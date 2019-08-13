Patriots Rumors: QB Danny Etling Waived; Was Trying to Convert to WR

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

New England Patriots' Danny Etling makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots waived 2018 seventh-round draft pick Danny Etling, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Etling was a quarterback throughout his college career at LSU, but Yates noted he was "working at WR this offseason to try to increase his roster chances."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

