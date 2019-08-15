Ranking the Best College Football Programs Since 2010

1 of 11

David Kent/Associated Press

Wisconsin Badgers

It doesn't matter that the Wisconsin Badgers have been under three different non-interim head coaches since 2010. This program continues to win thanks to its style and formula. With a terrific 92-30 record, the Badgers could be ranked in the top 10.

Ultimately, their lack of success in the Rose Bowl and relatively few Big Ten titles keep them out. Another top-10 finish in 2019 would catapult them upward; the margin between them and our ranked teams is that thin.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Though head coach Brian Kelly has struggled in major bowl games with the Irish, he's brought legitimacy to the program. With an 81-35 record, four seasons with at least 10 wins and only one year under .500, the Irish are in the hunt to crack the top 10 and could get there with another College Football Playoff appearance in 2019.

Having Ian Book back as the unquestioned starting quarterback should help their quest.

Auburn Tigers

Leaving off a team with a Heisman Trophy winner (Cam Newton) and a BCS National Championship (2010) is difficult, but Auburn's up-and-down nature makes it impossible to squeeze it into the top 10. Its record of 78-41 is the worst of any team mentioned, and those accolades only go so far.

Head coach Gus Malzahn needs a strong 2019 to save his job and get the Tigers back to an elite level in the SEC.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Head coach Mike Gundy's mullet and his Oklahoma State Cowboys have finished in the AP Top 25 six times since 2010 and have just three seasons with fewer than 10 wins. Though they peaked early with a 12-1 season and Fiesta Bowl victory in 2011, this is still one of the premier programs of the last decade.

Gundy's spread offense has served as a blueprint for other Air Raids to find success across the nation, as well. Their lack of multiple Big 12 titles and postseason accolades keep them on the outside of the top 10, though.