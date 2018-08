Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2018 Trade Deadline

29 of 30

Top 10 Prospects

Name Level Tier 1. 3B Austin Riley AAA 1 2. RHP Mike Soroka MLB 1 3. RHP Ian Anderson A+ 1 4. RHP Kyle Wright AAA 1 5. LHP Kolby Allard MLB 2 6. OF Cristian Pache A+ 2 7. RHP Touki Toussaint AAA 2 8. LHP Luiz Gohara AAA 2 9. OF Drew Waters A 2 10. C William Contreras A 3 Graduated/Traded: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (1)

Farm System Snapshot

Even after graduating Ronald Acuna Jr. to the majors since these rankings were last updated, the Atlanta Braves still boast the No. 2 farm system in all of baseball.

While it's undoubtedly a pitching-heavy system, third baseman Austin Riley now stakes claim to the No. 1 spot on the farm thanks to a .296/.371/.502 line between Double-A and Triple-A that includes 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBI. All signs point to him being the everyday third baseman in 2019.

Behind him, Mike Soroka, Luiz Gohara and Kolby Allard have already made their MLB debuts, while Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint are knocking on the door. Others like Ian Anderson, Joey Wentz, Kyle Muller and Bryse Wilson aren't quite as far along, though they boast future rotation upside as well.

The two newcomers to the organizational top 10 are outfielder Drew Waters and catcher William Contreras.

Waters is hitting .303/.353/.513 with 32 doubles and nine home runs at Single-A after going No. 41 overall in 2017. Contreras, the brother of Cubs All-Star Willson Contreras, boasts a .293/.360/.463 line with 17 doubles and 11 home runs playing alongside Waters and he's quickly emerged as the catcher of the future.