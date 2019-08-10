Watch Reds' Aristides Aquino Crush 3rd HR vs. Cubs for 7th Homer in 10 Games

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 11, 2019

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino hits a solo home run, his second home run of the game, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds rookie outfielder Aristides Aquino etched his name on a growing list of players who have smacked three homers in a game this season as he went deep in his first three at-bats against the Chicago Cubs:

The 25-year-old has hit seven homers through his first 10 games in the bigs, a feat that MLB Stats put in historical perspective:

Aquino also mashed at the Triple-A level this season, amassing 28 dingers in just 78 games for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

Earlier this season, MLB saw four consecutive days with a three-homer game. While that streak was bound to end, the long ball is more prominent than ever as teams are hitting a historically high 1.43 dingers per game, according to Baseball Reference.

The Reds hit five through four innings on Saturday, with Nick Senzel and Eugenio Suarez producing the two others. Aquino's third solo shot gave the Reds a 9-0 edge.

