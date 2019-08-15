25 Names You Need to Watch for 2019 College Football Season

1 of 9

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

25. Mack Brown, North Carolina HC

After a five-year absence from the sideline, Mack Brown is back. He's working to revitalize the North Carolina program (which he coached from 1988-97). The team mustered a 5-18 record in the last two seasons of Larry Fedora's tenure. Brown is recruiting well, but the Tar Heels' immediate future looks bleak. They'll start an inexperienced quarterback (the competition to be the starting is ongoing), and the defense must figure out a way to replace much of its pressure production. How will Brown embrace the challenge?

24. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Expectations are only rising for Najee Harris. Long considered the replacement for Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, Harris must be prepared to handle a hefty volume in 2019. Star freshman Trey Sanders will likely miss the entire season because of a foot injury. Harris ran for 783 yards and four touchdowns last year, but he could attract some Heisman talk early in 2019.

23. Jarren Williams, QB, Miami

Miami has a new coach and a new quarterback. Manny Diaz tabbed Jarren Williams as the starter for Week 1's game against the Florida Gators on Aug. 24. During his redshirt season, Williams only appeared in a blowout win over FCS squad Savannah State. This season, he'll be expected to vault the 'Canes past Virginia and Virginia Tech in the ACC's middling Coastal Division.

22. Les Miles, Kansas HC

Kansas' decision to hire Les Miles may continue a disastrous situation, but at least the Jayhawks have received some positive attention lately. Over the last 10 seasons, they've won a total of 23 games with no more than five in a campaign. Kansas' results in 2019 don't matter as much as whether Miles shows a willingness to adapt. He failed in that regard at LSU; will it be different in the Big 12?

21. Feleipe Franks, QB, Florida

Head coach Dan Mullen helped Feleipe Franks move past a horrible redshirt freshman year. Still, his sophomore campaign was full of inconsistency—poor showings against ranked teams, specifically—until a hot finish. For the Gators to match their potential as a top-10 team, Franks must be a reliable performer every week.