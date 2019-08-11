Twitter Reacts to Seth Rollins Win, Bray Wyatt, More WWE SummerSlam Results

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2019 was a night where the stories shone through. While few contests surprised, the booking impressed as stars emerged through their in-ring work.

Whether it was the performance of Seth Rollins or the appearance of Bray Wyatt, young talent established themselves throughout the night.

It was the right moment for WWE to make clear who the top stars of the brand are with definitive victories though not everyone got that sort of spotlight.

Rollins Earns His Title of The Beastslayer



In a contest always meant to solidify The Architect, Rollins earned a definitive victory over Brock Lesnar. Despite his injuries, he refused to slow down, and he ended up connecting with The Stomp three times for the victory.

This was as clear cut a star-making match as WWE could deliver. The Beast Incarnate gave him all he had, but he was seemingly outmatched at every stage. The victory of Rollins was an impressive display that had fans talking:

The match itself was also celebrated. After months and years of Lesnar largely rushing through contests for a quick paycheck, he stuck it out in a contest that went 13 minutes. That may not be typical main event length, but every second mattered:

It was a great ending to a night that didn't always deliver on its promises of definitive endings. The Beastslayer earned his nickname, and hopefully now we can all move on from Lesnar as champion.

Kofi Kingston Loses It on Randy Orton

Kofi got his hands on Orton finally, but he could not hold it together. The two fought close to the finish before The Viper caught the WWE champion with an RKO off the top rope dive. Kofi rolled outside with Orton getting distracted taunting Kofi's family.

The two got counted out before The New Day leader went off on The Apex Predator. He attacked him viciously until Orton was laid out. This finish got people talking as a way to keep the feud going:

While it was a solid overall performance from both men, this was a heated rivalry that deserved a bigger spotlight at SummerSlam. It felt like WWE just putting off the two men's fight for later.

Trish Stratus Shows She Still Has It

In her final match in WWE, Stratus gave Charlotte Flair a fight she will never forget. She pushed The Queen to her limit even locking in the Figure Eight on Charlotte and nearly taking a submission victory.

Despite all that, The Queen walked out victorious with her own tap out win. However, fans were absolutely appreciative of the effort from the multiple time women's champion:

Ultimately, Stratus might not be able to compete at the same level as the new best female stars in WWE or be able to fight at this level each week. Still, no one should doubt the greatness of the WWE Hall of Famer and the incredible work she put in so far removed from in-ring action.

Wyatt's New Gimmick and Entrance Impresses



In his return to action, Wyatt showed off in enthralling fashion. The Fiend introduced a remixed theme and frightening entrance that no one was quite ready for.

With the lights out and the arena mainly lit by the cellphones of fans, Wyatt stalked to the ring in intimidating fashion. He felt like more of a star than he has in years, and everyone had something to say about it:

The Eater of Worlds ended up defeating Finn Balor in expected fashion, but it was more his presence that stood out. This may be the opportunity he needs to shine.

Becky Lynch and Natalya Open the Show in Style



The Man and The Queen of Harts wasted no time, opening their match with slaps and quick submissions. They worked each other over and locked in their signature finishers until both were on their last leg.

Canada's New Hero, cheered on by the Toronto crowd, ultimately took the win by locking Natalya in the Dis-arm-her. This was a great match that helped right the direction of Lynch's title reign.

The reaction to the match was largely positive even given the somewhat lackluster build the contest had going in:

Goldberg Spears Dolph Ziggler Off Pay-Per-View

Much as expected, Ziggler had no chance going into a fight with Goldberg. After two quick superkicks only got two, The Showoff walked into a Spear and Jackhammer for a predictable sudden loss.

It was a one-sided squash emphasized by Ziggler calling the WWE Hall of Famer back to the ring to hit him with two more Spears. It was a burial The Showoff is likely never to recover from.

Fans had a lot to say about the interaction though did not seem all that concerned about what it will mean for Ziggler's future:

In fact, most fans were most interested in what Matt Riddle had to say as he continued to talk down Goldberg working at 52 years old and taking down young talent:

With this show's combination of celebrated veterans returning and current performers making their mark, Goldberg was the only one who got the rub on both sides.