Kyle Lowry Withdraws from Team USA Camp Ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup

USA Basketball is down another player for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

On Monday, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry announced on his Instagram page that he will not play in the event. He underwent a procedure to repair ligaments in his left thumb in July.

"I was hoping to be available in time to help my country in their quest for gold this upcoming tournament," Lowry wrote. "I love playing for USAB but I have to sit this one out and support the team from home."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Lowry was hoping to be available for the Red, White and Blue following the procedure, but that will not be the case as the short-handed Americans head into the international competition.

Players pulling out has been the primary storyline for the United States leading up to the event.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain and Jack Maloney of CBS Sports provided a summary, noting Zion Williamson will not play while Marvin Bagley III, Kevin Love, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, Tobias Harris, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Eric Gordon, Julius Randle, Montrezl Harrell, JJ Redick, Andre Drummond and CJ McCollum have all withdrawn their names from competition.

Lowry’s absence leaves De’Aaron Fox and Kemba Walker at point guard for the Americans, which is still plenty of talent to compete in the backcourt. Donovan Mitchell can serve as another option who can carry the offense and handle the ball as needed.

As for Lowry, he is coming off a championship season with the Raptors and averaged 16.2 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night in a six-game win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Now that Kawhi Leonard is a Los Angeles Clipper, Lowry's health will be even more important for Toronto during the 2019-20 campaign.