WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Whether you enjoyed the show or not, Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view delivered some great action, a few surprises and a lot of storyline development.

Seth Rollins regained the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar is a surprising finish to the main event that saw The Beastslayer deliver several Stomps before putting The Beast away.

We also saw Edge get physical for the first time since he retired when he came out and Speared Elias for insulting his hometown of Toronto.

Now that SummerSlam is out of the way, it's time to start looking toward Clash of Champions on September 15. Let's see if we can predict what matches will take place based on what we saw Sunday night.