Watch Edge Spear Elias in Surprise WWE SummerSlam 2019 Kickoff Show Appearance

Watch Edge Spear Elias in Surprise WWE SummerSlam 2019 Kickoff Show AppearanceAugust 11, 2019
Elias learned the hard way that when you make fun of Toronto, you risk angering one of Canada's favorite sons.
The Drifter antagonized the SummerSlam crowd Sunday by bringing up the Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup drought and Kawhi Leonard's departure from the Toronto Raptors.
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
"I can't wait to leave and join @kawhileonard in LA." Cold, @IAmEliasWWE. COLD. #SummerSlam https://t.co/2DoXGAGVOO
Edge finally heard enough and arrived in the ring. He let his actions speak for themselves, as he didn't say a word and delivered a Spear to Elias.
WWE @WWE
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! @EdgeRatedR just surprised the entire @WWEUniverse at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/oNvpLuVsR0
Edge retired from WWE in 2011, and unlike other legends who stepped away from the ring, The Rated-R Superstar's history of neck problems will prevent him from ever making an in-ring return.
Seeing him back—albeit briefly—was a welcome surprise on the SummerSlam pre-show.
