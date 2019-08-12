WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlamAugust 12, 2019
Whether you enjoyed the show or not, Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view delivered some great action, a few surprises and a lot of storyline development.
Seth Rollins regained the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar is a surprising finish to the main event that saw The Beastslayer deliver several Stomps before putting The Beast away.
We also saw Edge get physical for the first time since he retired when he came out and Speared Elias for insulting his hometown of Toronto.
Now that SummerSlam is out of the way, it's time to start looking toward Clash of Champions on September 15. Let's see if we can predict what matches will take place based on what we saw Sunday night.
Roman Reigns and Buddy Murphy vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan
Buddy Murphy might not be the man who attacked Roman Reigns the past few weeks, but snitching to Reigns about it being Rowan has put the Aussie in the crosshairs.
During Murphy's match with Apollo Crews, Rowan came out and attacked him while Daniel Bryan watched from backstage. If The Juggernaut wants revenge, the best way to get it would be to team up with an angry Reigns.
Murphy is finally being used on Raw after not getting any TV time for the past few months. If WWE wants to give him a big push right away, putting him in a program with Reigns, Rowan and Bryan would be a great way to do it.
A tag team match allows WWE to feature all four men at once and keeps the door open for more individual encounters in the future.
The only problem is Reigns also beat up Murphy last week on Raw but The Juggernaut might be willing to overlook it in order to get revenge on the two men who put him in this situation.
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
One of the only results that upset the crowd on Sunday was the double countout finish to the WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston.
The ending was supposed to make the champ look strong as he beat The Viper down with a kendo stick, but it just ended up being awkward when the crowd at home couldn't tell they were both being counted out.
This is clearly going to lead to another contest, and that is fine since Orton and Kingston showed they have a great deal of chemistry after all these years.
Unless WWE adds another Superstar to the mix, Orton vs. Kingston is practically guaranteed to happen at Clash of Champions.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch and Charlotte both won their respective matches at SummerSlam, and since The Queen is never far from the title scene, her victory over Trish Stratus will likely be how she earns her next opportunity.
Bayley and Ember Moon are more likely to keep their feud going than Lynch and Natalya, so WWE will want a fresh feud for the Raw women's champion.
Flair has been sitting on the sidelines for quite some time while The Man has made her mark on the business. It's time to put them back in the ring together.
Lynch is a much different person than she was the last time these two collided. She is more confident but is also starting to experience a slump in popularity.
Flair is a great heel who can help reverse that trend. She will probably come out on Monday to brag about beating Trish Stratus before demanding a title shot. It's as simple as that.
Kevin Owens vs. Elias
Kevin Owens may have defeated Shane McMahon at SummerSlam but that doesn't mean he won't have to deal with any fallout.
The SmackDown authority figure has been using Elias and Drew McIntyre to do his dirty work for the past few months, so one of them will almost certainly be tasked with getting revenge on McMahon's behalf.
Since Elias made a point to insult the Toronto crowd on Sunday, KO might just choose to go after him instead of waiting for Elias to make the first move.
This wouldn't be the most exciting combination but it makes sense from a storytelling standpoint and gives WWE an excuse to give Elias a real match instead of a quick song and another Spear from a legend.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Bray Wyatt picked up a decisive victory on Sunday over Finn Balor with his new Fiend persona. His entrance got people talking and his dominant performance gave us hope WWE might use him properly this time around.
Balor is not one to give up easily. WWE would be wise to continue this feud and have Balor bring out his Demon persona to battle the twisted Wyatt.
They are the only two people who can make these gimmicks work right now and giving the fans a spectacle like The Fiend vs. The Demon would make a lot of fans happy.
The entrances alone would be worth the price of admission and a more competitive match than what we saw at SummerSlam would give both men a chance to shine.
The OC vs. Ricochet and a Tag Team of His Choice
AJ Styles and Ricochet clashed over the United States Championship in a great match on Sunday, but it ended with Anderson, Gallows and Styles destroying the man dressed like Nightwing.
The OC is establishing its dominance and unless the plan is for another singles match, Ricochet should recruit a tag team to help him in a six-man contest.
A number of teams like Heavy Machinery or Zack Ryder ad Curt Hawkins would benefit from teaming with The One and Only at a PPV to face the newly reformed faction.
WWE has learned it does not need to put every title on the line at every PPV so having the U.S. and Raw tag team champions fight in a non-title contest wouldn't be out of the question.
All it would take is one or two segments to set up an alliance for Ricochet and a few weeks of singles matches before the big six-man showdown at Clash of Champions.
What do you want to see booked for WWE's next pay-per-view?