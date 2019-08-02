Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2019 Trade Deadline

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2019 Trade Deadline

0 of 30

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Now that we've had some time to digest the whirlwind of activity that took place at this year's MLB trade deadline, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.

    The factors below helped determine the rankings of players and teams:

    • Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indications of what kind of player someone will be.
    • Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
    • Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and collective talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
    • High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making a big league impact and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.

    A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.

    • Tier 1/Top 100 Prospects: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players are identified by where they will fall in our updated top-100 prospect update, which will be released next week.
    • Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact MLB contributors. These are the guys who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could eventually end up there.
    • Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.

    Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.

            

    Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.

30. Boston Red Sox

1 of 30

    Bryan Mata
    Bryan MataPatrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. 1B/3B Triston CasasA2
    2. RHP Bryan MataAA2
    3. 3B Bobby DalbecAA3
    4. OF Jarren DuranAA3
    5. RHP Tanner HouckAAA3
    6. LHP Darwinzon HernandezMLB3
    7. RHP Thad WardA+3
    8. OF Gilberto JimenezA-3
    9. LHP Jay GroomeINJ3
    10. SS C.J. ChathamAA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Michael Chavis settling in at the MLB level, the Boston Red Sox are now the only team in these rankings without a Tier 1 prospect in its farm system.

    The fact that luxury tax penalties pushed them out of the first round of the 2019 draft didn't help any, though it looks like 2018 first-rounder Triston Casas has a chance to develop into an impact hitter. He sits alongside hard-throwing right-hander Bryan Mata as the headliners of the system.

    A fifth-round pick in 2018 who was well off the top prospect radar at the start of the season, right-hander Thad Ward has turned heads this year with a 2.13 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105.2 innings. He's made a smooth transition to starting after pitching in relief at Central Florida.

29. Milwaukee Brewers

2 of 30

    Ethan Small
    Ethan SmallNati Harnik/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Brice TurangA+Top 100
    2. OF Trent GrishamMLB2
    3. LHP Ethan SmallROK3
    4. C Mario FelicianoA+3
    5. LHP Aaron AshbyA+3
    6. RHP Drew RasmussenAA3
    7. RHP Zack BrownAAA3
    8. OF Tristen LutzA+3
    9. RHP Trey SupakAAA3
    10. LHP Antoine KellyROK3

    Graduated/Traded: 2B Keston Hiura (1), IF Mauricio Dubon (5)

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Keston Huira graduating to the majors and Mauricio Dubon traded at the deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers are lacking impact talent in a farm system that is littered with intriguing boom-or-bust prospects.

    Shortstop Brice Turang is living up to his first-round pedigree with a strong full-season debut, while the prospect formerly known as Trent Clark and presently known as Trent Grisham has resurfaced on the top-prospect scene thanks to a .300/.407/.603 line and 26 home runs in 97 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

    Catcher Mario Feliciano is the rising star here. The 20-year-old was the No. 75 overall pick in 2016, and after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, he has a .769 OPS with 19 doubles and 16 home runs at High-A. With a strong arm and good receiving skills, the emergence of his bat gives him an everyday profile.

28. Chicago Cubs

3 of 30

    Nico Hoerner
    Nico HoernerJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Nico HoernerAATop 100
    2. C Miguel AmayaA+2
    3. LHP Brailyn MarquezA3
    4. OF Brennen DavisA3
    5. RHP Adbert AlzolayAAA3
    6. RHP Ryan JensenA-3
    7. SS Aramis AdemanA+3
    8. OF Cole RoedererA3
    9. RHP Kohl FranklinA-3
    10. RHP Tyson MillerAAA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                          

    Farm System Snapshot

    Nico Hoerner is still the consensus top prospect in the Chicago Cubs system, and 20-year-old Miguel Amaya is close behind as a two-way threat at the catcher position who is ahead of the developmental curve playing at High-A.

    However, there are some fast-rising prospects to watch here as well, most notably hard-throwing lefty Brailyn Marquez and toolsy outfielder Brennen Davis, who signed for a $1.1 million bonus as a second-round pick in 2018.

    Right-hander Kohl Franklin is another up-and-comer worth keeping an eye on. The 6'4" teenager has posted a 1.52 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 29.2 innings at Low-A, and he still has some projection remaining in his lanky 190-pound frame.

27. Los Angeles Angels

4 of 30

    Jo Adell
    Jo AdellPatrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. OF Jo AdellAAATop 25
    2. OF Brandon MarshAA2
    3. OF Jordyn AdamsA3
    4. RHP Jose SorianoA3
    5. LHP Jose SuarezMLB3
    6. SS Will WilsonROK3
    7. 1B/3B Matt ThaissMLB3
    8. SS Jeremiah JacksonROK3
    9. LHP Patrick SandovalAAA3
    10. OF D'Shawn KnowlesROK3

    Graduated/Traded: RHP Griffin Canning (2), IF Luis Rengifo (6)

                      

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Los Angeles Angels don't have the deepest system, but they do have one of the top prospects in all of baseball in five-tool outfielder Jo Adell. The 20-year-old is hitting .308/.390/.553 with 15 doubles and eight home runs in 43 games at Double-A, and he could claim an Opening Day roster spot next season after a recent promotion to Triple-A.

    There's an alarming lack of pitching talent in this system, especially considering the current state of things at the MLB level. Jose Suarez and Patrick Sandoval both profile as back-of-the-rotation arms, while Jose Soriano is still growing into his 6'3", 168-pound frame.

    If right-hander Chris Rodriguez could ever stay healthy, he might have the highest ceiling of any pitcher in the system. He pitched 9.1 scoreless innings and racked up 13 strikeouts at High-A this season before undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his back.

26. Washington Nationals

5 of 30

    Carter Kieboom
    Carter KieboomRich Schultz/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Carter KieboomAAATop 25
    2. SS Luis GarciaAATop 100
    3. LHP Tim CateA+3
    4. RHP Wil CroweAAA3
    5. RHP Jackson RutledgeA3
    6. RHP Mason DenaburgROK3
    7. 3B Drew MendozaA3
    8. SS Yasel AntunaROK3
    9. RHP Sterling SharpAA3
    10. RHP Reid SchallerA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                          

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Carter Kieboom likely to exhaust his prospect status before the end of the season and Luis Garcia hitting a disappointing .253/.280/.303 at Double-A, the Washington Nationals could find their way to the bottom of these rankings by the start of 2020.

    The development of 2018 first-rounder Mason Denaburg and 2019 first-rounder Jackson Rutledge will be the key to this system staying afloat, with curveball specialist Tim Cate and burly Wil Crowe ranked more for their floors than their ceilings.

    A third-round pick in 2018, Reid Schaller has held opponents to a .195 average in 24.2 innings at Single-A, and he has a 70-grade fastball with easy mechanics. If his secondary stuff doesn't come along as hoped, he has late-inning potential.

25. Houston Astros

6 of 30

    Kyle Tucker
    Kyle TuckerRob Leiter/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. OF Kyle TuckerAAATop 25
    2. RHP Forrest WhitleyA+Top 50
    3. RHP Bryan AbreuAA3
    4. SS Freudis NovaA3
    5. RHP Cristian JavierAA3
    6. RHP Tyler IveyAA3
    7. 3B Abraham ToroAA3
    8. SS Jeremy PenaA+3
    9. C Korey LeeA-3
    10. LHP Enoli ParedesX3

    Graduated/Traded: OF Yordan Alvarez (2), RHP Corbin Martin (4), 1B/OF Seth Beer (5), RHP J.B. Bukauskas (6)

                   

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Yordan Alvarez graduating to the majors and three top prospects shipped to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Zack Greinke trade, the Houston Astros farm system has suffered a precipitous slide down these rankings. That's the cost of doing business with a win-now mentality.

    On a positive note, they didn't have to part with Kyle Tucker or Forrest Whitley. Tucker still has middle-of-the-order run producer potential, while Whitley has one of the best arms in baseball if he can right the ship.

    Until Whitley gets things sorted, Bryan Abreu looks like the top pitching prospect in the system, and he was recently promoted to the majors to help out in the bullpen. The 22-year-old has an electric curveball, and he has punched out 92 batters in 70.1 innings between High-A and Double-A this year.

24. Colorado Rockies

7 of 30

    Brendan Rodgers
    Brendan RodgersMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Brendan RodgersINJTop 25
    2. LHP Ryan RolisonA+Top 100
    3. 3B Colton WelkerAA2
    9. 1B/3B Tyler NevinAA3
    6. LHP Ben BowdenAAA3
    4. SS Terrin VavraA3
    5. 1B Grant LavigneA3
    7. SS Ryan ViladeA+3
    8. 1B Michael TogliaA-3
    10. OF Sam HilliardAAA3

    Graduated/Traded: RHP Peter Lambert (5)

                          

    Farm System Snapshot

    Season-ending shoulder surgery will keep infielder Brendan Rodgers from exhausting his prospect eligibility this year. Otherwise, the Colorado Rockies system would fall several spots lower in these rankings.

    Lefty Ryan Rolison has a 4.23 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 100 innings between Single-A and High-A this year after going No. 22 overall in 2018. He's now the top pitching prospect in the system and looks to be on the fast track to the majors.

    While it's been a disappointing season for a number of the team's position player prospects, Terrin Vavra is hitting .319/.409/.486 with 29 doubles and 10 home runs at Single-A after going in the third round of the 2018 draft.

23. St. Louis Cardinals

8 of 30

    Nolan Gorman
    Nolan GormanRich Schultz/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. 3B Nolan GormanA+Top 50
    2. OF Dylan CarlsonAATop 50
    3. C Andrew KniznerMLB2
    4. RHP Ryan HelsleyAAA3
    5. C Ivan HerreraA+3
    6. 3B Elehuris MonteroAA3
    7. OF Randy ArozarenaAAA3
    8. LHP Zack ThompsonA+3
    9. RHP Johan OviedoAA3
    10. OF Jhon TorresA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

               

    Farm System Snapshot

    The St. Louis Cardinals have a pair of elite prospects in slugging third baseman Nolan Gorman, who has already reached High-A as a 19-year-old, and five-tool outfielder Dylan Carlson, who has posted an .891 OPS with 46 extra-base hits and 13 steals at Double-A.

    After that duo and MLB-ready catcher Andrew Knizner, who is on the big league roster, there's a fairly steep drop-off to the rest of the team's prospect talent.

    Among others to watch, hard-throwing Ryan Helsley and 2019 first-round pick Zack Thompson both have the potential to develop into quality MLB arms, while 19-year-old catcher Ivan Herrera is enjoying a strong full-season debut with a .286/.376/.431 line that includes 10 doubles and nine home runs in 299 plate appearances.

22. New York Mets

9 of 30

    Andres Gimenez
    Andres GimenezMichael Reaves/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Ronny MauricioATop 100
    2. SS Andres GimenezAATop 100
    3. 3B Brett BatyROK2
    4. C Francisco AlvarezROK2
    5. 3B Mark VientosA3
    6. RHP Matthew AllanROK3
    7. LHP David PetersonAA3
    8. LHP Thomas SzapuckiA+3
    9. RHP Josh WolfROK3
    10. LHP Kevin SmithAA3

    Graduated/Traded: LHP Anthony Kay (2)

              

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Pete Alonso moving on to the majors, Anthony Kay traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Andres Gimenez falling flat at Double-A with a .694 OPS, the New York Mets farm system is in a state of flux. That said, there's a ton of low-level talent to be excited about, including a trio of high-ceiling 2019 draft picks in Brett Baty, Matthew Allan and Josh Wolf.

    Ronny Mauricio was signed to a $2.1 million bonus in 2017, and he's hitting .283/.323/.381 with 27 extra-base hits as an 18-year-old at Single-A. He has star potential and has overtaken Gimenez as the No. 1 prospect in the system.

    Fellow international signing Francisco Alvarez was inked to a $2.7 million bonus in 2018, and he's quickly living up to that price tag with a .367/.457/.595 line in 22 rookie ballgames. He's making his stateside debut at the age of 17 and could play his way onto leaguewide top-100 lists in the near future.

21. Texas Rangers

10 of 30

    Sam Huff
    Sam HuffJason Miller/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Hans CrouseATop 100
    2. 3B Josh JungATop 100
    3. C Sam HuffA+Top 100
    4. OF Leody TaverasAA2
    5. OF Julio Pablo MartinezA+3
    6. LHP Joe PalumboAAA3
    7. SS Osleivis BasabeROK3
    8. RHP Ronny HenriquezA3
    9. RHP Cole WinnA3
    10. OF Bubba ThompsonA+3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                        

    Farm System Snapshot

    The arrival of Sam Huff as a top-100 prospect and a strong pro debut from 2019 first-round pick Josh Jung have the Texas Rangers trending upward in our rankings.

    Huff, 21, is hitting .298/.352/.571 with 25 home runs in 98 games between Single-A and High-A while continuing to show the defensive skills to be a solid backstop. Jung, the No. 8 overall pick in June, is hitting .379/.431/.500 in 16 games and was quickly promoted to Single-A.

    If guys like 2017 first-round pick Bubba Thompson and 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn can get their development on track, this system will continue to climb toward the upper half of the rankings.

20. New York Yankees

11 of 30

    Deivi Garcia
    Deivi GarciaDarron Cummings/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. RHP Deivi GarciaAATop 50
    2. RHP Luis GilATop 100
    3. OF Estevan FlorialA+Top 100
    4. OF Everson PereiraROK2
    5. RHP Clarke SchmidtA+3
    6. RHP Roansy ContrerasA3
    7. OF Antonio CabelloROK3
    8. RHP Albert AbreuAA3
    9. RHP Yoendrys GomezA3
    10. RHP Nick NelsonAA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                     

    Farm System Snapshot

    In a system full of high-ceiling arms, Deivi Garcia has separated himself from the pack to emerge as the No. 1 prospect in the New York Yankees' minor league ranks. His undersized 5'9" frame raises durability questions, but his stuff is electric and he has 138 strikeouts in 90.1 innings over three levels this year while reaching Triple-A at the age of 20.

    With a 70-grade fastball and a terrific curveball, right-hander Luis Gil has joined him in surpassing outfielder Estevan Florial in the organizational rankings. Rookie-level outfielders Everson Pereira and Antonio Cabello have the tools and potential to do the same before too long.

    The pop-up name here is Yoendrys Gomez, who already has three above-average pitches and a projectable 6'3", 175-pound frame. The 19-year-old was recently bumped up to Single-A after a strong showing in the Appalachian League, and how he handles full-season ball will likely determine where he falls on prospect lists next spring.

19. Cincinnati Reds

12 of 30

    Tony Santillan
    Tony SantillanNorm Hall/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. RHP Hunter GreeneINJTop 50
    2. LHP Nick LodoloATop 100
    3. RHP Tony SantillanAATop 100
    4. 3B Jonathan IndiaAA2
    5. C Tyler StephensonAA3
    6. OF Mike SianiA3
    7. 3B Tyler CallihanROK3
    8. SS Jose Israel GarciaA+3
    9. 3B Rece HindsROK3
    10. OF Jameson HannahA+3

    Graduated/Traded: OF Taylor Trammell (1)

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The decision to move outfielder Taylor Trammell in the Trevor Bauer deal cost the Cincinnati Reds their top prospect, and that is reflected in their slide down these rankings.

    Injured right-hander Hunter Greene is now the No. 1 prospect in the system, followed closely by 2019 first-round pick Nick Lodolo, who was arguably the best arm among this year's college crop.

    The results still don't match the stuff for Tony Santillan, and he'll need to show something soon to maintain his standing as a Tier 1 prospect. There's a lot riding on recent picks like Mike Siani, Tyler Callihan and Rece Hinds if this group hopes to climb back into the top half of the rankings.

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

13 of 30

    Ke'Bryan Hayes
    Ke'Bryan HayesMichael Reaves/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. 3B Ke'Bryan HayesAAATop 50
    2. RHP Mitch KellerAAATop 50
    3. SS Oneil CruzA+Top 100
    4. OF Travis SwaggertyA+2
    5. OF Calvin MitchellA+3
    6. RHP Quinn PriesterROK3
    7. RHP Cody BoltonAA3
    8. 2B Kevin KramerAAA3
    9. OF Sammy SianiROK3
    10. SS Ji-Hwan BaeA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                              

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is still headlined by sweet-swinging third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and polished right-hander Mitch Keller, with high-ceiling shortstop Oneil Cruz not far behind.

    The addition of No. 18 overall pick Quinn Priester in this year's draft and a breakout season from 2017 sixth-round pick Cody Bolton gives the team two more intriguing arms to eventually replace Keller as the top pitching prospects. Bolton, 21, has a 2.67 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 91 innings and a .188 opponents' batting average between High-A and Double-A.

    First baseman Will Craig is finally showing the power that made him a first-round pick in 2016 with 20 home runs in 99 games at Triple-A. He just missed cracking the top 10. The 24-year-old is blocked by a Josh Bell, so it will be interesting to see if he winds up being used as a trade chip.

17. Oakland Athletics

14 of 30

    A.J. Puk
    A.J. PukChristian Petersen/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. LHP Jesus LuzardoAAATop 25
    2. LHP A.J. PukAAATop 50
    3. C Sean MurphyAAATop 100
    4. SS Jorge MateoAAA2
    5. RHP Daulton JefferiesAA3
    8. OF Austin BeckA+3
    6. 3B Sheldon NeuseAAA3
    7. SS Nick AllenA+3
    9. SS Logan DavidsonA-3
    10. SS Robert PuasonROK3

    Graduated/Traded: OF Jameson Hannah (10)

                            

    Farm System Snapshot

    It will be interesting to see what the Oakland Athletics farm system looks like by the end of the season. Assuming they are all able to get and stay healthy, A.J. Puk, Jesus Luzardo, Sean Murphy, Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse could all conceivably join the MLB roster at some point before October.

    Once that group exits the prospect picture, this system is going to plummet down the rankings.

    Right-hander Daulton Jefferies, who was the No. 37 pick in the 2016 draft, is finally healthy and turning some heads with a 3.34 ERA and an 80-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 innings between High-A and Double-A.

    The front office spent $5.1 million to sign Robert Puason as part of this year's international free-agent class. He has all the tools to be a two-way standout at shortstop and a 6'3", 165-pound frame that offers plenty of power potential.

16. Cleveland Indians

15 of 30

    Bobby Bradley
    Bobby BradleyJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. 3B Nolan JonesAATop 50
    2. RHP Triston McKenzieAATop 100
    3. SS Tyler FreemanA+Top 100
    4. RHP Ethan HankinsA-2
    5. LHP Logan AllenAAA2
    6. OF George ValeraA-3
    7. C Bo NaylorA3
    8. SS Brayan RocchioA-3
    9. RHP Daniel EspinoROK3
    10. 1B Bobby BradleyAAA3

    Graduated/TradedNone

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Cleveland Indians added Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes to the MLB outfield as part of the Trevor Bauer trade, and they also picked up MLB-ready left-hander Logan Allen who slots in as the team's No. 5 prospect.

    While the trio of Nolan Jones, Triston McKenzie and Tyler Freeman once again occupies the top three spots on the organizational list, hard-throwing Ethan Hankins might crash the party before too long. A candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft before shoulder issues during the spring caused him to slip to the No. 35 pick, Hankins has a 1.26 ERA with 37 strikeouts and a .171 BAA in 35.2 innings.

    Just missing the cut here is second baseman Aaron Bracho. Signed for $1.5 million out of Venezuela in 2017, he's hitting .305/.412/.642 with 18 extra-base hits in 26 games in his stateside debut. His limited defensive profile takes away from his upside a bit, but the bat looks legit.

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16 of 30

    Alec Bohm
    Alec BohmTony Dejak/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. 3B Alec BohmAATop 25
    2. RHP Spencer HowardAATop 100
    3. RHP Adonis MedinaAA2
    4. SS Bryson StottA-2
    5. OF Adam HaseleyMLB2
    6. RHP Francisco MoralesA3
    7. SS Luis GarciaA3
    8. C Rafael MarchanA3
    9. LHP Damon JonesAAA3
    10. LHP Erik MillerA-3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                     

    Farm System Snapshot

    Even after parting with No. 1 prospect Sixto Sanchez in the J.T. Realmuto trade during the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies still have a solid farm system.

    After a disappointing pro debut, Alec Bohm has quickly asserted himself as one of the game's most dangerous power prospects, hitting .304/.371/.513 with 25 doubles and 15 home runs while climbing two levels to Double-A. He's now a top-25 prospect and climbing.

    In Sanchez's absence, right-hander Spencer Howard is the club's top pitching prospect. A second-round pick in 2017, the 6'3" right-hander has a polished four-pitch mix, and he's been dominant this season with a 1.80 ERA, .174 opponents batting average and 66 strikeouts against nine walks in 45 innings.

    Lefty Damon Jones is another upper-level arm to keep an eye on. He's turned in a 2.74 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 95.1 innings while reaching Triple-A this year after starting the season well off the prospect radar.

14. San Francisco Giants

17 of 30

    Joey Bart
    Joey BartRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. C Joey BartA+Top 25
    2. OF Heliot RamosA+Top 50
    3. SS Marco LucianoROKTop 50
    4. OF Hunter BishopA-2
    5. RHP Logan WebbAA2
    6. OF Alexander CanarioA-3
    7. LHP Seth CorryA3
    8. IF Mauricio DubonAAA3
    9. RHP Sean HjelleA+3
    10. 3B Luis ToribioROK3

    Graduated/Traded: RHP Shaun Anderson (6)

                   

    Farm System Snapshot

    Mauricio Dubon's addition helped the San Francisco Giants climb a few spots in these rankings, but their jump into the top 15 is largely because of strong showings from low-level prospects such as Marco Luciano, Alexander Canario, Seth Corry and Luis Toribio.

    Luciano in particular looks like a budding superstar. The 17-year-old is hitting .339/.456/.661 with eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs in 31 games during his stateside debut against older competition. He has the full toolbox and ranks as a top-50 prospect in baseball.

    Corry is the under-the-radar name to know. The 20-year-old lefty has racked up 129 strikeouts in 92.1 innings while posting a 1.85 ERA and lowering his walk rate to a passable 4.7 BB/9. He'll need to take another step forward with his command, and there's some excess effort in his delivery, but the results have been eye-opening.

13. Detroit Tigers

18 of 30

    Casey Mize
    Casey MizeMark Cunningham/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. RHP Casey MizeAATop 25
    2. RHP Matt ManningAATop 25
    3. OF Riley GreeneA-Top 100
    4. SS Isaac ParedesAA2
    5. RHP Alex FaedoAA2
    6. LHP Tarik SkubalAA3
    7. C Jake RogersMLB3
    8. SS Willi CastroAAA3
    9. OF Daz CameronAAA3
    10. RHP Franklin PerezA+3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                 

    Farm System Snapshot

    At some point, the Detroit Tigers need to develop some quality position-player prospects. For now, the presence of Casey Mize and Matt Manning atop a deep stable of quality of arms is still enough to land them just outside the top 10 in these rankings.

    Infielder Isaac Paredes is holding his own as a 20-year-old at Double-A, and catcher Jake Rogers is having a solid bounce-back year at the plate with an .845 OPS and 14 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. Those two appear to have the best shot of emerging as impact big leaguers from the current crop of minor league talent.

    Left-hander Tarik Skubal has been one of the breakout prospects of 2019, showing an advanced four-pitch mix and posting a 2.50 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 104.1 innings between High-A and Double-A. He was a ninth-round pick in 2018 out of Seattle University, and the Tigers saw enough then to give him an above-slot $350,000 bonus.

12. Baltimore Orioles

19 of 30

    Adley Rutschman
    Adley RutschmanNick Wass/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. C Adley RutschmanA-Top 25
    2. RHP Grayson RodriguezATop 50
    3. LHP DL HallA+Top 100
    4. 1B Ryan MountcastleAAATop 100
    5. OF Yusniel DiazAA2
    6. RHP Michael BaumannAA3
    7. OF Austin HaysAAA3
    8. LHP Zac LowtherAA3
    9. SS Gunnar HendersonROK3
    10. RHP Dean KremerAA3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                     

    Farm System Snapshot

    There's nothing like having the No. 1 overall pick to give your farm system a shot in the arm. Oregon State star Adley Rutschman immediately became the top catching prospect in baseball when he started his pro career this summer, and he has the polished two-way game to move quickly through the minors.

    Meanwhile, Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall have broken out as two of the better pitching prospects in the sport. Rodriguez has a 2.74 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 72.1 innings in his full-season debut after going No. 11 overall last June, while the lefty Hall has 101 punchouts in 69 innings with a 3.52 ERA at High-A.

    The prospect who has raised his stock the most is right-hander Michael Baumann. With a durable 6'4", 225-pound frame and a four-pitch repertoire, he has the look of a big league starter, and he's posted a 2.72 ERA with 116 strikeouts and a .181 opponent batting average in 92.2 innings in High-A and Double-A this year.

11. Kansas City Royals

20 of 30

    Kris Bubic
    Kris BubicTony Dejak/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.ROKTop 50
    2. RHP Brady SingerAATop 100
    3. LHP Daniel LynchA+Top 100
    4. RHP Jackson KowarAATop 100
    5. OF Khalil LeeAA2
    6. LHP Kris BubicA+2
    7. OF Kyle IsbelA+3
    8. C MJ MelendezA+3
    9. SS Brady McConnellROK3
    10. LHP Austin CoxA+3

    Graduated/Traded: IF Nicky Lopez (7)

                       

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Kansas City Royals are the perfect example of how a farm system can be rebuilt through good drafting and player development.

    Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady McConnell were both 2019 draft picks. Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar, Kris Bubic, Kyle Isbel and Austin Cox were all part of the 2018 draft class. MJ Melendez was a second-rounder in 2017. Khalil Lee was taken in the third round in 2016.

    That entire crop of talent, aside from the 2019 selections, could be ready for the big leagues by 2021, with some like Singer and Kowar perhaps arriving in 2020. That's why the Royals targeted prospects who were close to MLB-ready in trades, and that's why they refused to back down from their asking price on Whit Merrifield.

    The 2021 season is going to be fun.

10. Miami Marlins

21 of 30

    Isan Diaz
    Isan DiazStreeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. RHP Sixto SanchezAATop 25
    2. OF JJ BledayA+Top 100
    3. OF Jesus SanchezAAATop 100
    4. SS Jazz ChisholmAATop 100
    5. 2B Isan DiazAAATop 100
    6. OF Monte HarrisonAAA2
    7. RHP Edward CabreraAA3
    8. LHP Braxton GarrettA+3
    9. LHP Trevor RogersA+3
    10. SS Jose DeversA+3

    Graduated/Traded: RHP Zac Gallen (7)

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    After selling off Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton for what seemed like pennies on the dollar in the 2017-18 offseason following an ownership change, the Miami Marlins had a far more successful foray into the trade market at this year's deadline.

    Flipping high-floor MLB starters Zac Gallen and Trevor Richards in deals to acquire underperforming, high-ceiling prospects Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Sanchez is a swing-for-the-fences move, and it's the perfect approach given the state of the franchise.

    If Miami can find a way to unload Starlin Castro, whether it's a waiver dump or an outright release, Isan Diaz is champing at the bit to take over as the everyday second baseman with a .300/.391/.573 line with 20 doubles and 25 home runs at Triple-A.

    Not to be overlooked, 2016 first-round pick Braxton Garrett and 2017 first-round pick Trevor Rogers are healthy and pitching well at High-A Jupiter. Garrett, who was taken No. 7 overall, still has No. 2 starter upside.

9. Seattle Mariners

22 of 30

    Evan White
    Evan WhiteDarron Cummings/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. OF Jarred KelenicA+Top 25
    2. RHP Logan GilbertAATop 50
    3. OF Julio RodriguezATop 50
    4. RHP Justin DunnAATop 100
    5. 1B Evan WhiteAA2
    6. LHP Justus SheffieldAA2
    7. RHP George KirbyA-3
    8. C Cal RaleighAA3
    9. OF Jake FraleyAAA3
    10. SS Noelvi MarteROK3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                      

    Farm System Snapshot

    What a difference a year makes. When we put together our post-trade deadline farm rankings last season, the Seattle Mariners were last at No. 30. In one calendar year, they've made their way inside the top 10.

    The emergence of Logan Gilbert as a top-50 prospect helped, as did the offseason blockbuster to acquire Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn from the New York Mets. The also added Justus Sheffield (via the Yankees) and Jake Fraley (via the Rays) in offseason trades, with Fraley coming over in the Mike Zunino deal.

    It's still early, but Cal Raleigh is looking like one of the steals of the 2018 draft. The Florida State Seminole went in the third round at No. 90 overall, and he's already reached Double-A while posting a .251/.331/.494 line that includes 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 RBI. He has a chance to be an above-average defender, but even as a passable backstop, his bat would make him an asset.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers

23 of 30

    Dustin May
    Dustin MayDarron Cummings/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Gavin LuxAAATop 25
    2. RHP Dustin MayMLBTop 25
    3. C Keibert RuizAAATop 100
    4. C/3B Will SmithMLBTop 100
    5. 3B Kody HoeseA2
    6. RHP Josiah GrayAA2
    7. 2B Michael BuschA3
    8. SS Jeter DownsA+3
    9. RHP Tony GonsolinAAA3
    10. C Diego CartayaROK3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                         

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Los Angeles Dodgers left their bullpen largely unaddressed at the trade deadline partially because of an unwillingness to part with Gavin Lux or Dustin May. If you'll recall, they placed similar untouchable labels on Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler, and those decisions worked out pretty well.

    Even after a stellar 2018 season, Lux has a case for being the breakout prospect of 2019. The 21-year-old is hitting .354/.423/.624 with 21 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A, and he's posted a ridiculous .457/.537/.876 line in 25 games since being promoted to Oklahoma City. He went from a back-end top 100 prospect to a top-10 talent.

    The front office shelled out a healthy $2.5 million bonus for catching prospect Diego Cartaya last summer, and he's already playing stateside. His bat trails his advanced defensive game, but there's enough offensive potential to warrant the Salvador Perez comparisons from MLB.com.

7. Chicago White Sox

24 of 30

    Luis Robert
    Luis RobertRon Vesely/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. OF Luis RobertAAATop 25
    2. RHP Dylan CeaseMLBTop 50
    3. RHP Michael KopechINJTop 50
    4. 1B Andrew VaughnATop 100
    5. SS Nick MadrigalAATop 100
    6. RHP Dane DunningINJ2
    7. OF Blake RutherfordAA3
    8. RHP Jonathan StieverA+3
    9. OF Steele WalkerA+3
    10. C/1B Zack CollinsMLB3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                     

    Farm System Snapshot

    Even after graduating slugger Eloy Jimenez to the majors, the Chicago White Sox have an impressive farm system. It's a bit top-heavy with little in the way of high-ceiling talent beyond the best 15 or so guys, but there's a lot of potential in that group.

    Luis Robert is hitting .349/.405/.638 with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 steals over three levels, and he hasn't missed a beat since being promoted to Triple-A on July 6. He'll be in the majors early in 2020, if not sooner.

    With Dylan Cease close to exhausting his prospect eligibility and both Michael Kopech and Dane Dunning on the rehab trail from Tommy John surgery, the emergence of Jonathan Stiever has been a welcome development. The 2018 fifth-round pick has a good four-pitch mix, a strong 6'2" frame and plus athleticism, giving him middle-of-the-rotation upside. The 22-year-old has a 3.78 ERA with 128 strikeouts and just 22 walks in 119 innings between Single-A and High-A.

6. Toronto Blue Jays

25 of 30

    Nate Pearson
    Nate PearsonJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Bo BichetteMLBTop 25
    2. RHP Nate PearsonAATop 25
    3. SS Jordan GroshansATop 100
    4. RHP Eric PardinhoATop 100
    5. LHP Anthony KayAAATop 100
    6. RHP Alek ManoahA-2
    7. OF Griffin ConineA3
    8. RHP Simeon Woods-RichardsonA3
    9. C Gabriel MorenoA3
    10. 3B Miguel HiraldoROK3

    Graduated/Traded: 2B/OF Cavan Biggio (5)

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    It's a testament to the quality of depth in the Toronto Blue Jays system that even with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio's major league promotions and Anthony Alford's failure to meet expectations, this is still the No. 6 farm system.

    Recently promoted Bo Bichette and flame-throwing Nate Pearson are elite prospects, while a case can be made that 2019 first-rounder Alek Manoah should join Jordan Groshans, Eric Pardinho and newly acquired Anthony Kay at the back of the top 100.

    The international pipeline has also not run dry. Catcher Gabriel Moreno is hitting .314/.377/.539 with 24 extra-base hits as a 19-year-old at Single-A, third baseman Miguel Hiraldo is batting .293/.344/.464 in his first full season stateside, and shortstop Orelvis Martinez is already in the U.S. after signing for $3.5 million last summer.

5. Minnesota Twins

26 of 30

    Alex Kirilloff
    Alex KirilloffBrace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Royce LewisAATop 25
    2. OF Alex KirilloffAATop 25
    3. RHP Brusdar GraterolAATop 50
    4. RHP Jordan BalazovicA+Top 100
    5. OF Trevor LarnachAATop 100
    6. RHP Jhoan DuranAA2
    7. 3B Keoni CavacoROK3
    8. OF Brent RookerAAA3
    9. C Ryan JeffersAA3
    10. OF Misael UrbinaROK3

    Graduated/Traded: None

                        

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Minnesota Twins clung to their top prospects at the trade deadline, and it could cost them an AL Central title. Then again, few teams have more impact homegrown talent in the majors, so it's hard to argue with their organizational approach.

    Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff have both disappointed relative to expectations and their 2018 level of production, but both still have superstar upside. If Brusdar Graterol can stay healthy, he has the stuff to be baseball's best pitching prospect. The emergence of Jordan Balazovic gives them another top-tier pitching prospect, while Jhoan Duran is not far behind.

    Outfielder Misael Urbina cost $2.75 million as one of the top prospects on the 2018 international market, and he's hitting .294/.398/.485 with 18 extra-base hits, 17 steals and more walks (17) than strikeouts (11) in 37 games in the Dominican Summer League. Remember that name.

4. Atlanta Braves

27 of 30

    Ian Anderson
    Ian AndersonDarron Cummings/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. OF Cristian PacheAATop 25
    2. RHP Ian AndersonAATop 25
    3. OF Drew WatersAATop 50
    4. RHP Kyle WrightAAATop 100
    5. LHP Kyle MullerAATop 100
    6. C William ContrerasAA2
    7. C Shea LangeliersA2
    8. RHP Bryse WilsonAAA3
    9. SS Braden ShewmakeA3
    10. RHP Huascar YnoaAAA3

    Graduated/Traded: 3B/OF Austin Riley (2), LHP Joey Wentz (10)

                         

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Atlanta Braves did well to add Shane Greene and Mark Melancon to a bullpen that was in serious need of help, and they did it without parting with any of their top-tier prospects.

    What was once a pitching-heavy system is headlined by two of the best outfield prospects in baseball in Cristian Pache and Drew Waters. Pache, 20, has Gold Glove defensive tools in center field, and he's hitting .278/.340/.478 with 27 doubles, eight triples and 11 home runs at Double-A. He's a top 10 prospect in baseball.

    With so many of the team's pitching prospects reaching the majors, the system has thinned out, but the additions of Shea Langeliers and Braden Shewmake in this year's draft helped them maintain a spot inside the top five. Make no mistake: This is still a stacked group.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

28 of 30

    Alek Thomas
    Alek ThomasBrace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. OF Kristian RobinsonA-Top 50
    2. OF Alek ThomasATop 100
    3. 1B/OF Seth BeerAATop 100
    4. RHP Jon DuplantierAAATop 100
    5. RHP Corbin MartinINJTop 100
    6. C Daulton VarshoAA2
    7. OF Corbin CarrollROK2
    8. RHP Zac GallenMLB2
    9. SS Geraldo PerdomoA3
    10. RHP Levi KellyA3

    Graduated/Traded: SS Jazz Chisholm (3)

                        

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 3?!

    With the haul they acquired in the Zack Greinke trade and the emergence of Alek Thomas as an elite prospect, this is now one of baseball's deepest farm systems.

    That's to say nothing of shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who is hitting .268/.394/.357 with 21 extra-base hits, 20 steals and the same number of walks and strikeouts (56) as a 19-year-old at Single-A. He just missed the cut for a Tier 2 grade.

    Not included in the organizational top 10 are J.B. Bukauskas, Matt Tabor, Brennan Malone, Drey Jameson and Taylor Widener, who would all rank among the top pitching prospects in many other systems. This farm is suddenly loaded with quality arms, and the addition of Zac Gallen to the MLB team will go a long way toward easing the loss of Greinke in the short term.

2. Tampa Bay Rays

29 of 30

    Vidal Brujan
    Vidal BrujanMark Cunningham/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Wander FrancoATop 25
    2. LHP/DH Brendan McKayAAATop 25
    3. 2B Vidal BrujanA+Top 50
    4. LHP Matthew LiberatoreATop 100
    5. 1B Nate LoweMLBTop 100
    6. RHP Shane BazATop 100
    7. C Ronaldo HernandezA+2
    8. RHP Brent HoneywellINJ2
    9. LHP Shane McClanahanA+2
    10. SS Greg JonesA-3

    Graduated/Traded: OF Jesus Sanchez (3)

                            

    Farm System Snapshot

    Low-cost prospect talent is the lifeblood of the small-market Tampa Bay Rays, and they appear to be well-stocked with an impressive collection of up-and-coming players.

    Shortstop Wander Franco is not only the No. 1 prospect in the organization but also in all of baseball. The 18-year-old is hitting .330/.404/.512 with 37 extra-base hits and 18 steals between Single-A and High-A, and he won't turn 19 until next March. This is a special talent with superstar upside.

    Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and left-hander Shane McClanahan just missed joining six others on our top 100 prospect list, while the injured Brent Honeywell is more than capable of jumping back onto that list as well once he's fully recovered from Tommy John surgery.

    The decision to trade Nick Solak for a minor league reliever speaks to the team's belief in Vidal Brujan as a long-term middle infield option. The 21-year-old is already playing at Double-A and has a .288/.349/.400 line with 21 extra-base hits and 40 steals on the year.

1. San Diego Padres

30 of 30

    MacKenzie Gore
    MacKenzie GoreHector Vivas/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. LHP MacKenzie GoreAATop 25
    2. OF Taylor TrammellAATop 25
    3. RHP Luis PatinoA+Top 50
    4. 2B/SS Luis UriasMLBTop 50
    5. 2B Xavier EdwardsA+Top 50
    6. SS CJ AbramsROKTop 50
    7. LHP Adrian MorejonMLBTop 100
    8. LHP Ryan WeathersATop 100
    9. C Luis CampusanoA+Top 100
    10. RHP Andres MunozMLB2

    Graduated/Traded: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (1), LHP Logan Allen (7), 1B/OF Josh Naylor (9)

                      

    Farm System Snapshot

    The rich got richer when the San Diego Padres turned expendable slugger Franmil Reyes and high-floor left-hander Logan Allen into Taylor Trammell in the three-team Trevor Bauer deal. The 21-year-old has struggled a bit at Double-A, but few prospects in baseball have a higher ceiling, and he's now the team's center fielder of the future.

    Jumping into the top 100 mix is catcher Luis Campusano. The 20-year-old was a second-round pick in 2017, and he's found his offensive stroke this year at High-A, hitting .326/.393/.509 with 25 doubles and 11 home runs. Already viewed as a plus defender, he now profiles as a future everyday catcher.

    Even with Luis Urias set to drop off this list soon and both Adrian Morejon and Andres Munoz playing alongside him in the majors, the Padres appear to have a firm grip on the No. 1 spot.

                 

    All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.