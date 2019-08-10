Watch Reds' Aristides Aquino Crush 3rd HR vs. Cubs for 7th Homer in 10 Games

Watch Reds' Aristides Aquino Crush 3rd HR vs. Cubs for 7th Homer in 10 GamesAugust 11, 2019
Cincinnati Reds rookie outfielder Aristides Aquino etched his name on a growing list of players who have smacked three homers in a game this season as he went deep in his first three at-bats against the Chicago Cubs:
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
Aristides Aquino belts his fifth homer in his first ten games as a Red, a new franchise record ‼️ #BornToBaseball https://t.co/F484QTCQb9
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
Please don't report our tweets for spam... 💀 #ThePunisher | #BornToBaseball https://t.co/FC464YEzfx
The 25-year-old has hit seven homers through his first 10 games in the bigs, a feat that MLB Stats put in historical perspective:
MLB Stats @MLBStats
Aristides Aquino is homering faster than we can tweet. 😅 He just hit his THIRD of the game - he has 7 HR through his 1st 10 games, tying Trevor Story for the most in the live-ball era. https://t.co/UVYwVm6uFn
Aquino also mashed at the Triple-A level this season, amassing 28 dingers in just 78 games for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.
Earlier this season, MLB saw four consecutive days with a three-homer game. While that streak was bound to end, the long ball is more prominent than ever as teams are hitting a historically high 1.43 dingers per game, according to Baseball Reference.
The Reds hit five through four innings on Saturday, with Nick Senzel and Eugenio Suarez producing the two others. Aquino's third solo shot gave the Reds a 9-0 edge.
