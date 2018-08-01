Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2018 Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Now that we've digested the events of the non-waiver trade deadline, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.

The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:

Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often a better indication of what kind of player someone will be.

Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often a better indication of what kind of player someone will be. Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big league level, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.

Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.

High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.

A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent, and it's been overhauled since the last update as follows:

Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop.

Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors at the MLB level. These are the prospects who can be found in the second half of leaguewide top 100 lists or just on the periphery.



Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors at the MLB level. These are the prospects who can be found in the second half of top 100 lists or just on the periphery Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are still capable of climbing up to the next tier.

A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be included in these rankings.