
Even after graduating Ronald Acuna Jr. to the majors since these rankings were last updated, the Atlanta Braves still boast the No. 2 farm system in all of baseball.
While it's undoubtedly a pitching-heavy system, third baseman Austin Riley now stakes claim to the No. 1 spot on the farm thanks to a .296/.371/.502 line between Double-A and Triple-A that includes 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBI. All signs point to him being the everyday third baseman in 2019.
Behind him, Mike Soroka, Luiz Gohara and Kolby Allard have already made their MLB debuts, while Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint are knocking on the door. Others like Ian Anderson, Joey Wentz, Kyle Muller and Bryse Wilson aren't quite as far along, though they boast future rotation upside as well.
The two newcomers to the organizational top 10 are outfielder Drew Waters and catcher William Contreras.
Waters is hitting .303/.353/.513 with 32 doubles and nine home runs at Single-A after going No. 41 overall in 2017. Contreras, the brother of Cubs All-Star Willson Contreras, boasts a .293/.360/.463 line with 17 doubles and 11 home runs playing alongside Waters and he's quickly emerged as the catcher of the future.
1. San Diego Padres (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|INJ
|1
|2. C/OF Francisco Mejia
|AAA
|1
|3. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|A
|1
|4. 2B/SS Luis Urias
|AAA
|1
|5. LHP Adrian Morejon
|A+
|1
|6. RHP Chris Paddack
|AA
|1
|7. RHP Michel Baez
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Cal Quantrill
|AA
|2
|9. LHP Logan Allen
|AA
|2
|10. OF Buddy Reed
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Even with top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. lost for the season to a fractured thumb, the San Diego Padres are an easy choice for the No. 1 farm system in baseball.
Tatis is joined by newcomer Francisco Mejia who was acquired in the Brad Hand trade, as well as incumbents MacKenzie Gore, Luis Urias and Adrian Morejon as Tier 1 prospects.
A healthy Chris Paddack has gone 7-2 with a 1.91 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 80 innings between High-A and Double-A to also claim Tier 1 status, with fellow pitching prospects Michel Baez, Cal Quantrill and Logan Allen not far behind.
Outfielder Buddy Reed goes largely overlooked in this stacked system, but he's hitting .298/.349/.493 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 stolen bases on the year to go along with his standout defense in center field.
The Tier 2 prospects don't stop with the Top 10 list, either. First baseman Josh Naylor, 2018 first-round pick Ryan Weathers and right-hander Luis Patino also earn a Tier 2 grades, giving the Padres an impressive collection of top-tier talent and overall organizational depth.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through July 31.