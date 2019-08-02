Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2019 Trade Deadline

Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2019 Trade DeadlineAugust 2, 2019
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indications of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and collective talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making a big league impact and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1/Top 100 Prospects: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players are identified by where they will fall in our updated top-100 prospect update, which will be released next week.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact MLB contributors. These are the guys who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could eventually end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
Now that we've had some time to digest the whirlwind of activity that took place at this year's MLB trade deadline, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The factors below helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B/3B Triston Casas
|A
|2
|2. RHP Bryan Mata
|AA
|2
|3. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|AA
|3
|4. OF Jarren Duran
|AA
|3
|5. RHP Tanner Houck
|AAA
|3
|6. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
|MLB
|3
|7. RHP Thad Ward
|A+
|3
|8. OF Gilberto Jimenez
|A-
|3
|9. LHP Jay Groome
|INJ
|3
|10. SS C.J. Chatham
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
With Michael Chavis settling in at the MLB level, the Boston Red Sox are now the only team in these rankings without a Tier 1 prospect in its farm system.
The fact that luxury tax penalties pushed them out of the first round of the 2019 draft didn't help any, though it looks like 2018 first-rounder Triston Casas has a chance to develop into an impact hitter. He sits alongside hard-throwing right-hander Bryan Mata as the headliners of the system.
A fifth-round pick in 2018 who was well off the top prospect radar at the start of the season, right-hander Thad Ward has turned heads this year with a 2.13 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105.2 innings. He's made a smooth transition to starting after pitching in relief at Central Florida.
29. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brice Turang
|A+
|Top 100
|2. OF Trent Grisham
|MLB
|2
|3. LHP Ethan Small
|ROK
|3
|4. C Mario Feliciano
|A+
|3
|5. LHP Aaron Ashby
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Drew Rasmussen
|AA
|3
|7. RHP Zack Brown
|AAA
|3
|8. OF Tristen Lutz
|A+
|3
|9. RHP Trey Supak
|AAA
|3
|10. LHP Antoine Kelly
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: 2B Keston Hiura (1), IF Mauricio Dubon (5)
Farm System Snapshot
With Keston Huira graduating to the majors and Mauricio Dubon traded at the deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers are lacking impact talent in a farm system that is littered with intriguing boom-or-bust prospects.
Shortstop Brice Turang is living up to his first-round pedigree with a strong full-season debut, while the prospect formerly known as Trent Clark and presently known as Trent Grisham has resurfaced on the top-prospect scene thanks to a .300/.407/.603 line and 26 home runs in 97 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
Catcher Mario Feliciano is the rising star here. The 20-year-old was the No. 75 overall pick in 2016, and after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, he has a .769 OPS with 19 doubles and 16 home runs at High-A. With a strong arm and good receiving skills, the emergence of his bat gives him an everyday profile.
28. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Nico Hoerner
|AA
|Top 100
|2. C Miguel Amaya
|A+
|2
|3. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|A
|3
|4. OF Brennen Davis
|A
|3
|5. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|AAA
|3
|6. RHP Ryan Jensen
|A-
|3
|7. SS Aramis Ademan
|A+
|3
|8. OF Cole Roederer
|A
|3
|9. RHP Kohl Franklin
|A-
|3
|10. RHP Tyson Miller
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Nico Hoerner is still the consensus top prospect in the Chicago Cubs system, and 20-year-old Miguel Amaya is close behind as a two-way threat at the catcher position who is ahead of the developmental curve playing at High-A.
However, there are some fast-rising prospects to watch here as well, most notably hard-throwing lefty Brailyn Marquez and toolsy outfielder Brennen Davis, who signed for a $1.1 million bonus as a second-round pick in 2018.
Right-hander Kohl Franklin is another up-and-comer worth keeping an eye on. The 6'4" teenager has posted a 1.52 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 29.2 innings at Low-A, and he still has some projection remaining in his lanky 190-pound frame.
27. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. OF Brandon Marsh
|AA
|2
|3. OF Jordyn Adams
|A
|3
|4. RHP Jose Soriano
|A
|3
|5. LHP Jose Suarez
|MLB
|3
|6. SS Will Wilson
|ROK
|3
|7. 1B/3B Matt Thaiss
|MLB
|3
|8. SS Jeremiah Jackson
|ROK
|3
|9. LHP Patrick Sandoval
|AAA
|3
|10. OF D'Shawn Knowles
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Griffin Canning (2), IF Luis Rengifo (6)
Farm System Snapshot
The Los Angeles Angels don't have the deepest system, but they do have one of the top prospects in all of baseball in five-tool outfielder Jo Adell. The 20-year-old is hitting .308/.390/.553 with 15 doubles and eight home runs in 43 games at Double-A, and he could claim an Opening Day roster spot next season after a recent promotion to Triple-A.
There's an alarming lack of pitching talent in this system, especially considering the current state of things at the MLB level. Jose Suarez and Patrick Sandoval both profile as back-of-the-rotation arms, while Jose Soriano is still growing into his 6'3", 168-pound frame.
If right-hander Chris Rodriguez could ever stay healthy, he might have the highest ceiling of any pitcher in the system. He pitched 9.1 scoreless innings and racked up 13 strikeouts at High-A this season before undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his back.
26. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Carter Kieboom
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. SS Luis Garcia
|AA
|Top 100
|3. LHP Tim Cate
|A+
|3
|4. RHP Wil Crowe
|AAA
|3
|5. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|A
|3
|6. RHP Mason Denaburg
|ROK
|3
|7. 3B Drew Mendoza
|A
|3
|8. SS Yasel Antuna
|ROK
|3
|9. RHP Sterling Sharp
|AA
|3
|10. RHP Reid Schaller
|A
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
With Carter Kieboom likely to exhaust his prospect status before the end of the season and Luis Garcia hitting a disappointing .253/.280/.303 at Double-A, the Washington Nationals could find their way to the bottom of these rankings by the start of 2020.
The development of 2018 first-rounder Mason Denaburg and 2019 first-rounder Jackson Rutledge will be the key to this system staying afloat, with curveball specialist Tim Cate and burly Wil Crowe ranked more for their floors than their ceilings.
A third-round pick in 2018, Reid Schaller has held opponents to a .195 average in 24.2 innings at Single-A, and he has a 70-grade fastball with easy mechanics. If his secondary stuff doesn't come along as hoped, he has late-inning potential.
25. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Tucker
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Forrest Whitley
|A+
|Top 50
|3. RHP Bryan Abreu
|AA
|3
|4. SS Freudis Nova
|A
|3
|5. RHP Cristian Javier
|AA
|3
|6. RHP Tyler Ivey
|AA
|3
|7. 3B Abraham Toro
|AA
|3
|8. SS Jeremy Pena
|A+
|3
|9. C Korey Lee
|A-
|3
|10. LHP Enoli Paredes
|X
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Yordan Alvarez (2), RHP Corbin Martin (4), 1B/OF Seth Beer (5), RHP J.B. Bukauskas (6)
Farm System Snapshot
With Yordan Alvarez graduating to the majors and three top prospects shipped to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Zack Greinke trade, the Houston Astros farm system has suffered a precipitous slide down these rankings. That's the cost of doing business with a win-now mentality.
On a positive note, they didn't have to part with Kyle Tucker or Forrest Whitley. Tucker still has middle-of-the-order run producer potential, while Whitley has one of the best arms in baseball if he can right the ship.
Until Whitley gets things sorted, Bryan Abreu looks like the top pitching prospect in the system, and he was recently promoted to the majors to help out in the bullpen. The 22-year-old has an electric curveball, and he has punched out 92 batters in 70.1 innings between High-A and Double-A this year.
24. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|INJ
|Top 25
|2. LHP Ryan Rolison
|A+
|Top 100
|3. 3B Colton Welker
|AA
|2
|9. 1B/3B Tyler Nevin
|AA
|3
|6. LHP Ben Bowden
|AAA
|3
|4. SS Terrin Vavra
|A
|3
|5. 1B Grant Lavigne
|A
|3
|7. SS Ryan Vilade
|A+
|3
|8. 1B Michael Toglia
|A-
|3
|10. OF Sam Hilliard
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Peter Lambert (5)
Farm System Snapshot
Season-ending shoulder surgery will keep infielder Brendan Rodgers from exhausting his prospect eligibility this year. Otherwise, the Colorado Rockies system would fall several spots lower in these rankings.
Lefty Ryan Rolison has a 4.23 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 100 innings between Single-A and High-A this year after going No. 22 overall in 2018. He's now the top pitching prospect in the system and looks to be on the fast track to the majors.
While it's been a disappointing season for a number of the team's position player prospects, Terrin Vavra is hitting .319/.409/.486 with 29 doubles and 10 home runs at Single-A after going in the third round of the 2018 draft.
23. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Gorman
|A+
|Top 50
|2. OF Dylan Carlson
|AA
|Top 50
|3. C Andrew Knizner
|MLB
|2
|4. RHP Ryan Helsley
|AAA
|3
|5. C Ivan Herrera
|A+
|3
|6. 3B Elehuris Montero
|AA
|3
|7. OF Randy Arozarena
|AAA
|3
|8. LHP Zack Thompson
|A+
|3
|9. RHP Johan Oviedo
|AA
|3
|10. OF Jhon Torres
|A
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The St. Louis Cardinals have a pair of elite prospects in slugging third baseman Nolan Gorman, who has already reached High-A as a 19-year-old, and five-tool outfielder Dylan Carlson, who has posted an .891 OPS with 46 extra-base hits and 13 steals at Double-A.
After that duo and MLB-ready catcher Andrew Knizner, who is on the big league roster, there's a fairly steep drop-off to the rest of the team's prospect talent.
Among others to watch, hard-throwing Ryan Helsley and 2019 first-round pick Zack Thompson both have the potential to develop into quality MLB arms, while 19-year-old catcher Ivan Herrera is enjoying a strong full-season debut with a .286/.376/.431 line that includes 10 doubles and nine home runs in 299 plate appearances.
22. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Ronny Mauricio
|A
|Top 100
|2. SS Andres Gimenez
|AA
|Top 100
|3. 3B Brett Baty
|ROK
|2
|4. C Francisco Alvarez
|ROK
|2
|5. 3B Mark Vientos
|A
|3
|6. RHP Matthew Allan
|ROK
|3
|7. LHP David Peterson
|AA
|3
|8. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|A+
|3
|9. RHP Josh Wolf
|ROK
|3
|10. LHP Kevin Smith
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: LHP Anthony Kay (2)
Farm System Snapshot
With Pete Alonso moving on to the majors, Anthony Kay traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Andres Gimenez falling flat at Double-A with a .694 OPS, the New York Mets farm system is in a state of flux. That said, there's a ton of low-level talent to be excited about, including a trio of high-ceiling 2019 draft picks in Brett Baty, Matthew Allan and Josh Wolf.
Ronny Mauricio was signed to a $2.1 million bonus in 2017, and he's hitting .283/.323/.381 with 27 extra-base hits as an 18-year-old at Single-A. He has star potential and has overtaken Gimenez as the No. 1 prospect in the system.
Fellow international signing Francisco Alvarez was inked to a $2.7 million bonus in 2018, and he's quickly living up to that price tag with a .367/.457/.595 line in 22 rookie ballgames. He's making his stateside debut at the age of 17 and could play his way onto leaguewide top-100 lists in the near future.
21. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Hans Crouse
|A
|Top 100
|2. 3B Josh Jung
|A
|Top 100
|3. C Sam Huff
|A+
|Top 100
|4. OF Leody Taveras
|AA
|2
|5. OF Julio Pablo Martinez
|A+
|3
|6. LHP Joe Palumbo
|AAA
|3
|7. SS Osleivis Basabe
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Ronny Henriquez
|A
|3
|9. RHP Cole Winn
|A
|3
|10. OF Bubba Thompson
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The arrival of Sam Huff as a top-100 prospect and a strong pro debut from 2019 first-round pick Josh Jung have the Texas Rangers trending upward in our rankings.
Huff, 21, is hitting .298/.352/.571 with 25 home runs in 98 games between Single-A and High-A while continuing to show the defensive skills to be a solid backstop. Jung, the No. 8 overall pick in June, is hitting .379/.431/.500 in 16 games and was quickly promoted to Single-A.
If guys like 2017 first-round pick Bubba Thompson and 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn can get their development on track, this system will continue to climb toward the upper half of the rankings.
20. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Deivi Garcia
|AA
|Top 50
|2. RHP Luis Gil
|A
|Top 100
|3. OF Estevan Florial
|A+
|Top 100
|4. OF Everson Pereira
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Roansy Contreras
|A
|3
|7. OF Antonio Cabello
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Albert Abreu
|AA
|3
|9. RHP Yoendrys Gomez
|A
|3
|10. RHP Nick Nelson
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
In a system full of high-ceiling arms, Deivi Garcia has separated himself from the pack to emerge as the No. 1 prospect in the New York Yankees' minor league ranks. His undersized 5'9" frame raises durability questions, but his stuff is electric and he has 138 strikeouts in 90.1 innings over three levels this year while reaching Triple-A at the age of 20.
With a 70-grade fastball and a terrific curveball, right-hander Luis Gil has joined him in surpassing outfielder Estevan Florial in the organizational rankings. Rookie-level outfielders Everson Pereira and Antonio Cabello have the tools and potential to do the same before too long.
The pop-up name here is Yoendrys Gomez, who already has three above-average pitches and a projectable 6'3", 175-pound frame. The 19-year-old was recently bumped up to Single-A after a strong showing in the Appalachian League, and how he handles full-season ball will likely determine where he falls on prospect lists next spring.
19. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Hunter Greene
|INJ
|Top 50
|2. LHP Nick Lodolo
|A
|Top 100
|3. RHP Tony Santillan
|AA
|Top 100
|4. 3B Jonathan India
|AA
|2
|5. C Tyler Stephenson
|AA
|3
|6. OF Mike Siani
|A
|3
|7. 3B Tyler Callihan
|ROK
|3
|8. SS Jose Israel Garcia
|A+
|3
|9. 3B Rece Hinds
|ROK
|3
|10. OF Jameson Hannah
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Taylor Trammell (1)
Farm System Snapshot
The decision to move outfielder Taylor Trammell in the Trevor Bauer deal cost the Cincinnati Reds their top prospect, and that is reflected in their slide down these rankings.
Injured right-hander Hunter Greene is now the No. 1 prospect in the system, followed closely by 2019 first-round pick Nick Lodolo, who was arguably the best arm among this year's college crop.
The results still don't match the stuff for Tony Santillan, and he'll need to show something soon to maintain his standing as a Tier 1 prospect. There's a lot riding on recent picks like Mike Siani, Tyler Callihan and Rece Hinds if this group hopes to climb back into the top half of the rankings.
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|AAA
|Top 50
|2. RHP Mitch Keller
|AAA
|Top 50
|3. SS Oneil Cruz
|A+
|Top 100
|4. OF Travis Swaggerty
|A+
|2
|5. OF Calvin Mitchell
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Quinn Priester
|ROK
|3
|7. RHP Cody Bolton
|AA
|3
|8. 2B Kevin Kramer
|AAA
|3
|9. OF Sammy Siani
|ROK
|3
|10. SS Ji-Hwan Bae
|A
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is still headlined by sweet-swinging third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and polished right-hander Mitch Keller, with high-ceiling shortstop Oneil Cruz not far behind.
The addition of No. 18 overall pick Quinn Priester in this year's draft and a breakout season from 2017 sixth-round pick Cody Bolton gives the team two more intriguing arms to eventually replace Keller as the top pitching prospects. Bolton, 21, has a 2.67 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 91 innings and a .188 opponents' batting average between High-A and Double-A.
First baseman Will Craig is finally showing the power that made him a first-round pick in 2016 with 20 home runs in 99 games at Triple-A. He just missed cracking the top 10. The 24-year-old is blocked by a Josh Bell, so it will be interesting to see if he winds up being used as a trade chip.
17. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|AAA
|Top 50
|3. C Sean Murphy
|AAA
|Top 100
|4. SS Jorge Mateo
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|AA
|3
|8. OF Austin Beck
|A+
|3
|6. 3B Sheldon Neuse
|AAA
|3
|7. SS Nick Allen
|A+
|3
|9. SS Logan Davidson
|A-
|3
|10. SS Robert Puason
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Jameson Hannah (10)
Farm System Snapshot
It will be interesting to see what the Oakland Athletics farm system looks like by the end of the season. Assuming they are all able to get and stay healthy, A.J. Puk, Jesus Luzardo, Sean Murphy, Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse could all conceivably join the MLB roster at some point before October.
Once that group exits the prospect picture, this system is going to plummet down the rankings.
Right-hander Daulton Jefferies, who was the No. 37 pick in the 2016 draft, is finally healthy and turning some heads with a 3.34 ERA and an 80-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 innings between High-A and Double-A.
The front office spent $5.1 million to sign Robert Puason as part of this year's international free-agent class. He has all the tools to be a two-way standout at shortstop and a 6'3", 165-pound frame that offers plenty of power potential.
16. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Jones
|AA
|Top 50
|2. RHP Triston McKenzie
|AA
|Top 100
|3. SS Tyler Freeman
|A+
|Top 100
|4. RHP Ethan Hankins
|A-
|2
|5. LHP Logan Allen
|AAA
|2
|6. OF George Valera
|A-
|3
|7. C Bo Naylor
|A
|3
|8. SS Brayan Rocchio
|A-
|3
|9. RHP Daniel Espino
|ROK
|3
|10. 1B Bobby Bradley
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Cleveland Indians added Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes to the MLB outfield as part of the Trevor Bauer trade, and they also picked up MLB-ready left-hander Logan Allen who slots in as the team's No. 5 prospect.
While the trio of Nolan Jones, Triston McKenzie and Tyler Freeman once again occupies the top three spots on the organizational list, hard-throwing Ethan Hankins might crash the party before too long. A candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft before shoulder issues during the spring caused him to slip to the No. 35 pick, Hankins has a 1.26 ERA with 37 strikeouts and a .171 BAA in 35.2 innings.
Just missing the cut here is second baseman Aaron Bracho. Signed for $1.5 million out of Venezuela in 2017, he's hitting .305/.412/.642 with 18 extra-base hits in 26 games in his stateside debut. His limited defensive profile takes away from his upside a bit, but the bat looks legit.
15. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Alec Bohm
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Spencer Howard
|AA
|Top 100
|3. RHP Adonis Medina
|AA
|2
|4. SS Bryson Stott
|A-
|2
|5. OF Adam Haseley
|MLB
|2
|6. RHP Francisco Morales
|A
|3
|7. SS Luis Garcia
|A
|3
|8. C Rafael Marchan
|A
|3
|9. LHP Damon Jones
|AAA
|3
|10. LHP Erik Miller
|A-
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Even after parting with No. 1 prospect Sixto Sanchez in the J.T. Realmuto trade during the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies still have a solid farm system.
After a disappointing pro debut, Alec Bohm has quickly asserted himself as one of the game's most dangerous power prospects, hitting .304/.371/.513 with 25 doubles and 15 home runs while climbing two levels to Double-A. He's now a top-25 prospect and climbing.
In Sanchez's absence, right-hander Spencer Howard is the club's top pitching prospect. A second-round pick in 2017, the 6'3" right-hander has a polished four-pitch mix, and he's been dominant this season with a 1.80 ERA, .174 opponents batting average and 66 strikeouts against nine walks in 45 innings.
Lefty Damon Jones is another upper-level arm to keep an eye on. He's turned in a 2.74 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 95.1 innings while reaching Triple-A this year after starting the season well off the prospect radar.
14. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|A+
|Top 25
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|A+
|Top 50
|3. SS Marco Luciano
|ROK
|Top 50
|4. OF Hunter Bishop
|A-
|2
|5. RHP Logan Webb
|AA
|2
|6. OF Alexander Canario
|A-
|3
|7. LHP Seth Corry
|A
|3
|8. IF Mauricio Dubon
|AAA
|3
|9. RHP Sean Hjelle
|A+
|3
|10. 3B Luis Toribio
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Shaun Anderson (6)
Farm System Snapshot
Mauricio Dubon's addition helped the San Francisco Giants climb a few spots in these rankings, but their jump into the top 15 is largely because of strong showings from low-level prospects such as Marco Luciano, Alexander Canario, Seth Corry and Luis Toribio.
Luciano in particular looks like a budding superstar. The 17-year-old is hitting .339/.456/.661 with eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs in 31 games during his stateside debut against older competition. He has the full toolbox and ranks as a top-50 prospect in baseball.
Corry is the under-the-radar name to know. The 20-year-old lefty has racked up 129 strikeouts in 92.1 innings while posting a 1.85 ERA and lowering his walk rate to a passable 4.7 BB/9. He'll need to take another step forward with his command, and there's some excess effort in his delivery, but the results have been eye-opening.
13. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|AA
|Top 25
|3. OF Riley Greene
|A-
|Top 100
|4. SS Isaac Paredes
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Alex Faedo
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Tarik Skubal
|AA
|3
|7. C Jake Rogers
|MLB
|3
|8. SS Willi Castro
|AAA
|3
|9. OF Daz Cameron
|AAA
|3
|10. RHP Franklin Perez
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
At some point, the Detroit Tigers need to develop some quality position-player prospects. For now, the presence of Casey Mize and Matt Manning atop a deep stable of quality of arms is still enough to land them just outside the top 10 in these rankings.
Infielder Isaac Paredes is holding his own as a 20-year-old at Double-A, and catcher Jake Rogers is having a solid bounce-back year at the plate with an .845 OPS and 14 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. Those two appear to have the best shot of emerging as impact big leaguers from the current crop of minor league talent.
Left-hander Tarik Skubal has been one of the breakout prospects of 2019, showing an advanced four-pitch mix and posting a 2.50 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 104.1 innings between High-A and Double-A. He was a ninth-round pick in 2018 out of Seattle University, and the Tigers saw enough then to give him an above-slot $350,000 bonus.
12. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|A-
|Top 25
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|A
|Top 50
|3. LHP DL Hall
|A+
|Top 100
|4. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
|AAA
|Top 100
|5. OF Yusniel Diaz
|AA
|2
|6. RHP Michael Baumann
|AA
|3
|7. OF Austin Hays
|AAA
|3
|8. LHP Zac Lowther
|AA
|3
|9. SS Gunnar Henderson
|ROK
|3
|10. RHP Dean Kremer
|AA
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
There's nothing like having the No. 1 overall pick to give your farm system a shot in the arm. Oregon State star Adley Rutschman immediately became the top catching prospect in baseball when he started his pro career this summer, and he has the polished two-way game to move quickly through the minors.
Meanwhile, Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall have broken out as two of the better pitching prospects in the sport. Rodriguez has a 2.74 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 72.1 innings in his full-season debut after going No. 11 overall last June, while the lefty Hall has 101 punchouts in 69 innings with a 3.52 ERA at High-A.
The prospect who has raised his stock the most is right-hander Michael Baumann. With a durable 6'4", 225-pound frame and a four-pitch repertoire, he has the look of a big league starter, and he's posted a 2.72 ERA with 116 strikeouts and a .181 opponent batting average in 92.2 innings in High-A and Double-A this year.
11. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
|ROK
|Top 50
|2. RHP Brady Singer
|AA
|Top 100
|3. LHP Daniel Lynch
|A+
|Top 100
|4. RHP Jackson Kowar
|AA
|Top 100
|5. OF Khalil Lee
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Kris Bubic
|A+
|2
|7. OF Kyle Isbel
|A+
|3
|8. C MJ Melendez
|A+
|3
|9. SS Brady McConnell
|ROK
|3
|10. LHP Austin Cox
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: IF Nicky Lopez (7)
Farm System Snapshot
The Kansas City Royals are the perfect example of how a farm system can be rebuilt through good drafting and player development.
Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady McConnell were both 2019 draft picks. Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar, Kris Bubic, Kyle Isbel and Austin Cox were all part of the 2018 draft class. MJ Melendez was a second-rounder in 2017. Khalil Lee was taken in the third round in 2016.
That entire crop of talent, aside from the 2019 selections, could be ready for the big leagues by 2021, with some like Singer and Kowar perhaps arriving in 2020. That's why the Royals targeted prospects who were close to MLB-ready in trades, and that's why they refused to back down from their asking price on Whit Merrifield.
The 2021 season is going to be fun.
10. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|AA
|Top 25
|2. OF JJ Bleday
|A+
|Top 100
|3. OF Jesus Sanchez
|AAA
|Top 100
|4. SS Jazz Chisholm
|AA
|Top 100
|5. 2B Isan Diaz
|AAA
|Top 100
|6. OF Monte Harrison
|AAA
|2
|7. RHP Edward Cabrera
|AA
|3
|8. LHP Braxton Garrett
|A+
|3
|9. LHP Trevor Rogers
|A+
|3
|10. SS Jose Devers
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Zac Gallen (7)
Farm System Snapshot
After selling off Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton for what seemed like pennies on the dollar in the 2017-18 offseason following an ownership change, the Miami Marlins had a far more successful foray into the trade market at this year's deadline.
Flipping high-floor MLB starters Zac Gallen and Trevor Richards in deals to acquire underperforming, high-ceiling prospects Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Sanchez is a swing-for-the-fences move, and it's the perfect approach given the state of the franchise.
If Miami can find a way to unload Starlin Castro, whether it's a waiver dump or an outright release, Isan Diaz is champing at the bit to take over as the everyday second baseman with a .300/.391/.573 line with 20 doubles and 25 home runs at Triple-A.
Not to be overlooked, 2016 first-round pick Braxton Garrett and 2017 first-round pick Trevor Rogers are healthy and pitching well at High-A Jupiter. Garrett, who was taken No. 7 overall, still has No. 2 starter upside.
9. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jarred Kelenic
|A+
|Top 25
|2. RHP Logan Gilbert
|AA
|Top 50
|3. OF Julio Rodriguez
|A
|Top 50
|4. RHP Justin Dunn
|AA
|Top 100
|5. 1B Evan White
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AA
|2
|7. RHP George Kirby
|A-
|3
|8. C Cal Raleigh
|AA
|3
|9. OF Jake Fraley
|AAA
|3
|10. SS Noelvi Marte
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
What a difference a year makes. When we put together our post-trade deadline farm rankings last season, the Seattle Mariners were last at No. 30. In one calendar year, they've made their way inside the top 10.
The emergence of Logan Gilbert as a top-50 prospect helped, as did the offseason blockbuster to acquire Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn from the New York Mets. The also added Justus Sheffield (via the Yankees) and Jake Fraley (via the Rays) in offseason trades, with Fraley coming over in the Mike Zunino deal.
It's still early, but Cal Raleigh is looking like one of the steals of the 2018 draft. The Florida State Seminole went in the third round at No. 90 overall, and he's already reached Double-A while posting a .251/.331/.494 line that includes 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 RBI. He has a chance to be an above-average defender, but even as a passable backstop, his bat would make him an asset.
8. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Gavin Lux
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Dustin May
|MLB
|Top 25
|3. C Keibert Ruiz
|AAA
|Top 100
|4. C/3B Will Smith
|MLB
|Top 100
|5. 3B Kody Hoese
|A
|2
|6. RHP Josiah Gray
|AA
|2
|7. 2B Michael Busch
|A
|3
|8. SS Jeter Downs
|A+
|3
|9. RHP Tony Gonsolin
|AAA
|3
|10. C Diego Cartaya
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Los Angeles Dodgers left their bullpen largely unaddressed at the trade deadline partially because of an unwillingness to part with Gavin Lux or Dustin May. If you'll recall, they placed similar untouchable labels on Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler, and those decisions worked out pretty well.
Even after a stellar 2018 season, Lux has a case for being the breakout prospect of 2019. The 21-year-old is hitting .354/.423/.624 with 21 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A, and he's posted a ridiculous .457/.537/.876 line in 25 games since being promoted to Oklahoma City. He went from a back-end top 100 prospect to a top-10 talent.
The front office shelled out a healthy $2.5 million bonus for catching prospect Diego Cartaya last summer, and he's already playing stateside. His bat trails his advanced defensive game, but there's enough offensive potential to warrant the Salvador Perez comparisons from MLB.com.
7. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Luis Robert
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Dylan Cease
|MLB
|Top 50
|3. RHP Michael Kopech
|INJ
|Top 50
|4. 1B Andrew Vaughn
|A
|Top 100
|5. SS Nick Madrigal
|AA
|Top 100
|6. RHP Dane Dunning
|INJ
|2
|7. OF Blake Rutherford
|AA
|3
|8. RHP Jonathan Stiever
|A+
|3
|9. OF Steele Walker
|A+
|3
|10. C/1B Zack Collins
|MLB
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Even after graduating slugger Eloy Jimenez to the majors, the Chicago White Sox have an impressive farm system. It's a bit top-heavy with little in the way of high-ceiling talent beyond the best 15 or so guys, but there's a lot of potential in that group.
Luis Robert is hitting .349/.405/.638 with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 steals over three levels, and he hasn't missed a beat since being promoted to Triple-A on July 6. He'll be in the majors early in 2020, if not sooner.
With Dylan Cease close to exhausting his prospect eligibility and both Michael Kopech and Dane Dunning on the rehab trail from Tommy John surgery, the emergence of Jonathan Stiever has been a welcome development. The 2018 fifth-round pick has a good four-pitch mix, a strong 6'2" frame and plus athleticism, giving him middle-of-the-rotation upside. The 22-year-old has a 3.78 ERA with 128 strikeouts and just 22 walks in 119 innings between Single-A and High-A.
6. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Bo Bichette
|MLB
|Top 25
|2. RHP Nate Pearson
|AA
|Top 25
|3. SS Jordan Groshans
|A
|Top 100
|4. RHP Eric Pardinho
|A
|Top 100
|5. LHP Anthony Kay
|AAA
|Top 100
|6. RHP Alek Manoah
|A-
|2
|7. OF Griffin Conine
|A
|3
|8. RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson
|A
|3
|9. C Gabriel Moreno
|A
|3
|10. 3B Miguel Hiraldo
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: 2B/OF Cavan Biggio (5)
Farm System Snapshot
It's a testament to the quality of depth in the Toronto Blue Jays system that even with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio's major league promotions and Anthony Alford's failure to meet expectations, this is still the No. 6 farm system.
Recently promoted Bo Bichette and flame-throwing Nate Pearson are elite prospects, while a case can be made that 2019 first-rounder Alek Manoah should join Jordan Groshans, Eric Pardinho and newly acquired Anthony Kay at the back of the top 100.
The international pipeline has also not run dry. Catcher Gabriel Moreno is hitting .314/.377/.539 with 24 extra-base hits as a 19-year-old at Single-A, third baseman Miguel Hiraldo is batting .293/.344/.464 in his first full season stateside, and shortstop Orelvis Martinez is already in the U.S. after signing for $3.5 million last summer.
5. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|AA
|Top 25
|2. OF Alex Kirilloff
|AA
|Top 25
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|AA
|Top 50
|4. RHP Jordan Balazovic
|A+
|Top 100
|5. OF Trevor Larnach
|AA
|Top 100
|6. RHP Jhoan Duran
|AA
|2
|7. 3B Keoni Cavaco
|ROK
|3
|8. OF Brent Rooker
|AAA
|3
|9. C Ryan Jeffers
|AA
|3
|10. OF Misael Urbina
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Minnesota Twins clung to their top prospects at the trade deadline, and it could cost them an AL Central title. Then again, few teams have more impact homegrown talent in the majors, so it's hard to argue with their organizational approach.
Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff have both disappointed relative to expectations and their 2018 level of production, but both still have superstar upside. If Brusdar Graterol can stay healthy, he has the stuff to be baseball's best pitching prospect. The emergence of Jordan Balazovic gives them another top-tier pitching prospect, while Jhoan Duran is not far behind.
Outfielder Misael Urbina cost $2.75 million as one of the top prospects on the 2018 international market, and he's hitting .294/.398/.485 with 18 extra-base hits, 17 steals and more walks (17) than strikeouts (11) in 37 games in the Dominican Summer League. Remember that name.
4. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Cristian Pache
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Ian Anderson
|AA
|Top 25
|3. OF Drew Waters
|AA
|Top 50
|4. RHP Kyle Wright
|AAA
|Top 100
|5. LHP Kyle Muller
|AA
|Top 100
|6. C William Contreras
|AA
|2
|7. C Shea Langeliers
|A
|2
|8. RHP Bryse Wilson
|AAA
|3
|9. SS Braden Shewmake
|A
|3
|10. RHP Huascar Ynoa
|AAA
|3
Graduated/Traded: 3B/OF Austin Riley (2), LHP Joey Wentz (10)
Farm System Snapshot
The Atlanta Braves did well to add Shane Greene and Mark Melancon to a bullpen that was in serious need of help, and they did it without parting with any of their top-tier prospects.
What was once a pitching-heavy system is headlined by two of the best outfield prospects in baseball in Cristian Pache and Drew Waters. Pache, 20, has Gold Glove defensive tools in center field, and he's hitting .278/.340/.478 with 27 doubles, eight triples and 11 home runs at Double-A. He's a top 10 prospect in baseball.
With so many of the team's pitching prospects reaching the majors, the system has thinned out, but the additions of Shea Langeliers and Braden Shewmake in this year's draft helped them maintain a spot inside the top five. Make no mistake: This is still a stacked group.
3. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kristian Robinson
|A-
|Top 50
|2. OF Alek Thomas
|A
|Top 100
|3. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|AA
|Top 100
|4. RHP Jon Duplantier
|AAA
|Top 100
|5. RHP Corbin Martin
|INJ
|Top 100
|6. C Daulton Varsho
|AA
|2
|7. OF Corbin Carroll
|ROK
|2
|8. RHP Zac Gallen
|MLB
|2
|9. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|A
|3
|10. RHP Levi Kelly
|A
|3
Graduated/Traded: SS Jazz Chisholm (3)
Farm System Snapshot
The Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 3?!
With the haul they acquired in the Zack Greinke trade and the emergence of Alek Thomas as an elite prospect, this is now one of baseball's deepest farm systems.
That's to say nothing of shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who is hitting .268/.394/.357 with 21 extra-base hits, 20 steals and the same number of walks and strikeouts (56) as a 19-year-old at Single-A. He just missed the cut for a Tier 2 grade.
Not included in the organizational top 10 are J.B. Bukauskas, Matt Tabor, Brennan Malone, Drey Jameson and Taylor Widener, who would all rank among the top pitching prospects in many other systems. This farm is suddenly loaded with quality arms, and the addition of Zac Gallen to the MLB team will go a long way toward easing the loss of Greinke in the short term.
2. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|A
|Top 25
|2. LHP/DH Brendan McKay
|AAA
|Top 25
|3. 2B Vidal Brujan
|A+
|Top 50
|4. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|A
|Top 100
|5. 1B Nate Lowe
|MLB
|Top 100
|6. RHP Shane Baz
|A
|Top 100
|7. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Brent Honeywell
|INJ
|2
|9. LHP Shane McClanahan
|A+
|2
|10. SS Greg Jones
|A-
|3
Graduated/Traded: OF Jesus Sanchez (3)
Farm System Snapshot
Low-cost prospect talent is the lifeblood of the small-market Tampa Bay Rays, and they appear to be well-stocked with an impressive collection of up-and-coming players.
Shortstop Wander Franco is not only the No. 1 prospect in the organization but also in all of baseball. The 18-year-old is hitting .330/.404/.512 with 37 extra-base hits and 18 steals between Single-A and High-A, and he won't turn 19 until next March. This is a special talent with superstar upside.
Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and left-hander Shane McClanahan just missed joining six others on our top 100 prospect list, while the injured Brent Honeywell is more than capable of jumping back onto that list as well once he's fully recovered from Tommy John surgery.
The decision to trade Nick Solak for a minor league reliever speaks to the team's belief in Vidal Brujan as a long-term middle infield option. The 21-year-old is already playing at Double-A and has a .288/.349/.400 line with 21 extra-base hits and 40 steals on the year.
1. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|AA
|Top 25
|2. OF Taylor Trammell
|AA
|Top 25
|3. RHP Luis Patino
|A+
|Top 50
|4. 2B/SS Luis Urias
|MLB
|Top 50
|5. 2B Xavier Edwards
|A+
|Top 50
|6. SS CJ Abrams
|ROK
|Top 50
|7. LHP Adrian Morejon
|MLB
|Top 100
|8. LHP Ryan Weathers
|A
|Top 100
|9. C Luis Campusano
|A+
|Top 100
|10. RHP Andres Munoz
|MLB
|2
Graduated/Traded: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (1), LHP Logan Allen (7), 1B/OF Josh Naylor (9)
Farm System Snapshot
The rich got richer when the San Diego Padres turned expendable slugger Franmil Reyes and high-floor left-hander Logan Allen into Taylor Trammell in the three-team Trevor Bauer deal. The 21-year-old has struggled a bit at Double-A, but few prospects in baseball have a higher ceiling, and he's now the team's center fielder of the future.
Jumping into the top 100 mix is catcher Luis Campusano. The 20-year-old was a second-round pick in 2017, and he's found his offensive stroke this year at High-A, hitting .326/.393/.509 with 25 doubles and 11 home runs. Already viewed as a plus defender, he now profiles as a future everyday catcher.
Even with Luis Urias set to drop off this list soon and both Adrian Morejon and Andres Munoz playing alongside him in the majors, the Padres appear to have a firm grip on the No. 1 spot.
