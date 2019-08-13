Titans' Arthur Smith Apologizes for Yelling, Cursing at Injured Rookie AJ Brown

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has apologized for yelling and cursing at receiver A.J. Brown after learning the rookie had suffered an injury during the incident in question.

Smith told reporters Monday, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennesseean (h/t ESPN.com):

"If I had known he was hurt, I would not have gone over to do that. As soon as I realized it, I felt awful, so I walked over and said something and then I walked to the training room and apologized to him and I told him that. My wife gave me an earful about it, too. There was a video going around."

According to Bacharach, Brown was the target of Smith's frustration during the opening day of training camp back on July 26. After the wideout slipped and failed to make a catch, Smith reportedly yelled, "Stop f--king falling down and finish!"

Unbeknownst to the coach, though, Brown—who had previously been bothered by a hamstring injury during organized team activities—had suffered a hamstring injury on the play.

It doesn't appear as though there are any hard feelings between the two, though.

"He apologized a couple of times. He felt bad for that one," Brown said, per ESPN.com. "He's a great guy and he was just apologizing, saying he said he didn't know what happened."

Brown returned to team drills Monday, with the second-round pick revealing he was "feeling pretty good":

According to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, Brown was "limited" in Monday's practice.